Vodafone Group PLC (VOD.L)

Thu, Oct 5 2017

BRIEF-Vodafone Group ‍announces new brand positioning strategy​

* ‍ANNOUNCED SIGNIFICANT EVOLUTION OF ITS BRAND POSITIONING STRATEGY, STRAPLINE AND VISUAL IDENTITY WORLDWIDE ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

'The future is exciting. Ready?' asks Vodafone in new ad push

LONDON "The future is exciting. Ready?", Vodafone is asking in a new campaign it hopes will capture a sense of optimism about technology, an association mobile operators have to some extent lost in recent years to the likes of Facebook, Google and Apple.

BRIEF-South Africa's Competition Commission launches abuse of dominance investigation against Vodacom​‍​

* LAUNCHES ABUSE OF DOMINANCE INVESTIGATION AGAINST VODACOM​‍​

BRIEF-Vodafone and IBM join together to offer easy route to the cloud for enterprises

* Vodafone and IBM join together to offer easy route to the cloud for enterprises Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Vodafone group agrees to enterprise licensing agreement with VMware

* Vodafone Group agrees to enterprise licensing agreement with VMware Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Vodafone to spend 2 billion euros on German fiber network

LONDON/FRANKFURT Vodafone is to spend about 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) on providing new ultra fast fiber broadband connections to homes and businesses in Germany, throwing down the gauntlet to rivals, including former state-owned monopoly Deutsche Telekom.

Vodafone to spend 2 billion euros on German fibre network

LONDON/FRANKFURT Vodafone is to spend about 2 billion euros (1.82 billion pounds) on providing new ultrafast fibre broadband connections to homes and businesses in Germany, throwing down the gauntlet to rivals, including former state-owned monopoly Deutsche Telekom.

UPDATE 1-Vodafone to spend 2 bln euros on German fibre network

* Ups pressure on rivals to upgrade slow German internet service

