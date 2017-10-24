Edition:
Welspun India Ltd (WLSP.NS)

WLSP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

66.60INR
11:23am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.35 (-0.52%)
Prev Close
Rs66.95
Open
Rs67.95
Day's High
Rs69.20
Day's Low
Rs66.00
Volume
1,273,991
Avg. Vol
844,092
52-wk High
Rs99.70
52-wk Low
Rs54.90

Mon, Aug 7 2017

BRIEF-Welspun India June-qtr consol profit down 38 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 1.29 billion rupees versus profit of 2.09 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-Welspun India says 'no material findings' with regards to I.T. dept conducting searches

* Welspun India clarifies on news regarding I.T. department conducting search operations at various loactions of co

BRIEF-Welspun India March qtr consol PAT after exceptional 1.54 bln rupees

* March quarter consol PAT after exceptional 1.54 billion rupees

