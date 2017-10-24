Vedanta Resources PLC (VED.L)

UPDATE 2-Zambian villagers win right to sue Vedanta in English courts * Appeal hearing due in Nov. in separate case against Shell (Adds comment from Leigh Day, Zambian community leader)

UPDATE 1-Vedanta's zinc business lifted by China steel production Oct 10 Mining company Vedanta Resources said mined metal production at its Indian zinc unit rose 42 percent in the first half of the year, lifted by strong demand in China for the metal used in steel production.

UPDATE 1-Vedanta Resources names ex-CEO Kaura as interim chief exec Aug 30 Indian mining company Vedanta Resources Plc named a former CEO, Kuldip Kaura, to again lead the company on an interim basis as it looks for a new head to replace Tom Albanese, who is leaving the company on Thursday.

Vedanta's zinc unit gets helping hand from China, first quarter earnings rise Diversified miner Vedanta Resources' first-quarter core earnings rose about 48 percent on higher zinc production, with renewed demand for the metal driven by higher steel production in China.