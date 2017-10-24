Vonovia SE (VNAn.DE)

BRIEF-Vonovia and SNI Group sign partnership agreement * DGAP-NEWS: VONOVIA SE: VONOVIA AND SNI GROUP - LEADERS IN AFFORDABLE HOUSING IN FRANCE AND GERMANY - SIGN A PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Investors in Austria's Conwert approve Vonovia offer for remaining shares VIENNA, Aug 29 Shareholders of Austrian property group Conwert approved on Tuesday the purchase of remaining shares by German real estate giant Vonovia, which already had a 93 percent stake, at 17.08 euros ($20.54) per share.

BRIEF-Vonovia says chief controlling offer to leave board in May * Says Gerald Klinck to leave the management board of Vonovia in May 2018

BRIEF-Vonovia CEO says has no plans for further Austria expansion * CEO says sees no danger of a bubble forming in our price segment, sticking to plan to build 30,000 apartments

REFILE--Vonovia keeps core profit guidance after H1 gain BERLIN, Aug 2 Germany's biggest residential real estate company Vonovia stuck with its raised core profit guidance as it reported a 18 percent rise in first-half earnings.

BRIEF-Vonovia and E.ON are building 56 photovoltaic plants in residential buildings in Dresden​ * VONOVIA AND E.ON ARE BUILDING 56 PHOTOVOLTAIC PLANTS IN RESIDENTIAL BUILDINGS IN DRESDEN​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2tfV3ZK Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

UPDATE 1-Vonovia lifts guidance after Q1 core profit jump * Shares indicated 1.2 pct higher at top of DAX index (Adds CEO comment, share price indication, further details of earnings)

Vonovia tweaks guidance to include Conwert earnings FRANKFURT, May 24 Germany's biggest residential real estate company Vonovia raised its guidance to take into account earnings from Austrian property group Conwert , which it agreed to acquire in September.