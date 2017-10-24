Woolworths Holdings Ltd (WHLJ.J)
WHLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
5,665.00ZAc
2:52pm BST
5,665.00ZAc
2:52pm BST
Change (% chg)
-61.00 (-1.07%)
-61.00 (-1.07%)
Prev Close
5,726.00
5,726.00
Open
5,730.00
5,730.00
Day's High
5,734.00
5,734.00
Day's Low
5,636.00
5,636.00
Volume
6,329,407
6,329,407
Avg. Vol
4,738,010
4,738,010
52-wk High
7,904.00
7,904.00
52-wk Low
5,636.00
5,636.00
Select another date:
Thu, Aug 24 2017
UPDATE 2-S.Africa's Woolworths suffers first annual profit fall in eight years
* Declares final dividend of 313 cents, flat on 2015 (Adds spending plans, CEO quotes)
CORRECTED-South Africa's Woolworths says annual profit hit by weak consumer confidence
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 24 South Africa's Woolworths Holdings Ltd posted its first annual profit decline since 2009 on tough trading conditions at home and in Australia, the upmarket retailer said on Thursday.
South Africa's Woolworths sees up to 10 pct fall in profit
JOHANNESBURG, July 13 Annual profit at South African upmarket retailer Woolworths Holdings could fall by as much as 10 percent due to increasingly difficult trading conditions at home and in Australia, it said on Thursday
Select another date: