Worldline SA (WLN.PA)

BRIEF-Worldline installed its YOMANI payment terminals in German stores of C&A‍​ * INSTALLED ITS YOMANI PAYMENT TERMINALS IN ALL GERMAN STORES OF INTERNATIONAL FASHION HOUSE C&A‍​

France's Worldline raises targets as acquisitions pay off French payments company Worldline SA has raised its revenue and profitability targets for 2017-2019 thanks to increased business from its acquisitions.

France's Worldline raises revenue, margin goals as acquisitions pay off Oct 3 French payments company Worldline SA said it raised its revenue and margin targets for 2017-2019 on the back of increased business following recent acquisitions.

BRIEF-Worldline acquires 100 pct of MRL PosNet in India * REINFORCEMENT OF WORLDLINE’S PRESENCE IN INDIA WITH THE ACQUISITION OF THE INDIAN PAYMENT SERVICE PROVIDER MRL POSNET

BRIEF-Worldline says clear ambition of global reach with future M&A - conf call‍​ * HAS CLEAR AMBITION OF GLOBAL REACH WITH FUTURE M&A - CONF CALL‍​