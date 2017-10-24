Edition:
United Kingdom

Vodacom Group Ltd (VODJ.J)

VODJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

15,570.00ZAc
2:57pm BST
Change (% chg)

-100.00 (-0.64%)
Prev Close
15,670.00
Open
15,695.00
Day's High
15,695.00
Day's Low
15,475.00
Volume
707,504
Avg. Vol
2,752,169
52-wk High
18,699.00
52-wk Low
13,852.00

Select another date:

Wed, Oct 4 2017

S.Africa's Vodacom followed due process in bidding for govt contract- CEO

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 4 South Africa's mobile operator Vodacom Group followed due process in bidding for a contract to provide mobile services to the government, its chief executive Shameel Joosub said on Wednesday.

Continue Reading

South Africa appoints Vodacom executive as CEO for state airline SAA

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 3 South Africa has appointed Vodacom Group executive Vuyani Jarana as the new chief executive officer for the state airline, the Treasury said on Thursday.

South Africa's Vodacom Q1 revenue rises led by growth at home

JOHANNESBURG, July 20 Vodacom Group revenue rose 3.9 percent to 20.7 billion rand ($1.60 billion) in the first quarter, boosted in its home market South Africa by increased smartphone sales, the telecoms operator said on Thursday.

BRIEF-Vodacom Group qtrly group revenue grew 3.9 pct to 20.7 bln rand

* Qtrly group revenue grew 3.9 pct to 20.7 bln rand, normalised growth, excluding currency translation effects, was 7.7 pct

Tanzania lifts ban on foreigners investing in telecom IPOs

DAR ES SALAAM, June 30 Tanzania has lifted the banning on foreign investors participating in initial public offerings in the telecoms sector, the capital markets regulator said on Friday.

UPDATE 1-South Africa's Vodacom names Moleketi as chairman

JOHANNESBURG, June 15 South Africa's Vodacom Group said on Thursday it has appointed non-executive director Jabu Moleketi to succeed Peter Moyo as the mobile phone network operator's next chairman.

South Africa's Vodacom appoints new chairman

JOHANNESBURG, June 15 South Africa's Vodacom Group said on Thursday it has appointed Jabu Moleketi, current independent non-executive director, to succeed Peter Moyo as the mobile phone operator's next chairman.

UPDATE 1-South Africa's Vodacom shareholder PIC to back Safaricom deal

JOHANNESBURG, June 2 South African telecoms operator Vodacom Group said on Friday its second biggest shareholder, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), will vote in favour of its 34.6 billion rand ($2.67 billion) takeover of Kenya's Safaricom.

South Africa's Vodacom shareholder PIC to back Safaricom deal

JOHANNESBURG, June 2 South African telecoms operator Vodacom Group said on Friday it's second biggest shareholder, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), will vote in favour of its 34.6 billion rand ($2.67 billion) takeover of Kenya's Safaricom.

Vodafone's South African arm Vodacom takes over 34.6 billion-rand stake in Kenya's Safaricom

JOHANNESBURG UK-based telecoms group Vodafone moved to consolidate two of its African interests on Monday with the transfer of a 35 percent stake in Kenya's Safaricom to majority-owned South African subsidiary Vodacom .

Select another date: