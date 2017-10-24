UPL Ltd (UPLL.NS)
799.15INR
11:26am BST
Rs20.80 (+2.67%)
Rs778.35
Rs783.00
Rs802.35
Rs778.05
1,159,011
1,160,633
Rs902.50
Rs584.20
Mon, Aug 28 2017
BRIEF-India Index Services & Products says Bajaj Finance, HPCL and UPL Ltd to be included in Nifty 50 index
Aug 28 India Index Services And Products Ltd * Says Bajaj Finance Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd and UPL Ltd being included in Nifty 50 index * ACC Ltd, Bank Of Baroda, Tata Power Co Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd DVR to be excluded from Nifty50 index from Sept 29 Source text - The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (IMSC) has decided to make the following replacement of stocks in various indices as part of its periodic review. These changes shall become effective from S
Exclusive: India's UPL explores bid for Platform Specialty agrochem unit - sources
Indian agrochemicals producer UPL Ltd is exploring a bid of more than $4 billion for the agrochemicals business of Platform Specialty Products Corp to expand its global footprint, according to people familiar with the matter.
