Worldline SA (WLN.PA)

WLN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

40.59EUR
3:58pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.06 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
€40.65
Open
€40.85
Day's High
€41.38
Day's Low
€40.53
Volume
96,851
Avg. Vol
85,179
52-wk High
€41.38
52-wk Low
€23.36

Mon, Oct 23 2017

BRIEF-Worldline Q3 revenue rises to 385.6 million euros

* Q3 REVENUE EUR ‍​385.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 362.9 MLN YEAR AGO

BRIEF-Worldline installed its YOMANI payment terminals in German stores of C&A‍​

* INSTALLED ITS YOMANI PAYMENT TERMINALS IN ALL GERMAN STORES OF INTERNATIONAL FASHION HOUSE C&A‍​

France's Worldline raises targets as acquisitions pay off

French payments company Worldline SA has raised its revenue and profitability targets for 2017-2019 thanks to increased business from its acquisitions.

BRIEF-Worldline acquires 100 pct of MRL PosNet in India

* REINFORCEMENT OF WORLDLINE’S PRESENCE IN INDIA WITH THE ACQUISITION OF THE INDIAN PAYMENT SERVICE PROVIDER MRL POSNET

BRIEF-Worldline says clear ambition of global reach with future M&A - conf call‍​

* HAS CLEAR AMBITION OF GLOBAL REACH WITH FUTURE M&A - CONF CALL‍​

Worldline agrees $85 million First Data deal, raises 2017 targets

French payments company Worldline on Tuesday announced the acquisition of payment processor First Data Baltics and raised its 2017 targets after posting an 11 percent jump in first-half operating profit.

