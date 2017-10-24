Edition:
United Kingdom

Varun Beverages Ltd (VARB.NS)

VARB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

495.70INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.15 (+0.23%)
Prev Close
Rs494.55
Open
Rs497.00
Day's High
Rs498.95
Day's Low
Rs494.00
Volume
7,189
Avg. Vol
88,686
52-wk High
Rs573.40
52-wk Low
Rs340.00

Select another date:

Wed, Aug 9 2017

BRIEF-Varun Beverages approves intent to enter into agreement to buy PepsiCo India's territories of Odisha and parts of Madhya Pradesh

* Approved intent to enter into binding agreement to buy PepsiCo India's previously franchised territories of Odisha and parts of Madhya Pradesh

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Varun Beverages sets up unit in Uttar Pradesh for manufacturing Pepsi products

* Says has set up a new unit for manufacturing of Pepsi range of products at Uttar Pradesh, commercial production has started Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qIfESj) Further company coverage:

Select another date: