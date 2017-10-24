Vodafone Group PLC (VOD.L)
216.20GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
216.20
--
--
--
--
56,209,126
233.90
186.50
Thu, Oct 5 2017
BRIEF-Vodafone Group announces new brand positioning strategy
* ANNOUNCED SIGNIFICANT EVOLUTION OF ITS BRAND POSITIONING STRATEGY, STRAPLINE AND VISUAL IDENTITY WORLDWIDE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
'The future is exciting. Ready?' asks Vodafone in new ad push
LONDON "The future is exciting. Ready?", Vodafone is asking in a new campaign it hopes will capture a sense of optimism about technology, an association mobile operators have to some extent lost in recent years to the likes of Facebook, Google and Apple.
LONDON, Oct 5 "The future is exciting. Ready?", Vodafone is asking in a new campaign it hopes will capture a sense of optimism about technology, an association mobile operators have to some extent lost in recent years to the likes of Facebook, Google and Apple.
BRIEF-South Africa's Competition Commission launches abuse of dominance investigation against Vodacom
* LAUNCHES ABUSE OF DOMINANCE INVESTIGATION AGAINST VODACOM
BRIEF-Vodafone and IBM join together to offer easy route to the cloud for enterprises
* Vodafone and IBM join together to offer easy route to the cloud for enterprises Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Vodafone group agrees to enterprise licensing agreement with VMware
* Vodafone Group agrees to enterprise licensing agreement with VMware Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Vodafone to spend 2 billion euros on German fiber network
LONDON/FRANKFURT Vodafone is to spend about 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) on providing new ultra fast fiber broadband connections to homes and businesses in Germany, throwing down the gauntlet to rivals, including former state-owned monopoly Deutsche Telekom.
