Valener Inc (VNR.TO)
VNR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
22.21CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.01 (+0.05%)
Prev Close
$22.20
Open
$22.19
Day's High
$22.25
Day's Low
$22.10
Volume
32,819
Avg. Vol
38,073
52-wk High
$23.23
52-wk Low
$18.76
Wed, Aug 9 2017
BRIEF-Valener Inc Q3 adj shr $0.06
* Valener and Gaz Metro report their fiscal 2017 third quarter results
BRIEF-Valener declares dividend increase on common shares
* Valener declares quarterly dividends and a dividend increase on common shares
BRIEF-Valener declares quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share
* Valener declares quarterly dividends and extends 4 pct annual common dividend growth target through 2022
BRIEF-Valener reports Q2 adjusted net income of $0.85 per common share
* Valener and Gaz Metro report their fiscal 2017 second quarter results
