William Hill PLC (WMH.L)
248.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
248.00
--
--
--
--
4,148,192
312.80
239.10
Mon, Oct 2 2017
BRIEF-William Hill confirms Ruth Prior joined board as CFO
* Confirms Ruth Prior has formally joined board as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Online improvement drives William Hill revenue higher
An improved performance from its online business helped British bookmaker William Hill Plc to post a rise in first-half revenue, sending its shares up sharply.
UPDATE 2-Online improvement drives William Hill revenue higher
* Company coy on prospects for M&A (Recasts, adds shares, CEO comments)
UK's William Hill H1 profit shrinks on poor football results
Aug 2 British bookmaker William Hill Plc posted a 11 percent drop in first-half pretax profit as unfavourable football results hit margins despite a rise in revenue.
BRIEF-William Hill posts H1 pre-tax profit 93.5 mln stg
* HY UK SPORTSBOOK AMOUNTS WAGERED +13% AND UK GAMING NET REVENUE +9%
Online improvement helps William Hill make positive start to year
British bookmaker William Hill Plc, which in March named a new chief executive and finance head, on Tuesday reported a 16 percent rise in online net revenue for the 17 weeks to April 25 after product improvements helped it to attract more customers.
UPDATE 1-Online improvement helps William Hill make positive start to year
May 9 British bookmaker William Hill Plc , which in March named a new chief executive and finance head, on Tuesday reported a 16 percent rise in online net revenue for the 17 weeks to April 25 after product improvements helped it to attract more customers.
Bookmakers William Hill says made a positive start to 2017
May 9 British bookmaker William Hill Plc , which in March named a new chief executive and finance head, on Tuesday reported a 16 percent rise in online net revenue for the 17 weeks to April 25 after product and interface improvements drew more customers.
BRIEF-William Hill says group net revenue for 17-wks to April 25 up 9 pct
* Announces a trading update for unaudited 17 weeks to 25 april 2017
- Is Paddy Power Betfair still the best horse to back after today's results?
- Why are ITV plc and William Hill plc topping M&A charts?
- Are these 3 stocks 'buys' following today's results?
- Is William Hill plc a buy after bid approach from Rank Group plc and 888 Holdings Public Limited Company?
- 3 Stocks for Euro 2016: Sports Direct International plc, Greene King plc and William Hill plc
- Why I sold William Hill plc in February