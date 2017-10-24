Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N)

BRIEF-Verizon files final term sheet related to offering of €1.25 bln 1.375 pct notes due 2026 * Verizon files final term sheet related to offering of €1.25 billion 1.375% notes due 2026, €750 million 1.875% notes due 2029, €1.5 billion 2.875% notes due 2038

BRIEF-Verizon prices tender offers for five series of notes * Verizon announces pricing terms of its tender offers for five series of its notes

UPDATE 4-Verizon quarterly revenue tops estimates as subscribers rise NEW YORK, Oct 19 Verizon Communications Inc's quarterly revenue topped Wall Street analyst estimates on Thursday and the company added more phone subscribers than expected, sending shares of the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier up in mid-morning trading. Verizon has struggled to fend off smaller rivals T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp in a mature market for wireless service.

BRIEF-Verizon Communications Q3 adj. EPS $0.98 * Q3 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Verizon to pay $17.7 million to resolve school broadband probe WASHINGTON Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it will pay $17.7 million (13.43 million pounds) to resolve a probe by U.S. regulators and the Justice Department into potential payment violations related to a federal school broadband program.