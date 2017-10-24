United Technologies Corp (UTX.N)

BRIEF-United technologies sets quarterly dividend of $0.70/share * Sets quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Cyient says United Tech's unit Carrier International (Maurititus) sells balance shareholding in co‍​ * Says United Tech Corp's unit Carrier International (maurititus) sold balance shareholding in co‍​

UPDATE 1-China's C919 jet could do 3rd test flight within days -COMAC exec * COMAC, UAC announce name of joint wide-body jet

BRIEF-Cyient says United Technologies Corp sells minority equity stake in co * Says United Technologies Corporation sells its minority equity stake in Cyient

BRIEF-United Technologies expects to grow adjusted EPS in 2018 after impact of accounting standards change * Expects to grow adjusted EPS in 2018 after the impact of accounting standards change

LPC: United Tech launches US$6.5bn loan for Rockwell Collins buy NEW YORK, Sept 6 United Technologies Corp launched a US$6.5bn loan on Wednesday to support the aerospace and industrial company's US$23bn purchase of avionics supplier Rockwell Collins Inc, the largest merger ever in the aerospace sector, sources said.

United Tech, Rockwell deal faces bumpy road to approval, especially in the EU PARIS/NEW YORK/WASHINGTON U.S. aerospace and industrial company United Technologies Corp faces a long road to win approval for its $23 billion plan to buy avionics maker Rockwell Collins Inc , and the biggest bumps could be in Brussels rather than Washington.

UTC touts $23 billion deal as stock drops, Boeing turns critic NEW YORK Investors and Boeing Co gave two thumbs down on Tuesday to aerospace and industrial company United Technologies Corp $23 billion plan to buy avionics maker Rockwell Collins Inc.