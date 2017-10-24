Vijaya Bank (VJBK.NS)

TABLE-Vijaya Bank June-qtr profit up about 57 pct July 24 Vijaya Bank quarterly results for the three months ended June 30 versus the same period a year earlier (in billion rupees unless stated otherwise) June 2017 June 2016 Net profit 2.55 1.62 Net NPA (%) 5.24 5.42 Source text: http://bit.ly/2uqEfOz NOTE: Vijaya Bank is a public sector bank in India (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

BRIEF-Prakash Steelage gets notice from Vijaya Bank in relation to reconstruction of assets * Received notice from Vijaya Bank with regards to securitisation and reconstruction of financial assets and enforcement of security interest

BRIEF-Vijaya Bank gets approval for raising capital * Says approval for raising of INR 10 billion capital for the fY 2017-18

BRIEF-India's Vijaya Bank March-qtr profit rises nearly three-fold * March quarter net profit 2.04 billion rupees versus net profit of 713.1 million rupees year ago