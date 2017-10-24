Vivendi SA (VIV.PA)

Telecom Italia and Vivendi's Canal+ agree content joint venture MILAN The board of Telecom Italia (TIM) has approved the creation of a joint venture with French media group Vivendi's pay-TV unit Canal+, strengthening the link between the Italian phone group and its biggest shareholder.

Italy moves to rein in Vivendi's influence over Telecom Italia ROME/MILAN Italy told Telecom Italia on Monday that it wants to have a say in all its strategic decisions, in the strongest sign so far that Rome intends to rein in the growing influence of French group Vivendi over the former state monopoly.

Vivendi declines comment on Italy's exercise of 'golden power' PARIS French media group Vivendi said it had no comment on Italy's decision on Monday to exercise its so-called "golden power" to protect former state telephone monopoly Telecom Italia .

BRIEF-Vivendi to launch buyout of Havas shareholders * Vivendi announces its intention to launch a public buyout offer open to all Havas shareholders at a price of 9.25 euros per share, followed by a mandatory squeeze-out Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)

Mediaset up 5 percent on report of Vivendi mulling 1 billion euros offer to settle pay - TV dispute MILAN Shares in Mediaset rose more than 5 percent on Tuesday after a Bloomberg report said French media group Vivendi was considering making a cash and stock offer to settle its pay-TV dispute with the Italian broadcaster.

Vivendi offers compensation to settle dispute with Mediaset - sources MILAN/PARIS French media group Vivendi has offered to pay compensation to Mediaset to settle a dispute with the Italian broadcaster over a soured pay-TV deal, three sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.