Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ.L)

WIZZ.L on London Stock Exchange

3,258.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
3,258.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
330,753
52-wk High
3,342.25
52-wk Low
1,498.00

Wed, Jul 19 2017

BRIEF-Wizz Air CEO says looking at establishing UK flying licence

* Wizz Air CEO Jozsef Varadi says company looking at establishing UK flying licence in coming months as a contingency for Brexit. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Alistair Smout)

BRIEF-Wizz Air appoints new Chief Financial Officer

* Iain Wetherall, currently head of financial planning & control and investor relations, is promoted to Chief Financial Officer with effect from 01 August 2017

BRIEF-Wizz Air says full year net profit will be at higher end of guidance

* Wizz Air increases Q1 profit by 50% to a record eur 58 million

BRIEF-Wizz Air says June ‍load factor 92.3 pct

* Wizz air holdings plc - capacity (seats) in june was 2.7 million versus. 2.2 million last june

