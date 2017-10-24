Edition:
United Kingdom

United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L)

UU.L on London Stock Exchange

840.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
840.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,262,673
52-wk High
1,078.00
52-wk Low
827.00

Tue, Sep 26 2017

United Utilities sees higher first-half profit, revenue

United Utilities Group Plc said it expects underlying operating profit and revenue for the first half of the year to be higher, helped by regulatory changes.

UPDATE 1-United Utilities sees higher H1 profit, revenue

Sept 26 United Utilities Group Plc said it expects underlying operating profit and revenue for the first half of the year to be higher, helped by regulatory changes.

United Utilities pleads guilty to unclean water supply

July 19 British water company United Utilities said on Wednesday it had pleaded guilty to a charge of providing water that was unfit for human consumption from its water treatment unit in Preston, Lancashire.

United Utilities beats profit estimates, raises dividend

Britain's United Utilities Group Plc raised its dividend on Thursday after posting a better-than-expected annual operating profit helped by cost savings and new pricing regulations.

UPDATE 1-Britain's United Utilities beats profit estimates, raises dividend

May 25 Britain's United Utilities Group Plc raised its dividend on Thursday after posting a better-than-expected annual operating profit helped by cost savings and new pricing regulations.

Market Views

