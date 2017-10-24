Edition:
Vardhman Textiles Ltd (VART.NS)

VART.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,291.70INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs6.00 (+0.47%)
Prev Close
Rs1,285.70
Open
Rs1,282.20
Day's High
Rs1,311.35
Day's Low
Rs1,275.70
Volume
10,515
Avg. Vol
43,950
52-wk High
Rs1,404.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,026.00

Wed, Sep 6 2017

BRIEF-Vardhman Textiles buys entire stake of Marubeni Corp, Marubeni Hong Kong & South China Ltd in unit

* Purchased entire stake of Marubeni Corp (6.67%), Marubeni Hong Kong and South China Ltd (3.89%) in its unit VMT Spinning Co

BRIEF-Vardhman Textiles approves issue of NCDs

* Says approved to issue NCDs worth INR 5 billion on private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Vardhman Textiles ‍approves issue of NCDs worth up to 5 bln rupees

* Says ‍approved issue of ncds worth up to 5 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2w67FTb Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Vardhman Textiles to consider issue of NCDs

* Says to consider issue of non- convertible debentures upto an amount of INR 5 billion on private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Vardhman Textiles June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter PAT 1.39 billion rupees versus profit 1.50 billion rupees year ago

BRIEF-India's Vardhman Textiles March-qtr profit falls

* March quarter net profit 1.89 billion rupees versus profit 2.26 billion rupees year ago

