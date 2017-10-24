Edition:
United Kingdom

Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE)

VOWG_p.DE on Xetra

142.20EUR
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
€142.20
Open
€142.20
Day's High
€142.70
Day's Low
€141.90
Volume
102,989
Avg. Vol
1,144,747
52-wk High
€156.55
52-wk Low
€113.40

Select another date:

Mon, Oct 23 2017

Photo

EU raids Daimler and VW in widening cartel inquiry

HAMBURG/BERLIN European Union and German antitrust officials searched the offices of Daimler and Volkswagen on Monday, widening an inquiry into alleged collusion.

Continue Reading

U.S. regulators approve fix for 38,000 VW 3.0-liter diesel SUVs

WASHINGTON U.S. and California regulators have approved a fix for about 38,000 Volkswagen AG 3.0-liter vehicles with potential excess emissions, a decision that could save the automaker more than $1 billion (757.81 million pounds), according to a letter made public on Monday.

U.S. regulators approve fix for 38,000 VW 3.0-liter diesel SUVs

WASHINGTON U.S. and California regulators have approved a fix for about 38,000 Volkswagen AG 3.0-liter vehicles with potential excess emissions, a decision that could save the automaker more than $1 billion, according to a letter made public on Monday.

UPDATE 2-U.S. regulators approve fix for 38,000 VW 3.0-liter diesel SUVs

WASHINGTON, Oct 23 U.S. and California regulators have approved a fix for about 38,000 Volkswagen AG 3.0-liter vehicles with potential excess emissions, a decision that could save the automaker more than $1 billion, according to a letter made public on Monday.

UPDATE 2-Fiat emissions probe centres on several models -letter

* Investigators suspect attempt to hinder their work (Adds Fiat Chrysler France comment in paragraph 3-4)

EU raids Daimler and VW in widening cartel inquiry

HAMBURG/BERLIN European Union and German antitrust officials searched the offices of Daimler and Volkswagen on Monday, widening an inquiry into alleged collusion.

VW's Seat abandons ambitions to enter Iranian market

BERLIN, Oct 18 Volkswagen's Spanish division Seat is no longer looking at the possibility of entering the Iranian car market, saying on Wednesday that it needed to concentrate instead on boosting growth in its core markets in Europe and other regions.

Volkswagen to make brands more distinct to boost efficiency

BERLIN Volkswagen will make its three mass-market brands more distinct to reduce overlaps and defuse tensions within the carmaking group, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Volkswagen to make brands more distinct to boost efficiency

BERLIN Volkswagen will make its three mass-market brands more distinct to reduce overlaps and defuse tensions within the carmaking group, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Volkswagen to make brands more distinct to boost efficiency

BERLIN, Oct 12 Volkswagen will make its three mass-market brands more distinct to reduce overlaps and defuse tensions within the carmaking group, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Select another date: