Unilever NV (UNc.AS)

Unilever sales fall short as competition bites big brands LONDON Unilever reported disappointing third-quarter sales having lost market share to smaller rivals, dampening hopes that a failed takeover bid by Kraft Heinz would spark a swift improvement in performance. |

UPDATE 3-Unilever sales fall short as competition bites big brands * Bids for spreads business due on Thursday - sources (Adds CFO comments, background, link to Breakingviews column)

Banks line up approximately 5 billion euro debt for Unilever spreads sale LONDON Bankers are working on debt financings of up to 5 billion euro (£4.5 billion) to back a potential sale of the margarine and spreads business of Anglo-Dutch consumer group Unilever , banking sources said.

Breakingviews - Unilever struggle gives hope to predators LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Unilever’s struggle gives hope to predators. The consumer giant that fended off a bid from Kraft Heinz earlier this year reported weak third-quarter sales on Thursday. Chief Executive Paul Polman is sprucing up brands, but the more pedestrian Unilever’s performance, the more vulnerable it becomes.

European shares fall on Catalonia standoff, disappointing Q3 earnings LONDON European shares fell across on Thursday as Spain's political showdown with Catalonia deepened, and a batch of third-quarter results brought some disappointments for investors.

