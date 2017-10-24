United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L)

UPDATE 1-United Utilities sees higher H1 profit, revenue Sept 26 United Utilities Group Plc said it expects underlying operating profit and revenue for the first half of the year to be higher, helped by regulatory changes.

United Utilities pleads guilty to unclean water supply July 19 British water company United Utilities said on Wednesday it had pleaded guilty to a charge of providing water that was unfit for human consumption from its water treatment unit in Preston, Lancashire.

United Utilities beats profit estimates, raises dividend Britain's United Utilities Group Plc raised its dividend on Thursday after posting a better-than-expected annual operating profit helped by cost savings and new pricing regulations.