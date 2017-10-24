Vedanta Ltd (VDAN.NS)
VDAN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
333.65INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Wed, Sep 20 2017
Indian billionaire Agarwal to buy bigger stake in Anglo American
LONDON, Sept 20 Volcan Investments, the family trust of diversified miner Vedanta on Thursday said it was increasing its stake in Anglo American.
BRIEF-India's Automobile Corp of Goa June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter net profit after tax 58.5 million rupees versus profit 63.3 million rupees year ago
Indian shares rise; Vedanta hits near 3-year high
July 26 - India's NSE index edged up on Wednesday, hovering near the 10,000-point mark it breached for the first time in the previous session, with stocks such as Vedanta Ltd gaining on solid quarterly results.
UPDATE 1-India's Vedanta Q1 consolidated profit doubles
* Better margins in zinc ops helped drive profit (Adds details, share movement)
