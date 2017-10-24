Edition:
Visa Inc (V.N)

V.N on New York Stock Exchange

107.53USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.02 (-0.02%)
Prev Close
$107.55
Open
$108.05
Day's High
$108.23
Day's Low
$107.10
Volume
1,452,896
Avg. Vol
2,028,265
52-wk High
$109.26
52-wk Low
$75.17

Wed, Oct 18 2017

BRIEF-Visa Inc declares quarterly dividend, increases dividend rate by 18 pct

* Visa Inc declares quarterly dividend, increases dividend rate by 18%, and announces record date for the 2018 annual meeting of stockholders

BRIEF-Visa and Billtrust partner to simplify B2B virtual card acceptance

* Announced partnership with Billtrust to help streamline reconciliation of B2B payments and increase automation of virtual card payments

UK consumer spending spikes up in September, but trend gloomy: Visa

(This October 8 story has been corrected to show survey was published on Monday, not Friday)

BRIEF-Vantiv and Visa launch new small business merchant settlement service, fastaccess funding​

* Vantiv Inc - Vantiv and Visa launch new small business merchant settlement service, fastaccess funding​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Visa calls for redemption all of its 1.200 pct notes due 2017

* Visa Inc - on Sept 11, co called for redemption all of $1.75 billion principal amount outstanding of its 1.200 pct notes due 2017‍​ - SEC filing

BRIEF-Visa Inc files for three-part senior notes offering of up to $2.5 bln

* Visa Inc says files for three-part senior notes offering of up to $2.5 billion - SEC filing‍​

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-MOVES-Former BoE deputy Hogg to join Visa as Europe unit CEO

Sept 7 Visa Inc, the world's largest payments processor, on Thursday named former Bank of England (BoE) deputy governor Charlotte Hogg as chief executive of its Europe division.

MOVES-Visa names ex-BoE deputy Charlotte Hogg as Europe unit CEO

Sept 7 Visa Inc, the world's largest payments processor, on Thursday named Charlotte Hogg as chief executive of its Europe division.

BRIEF-Visa appoints Charlotte Hogg as CEO of European operations

* Visa Inc appoints Charlotte Hogg as chief executive officer of the compan's European operations

BRIEF-Visa Inc files prospectus supplement for potential three-part senior notes offering

* Visa Inc files prospectus supplement for potential three-part senior notes offering; size not disclosed - sec filing‍​ Source text (http://bit.ly/2vLDrIe) Further company coverage:

