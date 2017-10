Valneva SE (VLS.PA)

BRIEF-Valneva appoints David Lawrence as Chief Financial Officer * LAWRENCE'S AND BENDER'S APPOINTMENTS BY THE COMPANY'S SUPERVISORY BOARD WILL BECOME EFFECTIVE ON AUGUST 7TH AND SEPTEMBER 1ST RESPECTIVELY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Emergent Biosolutions Inc announced a licensing agreement with Valneva SE for global exclusive rights to Valneva's zika vaccine technology, ZIKV.

Valneva receives FDA fast track designation for its lyme disease vaccine candidate VLA15.

Valneva confirms its growth strategy and R&D outlook. Reiterates that it expects revenues to reach EUR 105 to EUR 115 million in 2017 and EBITDA of EUR 5 to EUR 10 million.