Vukile Property Fund Ltd (VKEJ.J)
VKEJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,962.00ZAc
2:53pm BST
Change (% chg)
-3.00 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
1,965.00
Open
1,963.00
Day's High
1,969.00
Day's Low
1,959.00
Volume
405,170
Avg. Vol
1,175,161
52-wk High
2,090.00
52-wk Low
1,650.00
Tue, Jul 18 2017
BRIEF-Vukile proposes equity raise of 500 mln rand
* Company proposes an equity raise of approximately 500 mln rand through issue of new shares
BRIEF-Vukile Property Fund says currently in negotiations
* Currently in negotiations, which if successfully concluded, may have a material effect on price of company's securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Vukile Property Fund posts FY profit after tax 1.5 bln rand
* Group's net profit after tax for year ended 31 March 2017 amounted to 1.5 billion rand (March 2016: 1.6 billion rand)
