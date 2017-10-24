Edition:
United Kingdom

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (WIRu.TO)

WIRu.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

13.20USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.08 (+0.61%)
Prev Close
$13.12
Open
$13.12
Day's High
$13.22
Day's Low
$13.12
Volume
9,568
Avg. Vol
63,561
52-wk High
$13.79
52-wk Low
$11.21

Select another date:

BRIEF-WPT Industrial REIT reports Q2‍ AFFO of $0.188 per unit​

Aug 10 WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust-

BRIEF-WPT Industrial REIT announces U.S.$96 million of acquisitions and bought deal financing

June 27 WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust:

BRIEF-WPT Industrial REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.233

May 10 WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Select another date: