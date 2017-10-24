Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE)

U.S. regulators approve fix for 38,000 VW 3.0-liter diesel SUVs WASHINGTON U.S. and California regulators have approved a fix for about 38,000 Volkswagen AG 3.0-liter vehicles with potential excess emissions, a decision that could save the automaker more than $1 billion (757.81 million pounds), according to a letter made public on Monday.

UPDATE 2-Fiat emissions probe centres on several models -letter * Investigators suspect attempt to hinder their work (Adds Fiat Chrysler France comment in paragraph 3-4)

EU raids Daimler and VW in widening cartel inquiry HAMBURG/BERLIN European Union and German antitrust officials searched the offices of Daimler and Volkswagen on Monday, widening an inquiry into alleged collusion.

VW's Seat abandons ambitions to enter Iranian market BERLIN, Oct 18 Volkswagen's Spanish division Seat is no longer looking at the possibility of entering the Iranian car market, saying on Wednesday that it needed to concentrate instead on boosting growth in its core markets in Europe and other regions.

Volkswagen to make brands more distinct to boost efficiency BERLIN Volkswagen will make its three mass-market brands more distinct to reduce overlaps and defuse tensions within the carmaking group, its chief executive said on Thursday.

