Whirlpool of India Ltd (WHIR.NS)
WHIR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,424.25INR
11:16am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Mon, Aug 7 2017
BRIEF-Whirlpool of India June qtr profit up about 9 pct
* June quarter net profit 1.33 billion rupees versus 1.22 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-Whirlpool of India says Arvind Uppal to step down from employment; to remain chairman
* Says Arvind Uppal to step down from employment of co; he will however continue to be chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Whirlpool of India March-qtr profit up 7 pct
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 692.8 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 9.50 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2rlms8I Further company coverage:
