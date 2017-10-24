United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L)
840.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
840.50
--
--
--
--
2,262,673
1,078.00
827.00
Tue, Sep 26 2017
United Utilities sees higher first-half profit, revenue
United Utilities Group Plc said it expects underlying operating profit and revenue for the first half of the year to be higher, helped by regulatory changes.
UPDATE 1-United Utilities sees higher H1 profit, revenue
Sept 26 United Utilities Group Plc said it expects underlying operating profit and revenue for the first half of the year to be higher, helped by regulatory changes.
United Utilities pleads guilty to unclean water supply
July 19 British water company United Utilities said on Wednesday it had pleaded guilty to a charge of providing water that was unfit for human consumption from its water treatment unit in Preston, Lancashire.
United Utilities beats profit estimates, raises dividend
Britain's United Utilities Group Plc raised its dividend on Thursday after posting a better-than-expected annual operating profit helped by cost savings and new pricing regulations.
