Vilmorin & Cie SA (VILM.PA)
VILM.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
80.45EUR
4:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
€1.18 (+1.49%)
Prev Close
€79.27
Open
€79.50
Day's High
€80.50
Day's Low
€79.06
Volume
17,894
Avg. Vol
7,054
52-wk High
€82.71
52-wk Low
€52.50
Thu, Oct 19 2017
Vilmorin sees GMO maize opening in China in wake of Syngenta
PARIS, Oct 19 Vilmorin expects China to end a ban on growing genetically modified crops after ChemChina's takeover of Syngenta, potentially benefiting Vilmorin due to a maize licensing deal it has with Syngenta.
BRIEF-Vilmorin & Cie FY consolidated net profit up at 90.1 million euros
* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 118.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 100.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Vilmorin & Cie Q4 sales raise up 2.5%
* OUTLOOK FOR 2016-2017: INCREASE IN CURRENT OPERATING MARGIN RATE AND STRONG GROWTH IN RESULTS
BRIEF-Vilmorin & Cie 9-month sales rise to 1.07 billion euros
* 9-Month sales EUR 1.07 billion ($1.17 billion) versus EUR 989.8 million year ago
