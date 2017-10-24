Waste Connections Inc (WCN.TO)
23 Oct 2017
Wed, Aug 2 2017
BRIEF-Waste Connections renews normal course issuer bid for share repurchases
* Waste Connections renews normal course issuer bid for share repurchases
BRIEF-Waste Connections says for Q3 estimate revenue to be about $1.185 bln
* Waste Connections Inc says for Q3, co estimates revenue to be approximately $1.185 billion - SEC filing
BRIEF-Waste Connections declares a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.12/shr
* Waste Connections Inc - board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 U.S. per common share of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Waste Connections shareholders approve 3-for-2 stock split
* Waste connections inc - co's shareholders passed special resolution to approve proposed three-for-two split of co's common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Waste Connections plans 3-for-2 stock split
* Waste Connections - proposed share split approved by board, requires approval of shareholders at annual and special meeting of shareholders of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Waste Connections proposes 3-for-2 stock split
* Waste Connections announces a proposed 3-for-2 stock split Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Waste Connections Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.74
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: