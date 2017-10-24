Veolia Environnement SA (VIE.PA)
BRIEF-Veolia awarded $70 million contract with Antero Resources
* AWARDED CONTRACT WITH OIL AND GAS OPERATOR ANTERO RESOURCES; CONTRACT FOR UP TO 10-YEARS AND IS WORTH $70 MILLION Source text: http://bit.ly/2yEHPdb Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
BRIEF-Icade and veolia announce partnership concerning air quality in buildings
Veolia expects compromise over Sheffield incinerator contract
PARIS Veolia expects to reach a compromise with the English city of Sheffield over its waste handling contract in the coming months, the head of the French environmental services company said on Monday, after the council sought to cut the cost.
UPDATE 1-Utility Veolia's H1 revenues lifted by strong U.S and Latam growth
Veolia has leeway for multi-billion euro acquisition, CEO says
AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France French utility Veolia has the financial firepower to make a multi-billion euro acquisition, its chief executive said on Saturday.
BRIEF-Veolia awarded operations contract for North Carolina biomass facility
French group Veolia signs 886 million euros Mexico City contract
PARIS French utility Veolia has signed a deal with Mexico City worth 886 million euros ($991 million) to operate a waste incinerator whose heat will be used by the city's subway system, Veolia said on Monday.
