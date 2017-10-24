Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L)
Fri, Jul 28 2017
BRIEF-Akastor completes sale of KOP Surface Products to Weir Group
* Akastor completes sale of Kop Surface Products to the Weir Group Plc
Weir Group Plc , a maker of pipes and valves for mining and energy industries, said first-half operating profit from its minerals unit fell 13 percent from a year earlier, hurt by declining capital investment from miners.
Weir Group's biggest unit posts 13 pct fall in H1 operating profit
July 27 Weir Group Plc, a maker of pipes and valves for mining and energy industries, said first-half operating profit from its minerals unit fell 13 percent from a year earlier, hurt by declining capital investment from miners.
Weir Group Plc said it expected its oil and gas unit's full-year revenue and operating profit to be above analysts' expectations due to strong North American drilling activity.
July 17 Weir Group Plc said it expected its oil and gas unit's full-year revenue and operating profit to be above analysts' expectations due to strong North American drilling activity.
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Akastor to sell KOP Surface to Weir for $114 mln
* Definitive agreement to sell kop surface products ("kop") to weir group plc ("weir") (lon:weir) for usd 114 million on a debt- and cash-free basis
Weir Group Plc , a maker of pipes and valves for energy and mining industries, said like-for-like order input for its oil and gas unit rose 50 percent in the first quarter, helped by increased drilling activity in North America.
April 27 Weir Group Plc, a maker of pipes and valves for energy and mining industries, said like-for-like order input for its oil and gas unit rose 50 percent in the first quarter, helped by increased drilling activity in North America.
