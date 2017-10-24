Voltas Ltd (VOLT.NS)
VOLT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
537.95INR
11:14am BST
537.95INR
11:14am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-5.90 (-1.08%)
Rs-5.90 (-1.08%)
Prev Close
Rs543.85
Rs543.85
Open
Rs543.85
Rs543.85
Day's High
Rs544.80
Rs544.80
Day's Low
Rs531.75
Rs531.75
Volume
589,586
589,586
Avg. Vol
1,256,221
1,256,221
52-wk High
Rs565.00
Rs565.00
52-wk Low
Rs287.15
Rs287.15
Select another date:
Tue, Aug 1 2017
BRIEF-Voltas says no proposal approved regarding buyout of Sharp India's AC manufacturing plant
* Voltas Ltd clarifies on news item "Voltas evaluating buyout of Sharp India's AC manufacturing plant in Pune"
BRIEF-Arcelik to set up JV with Voltas for production and sale of home appliances in India
* A JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT HAS BEEN SIGNED BETWEEN WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY ARDUTCH BV, PARENT COMPANY KOÇ HOLDING AND; VOLTAS LIMITED AND TATA INVESTMENT CORPORATION LIMITED, TATA GROUP COMPANIES BASED IN INDIA,
Select another date: