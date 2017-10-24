WEG SA (WEGE3.SA)
WEGE3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
21.64BRL
23 Oct 2017
21.64BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.76 (-3.39%)
R$ -0.76 (-3.39%)
Prev Close
R$ 22.40
R$ 22.40
Open
R$ 22.87
R$ 22.87
Day's High
R$ 22.87
R$ 22.87
Day's Low
R$ 21.40
R$ 21.40
Volume
1,916,600
1,916,600
Avg. Vol
1,628,899
1,628,899
52-wk High
R$ 23.79
R$ 23.79
52-wk Low
R$ 14.13
R$ 14.13
Select another date:
Wed, Jul 19 2017
Brazil recovery, cost-cutting efforts bolster WEG profit
SAO PAULO, July 19 WEG SA, Latin America's biggest maker of electric motors, posted a rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday as recovering Brazilian demand and cost-cutting efforts improved operating margins.
Brazil's WEG says to buy CG Power USA for $37 mln
BRASILIA, June 21 WEG SA, Latin America's largest producer of electric motors, signed a deal to buy CG Power USA Inc for $37 million, the company said in a securities filing on Wednesday.
Select another date: