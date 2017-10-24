Edition:
United Kingdom

John Wood Group PLC (WG.L)

WG.L on London Stock Exchange

694.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
694.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
4,263,998
52-wk High
909.00
52-wk Low
553.00

Tue, Sep 12 2017

CMA accepts remedy proposals for Wood Group-Amec Foster merger

Britain's competition regulator said on Tuesday it accepted proposals by Amec Foster Wheeler Plc to sell almost all of its upstream offshore oil and gas servicing assets relating to its deal with John Wood Group .

Wood Group half-year profit falls 86.7 percent on exceptional costs

Oilfield services company John Wood Group Plc reported an 86.7 percent fall in half-year profit, due to an exceptional charge and as weak oil prices hurt demand for its services.

Amec Foster's proposed asset sale may help Wood Group deal approval: regulator

Amec Foster Wheeler Plc's proposal to sell almost all of its upstream offshore oil and gas servicing assets may be adequate for regulatory approval of its merger with John Wood Group Plc, the UK's Competition And Markets Authority (CMA) said.

