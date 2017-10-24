Varun Beverages Ltd (VARB.NS)
VARB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
495.70INR
10:59am BST
495.70INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.15 (+0.23%)
Rs1.15 (+0.23%)
Prev Close
Rs494.55
Rs494.55
Open
Rs497.00
Rs497.00
Day's High
Rs498.95
Rs498.95
Day's Low
Rs494.00
Rs494.00
Volume
7,189
7,189
Avg. Vol
88,686
88,686
52-wk High
Rs573.40
Rs573.40
52-wk Low
Rs340.00
Rs340.00
Select another date:
Wed, Aug 9 2017
BRIEF-Varun Beverages approves intent to enter into agreement to buy PepsiCo India's territories of Odisha and parts of Madhya Pradesh
* Approved intent to enter into binding agreement to buy PepsiCo India's previously franchised territories of Odisha and parts of Madhya Pradesh
BRIEF-Varun Beverages sets up unit in Uttar Pradesh for manufacturing Pepsi products
* Says has set up a new unit for manufacturing of Pepsi range of products at Uttar Pradesh, commercial production has started Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qIfESj) Further company coverage:
Select another date: