William Hill PLC (WMH.L)

WMH.L on London Stock Exchange

248.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
248.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
4,148,192
52-wk High
312.80
52-wk Low
239.10

Mon, Oct 2 2017

BRIEF-William Hill ‍confirms Ruth Prior joined board as CFO​

* Confirms Ruth Prior has formally joined board as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Online improvement drives William Hill revenue higher

An improved performance from its online business helped British bookmaker William Hill Plc to post a rise in first-half revenue, sending its shares up sharply.

UK's William Hill H1 profit shrinks on poor football results

Aug 2 British bookmaker William Hill Plc posted a 11 percent drop in first-half pretax profit as unfavourable football results hit margins despite a rise in revenue.

Online improvement helps William Hill make positive start to year

British bookmaker William Hill Plc, which in March named a new chief executive and finance head, on Tuesday reported a 16 percent rise in online net revenue for the 17 weeks to April 25 after product improvements helped it to attract more customers.

