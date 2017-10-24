Vale SA (VALE5.SA)

Brazil's Vale reports record iron ore output in Q3 RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 19 Brazil's Vale SA , the world's largest iron ore producer, said on Thursday that its output in the third quarter rose 3.3 percent compared with the same period last year to hit a fresh quarterly record of 95.1 million tonnes.

Brazil miner Vale seals share conversion, elects new board members RIO DE JANEIRO The remaining preferred shareholders of Brazil's Vale SA on Wednesday voted to accept a plan obliging them to convert their shares into a single stock class, finalizing a process that is part of the miner's bid to improve corporate governance.

UPDATE 1-Brazil miner Vale seals share conversion, elects new board members RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 18 The remaining preferred shareholders of Brazil's Vale SA on Wednesday voted to accept a plan obliging them to convert their shares into a single stock class, finalizing a process that is part of the miner's bid to improve corporate governance.

REFILE-Fire disrupts Vale Fertilizantes plant in Brazil BRASILIA, Sept 21 A fire disrupted operations at a Vale Fertilizantes plant in Brazil's southeastern state of Minas Gerais on Thursday, the company said.

BRIEF-Vale sees net debt falling to $14-16 bln by year end * Brazil's mining company Vale says measures to improve iron ore price realization should add $400-600 million to adjusted Ebitda in 2nd half 2017 - presentation

REFILE-Brazil mining reform is raising costs for industry - Vale exec BELO HORIZONTE, Sept 18 Mining reforms in Brazil are raising the cost of operating without generating increased interest in investing in the sector, an executive for world's largest iron ore producer Vale said on Monday.

Brazil's Vale redeems $1 bln in debt, announces $750 mln tender offer SAO PAULO, Aug 28 Brazilian miner Vale SA redeemed $1 billion worth of 2019 bonds issued through a subsidiary abroad and announced a tender offer for up to $750 million worth of debt maturing in 2020, according to a securities filing on Monday.

Brazil's Previ has no timetable for Vale stake sale, eyes upcoming IPOs SAO PAULO Previ Caixa de Previdência [PREVI.UL] has yet to decide when it will reduce a majority stake in Vale SA and other companies in which it is a relevant shareholder, as Brazil's biggest pension fund aims to have less concentrated equity holdings, a senior executive said.