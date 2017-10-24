Edition:
United Kingdom

Worldpay Group PLC (WPG.L)

WPG.L on London Stock Exchange

406.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.00 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
405.00
Open
403.00
Day's High
406.40
Day's Low
403.00
Volume
4,579,272
Avg. Vol
13,788,698
52-wk High
435.38
52-wk Low
255.70

Select another date:

Wed, Oct 4 2017

BRIEF-Worldpay invests in fraud prevention firm Featurespace

* Worldpay, a leader in global payments, is pleased to announce that it has participated in featurespace limited's ("featurespace") latest £16.5m funding round as a new investor

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Vantiv enters into transaction agreement with Fifth Third Bank

* On August 7, entered into a transaction agreement with Fifth Third Bank - SEC filing​

Worldpay granted second deadline extension for Vantiv deal

LONDON, Aug 8 British payments firms Worldpay said on Tuesday that the deadline for its long-awaited deal with U.S. suitor Vantiv has been pushed back by yet another four days as the two companies need more time to reach a final agreement.

U.S. card firm Vantiv goes global with $10 billion Worldpay buy

U.S. credit card processor Vantiv agreed to buy Britain's Worldpay for 7.7 billion pounds on Wednesday in a move expected to trigger further deals. | Video

U.S. card firm Vantiv goes global with $10 billion Worldpay buy

U.S. credit card processor Vantiv agreed to buy Britain's Worldpay for 7.7 billion pounds ($10 billion) on Wednesday in a move expected to trigger further deals. | Video

UPDATE 2-U.S. card firm Vantiv goes global with $10 bln Worldpay buy

* Deal to trigger further consolidation- analysts (Adds analyst comments, details, context, updates shares)

BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase & Co says does not intend to make offer for Worldpay

* Announces that it does not intend to make an offer for Worldpay

Worldpay says agreed to be taken over by Vantiv in $10 bln deal

July 5 Worldpay Group Plc, Britain's largest payment processor said it had agreed to terms of a potential merger with U.S. credit card technology firm Vantiv Inc in a deal worth 7.7 billion pounds ($9.95 billion), excluding debt.

BRIEF-Worldpay agrees terms of possible offer with Vantiv

* Vantiv Inc and Worldpay Group Plc agree to key terms of possible offer

Worldpay to back takeover from U.S. credit card tech firm Vantiv: Sky News

Worldpay Group Plc , Britain's largest payment processor is "close to" recommending a takeover offer from U.S. credit card technology firm Vantiv Inc , Sky News reported citing sources.

Select another date:

Market Views

» More WPG.L Market Views