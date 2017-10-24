WPP PLC (WPP.L)

WPP hit by problems at rival Publicis and client Unilever LONDON, Oct 19 Shares in WPP fell more than three percent on Thursday on a triple whammy of bad news for the world's biggest advertising group, less than two months after it issued a major profit warning.

WPP objects to Bain's offer for Japan's Asatsu-DK LONDON WPP, the world's biggest advertising agency, on Thursday stepped up its efforts to stop U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital from buying Japan's Asatsu-DK Inc, saying the offer significantly undervalued its stake in the firm.

BRIEF-WPP responds to Asatsu-DK statement regarding tender offer for co's shares * NOTED ADK’S “DELAYED FAQ REGARDING TENDER OFFER FOR THE SHARES OF THE COMPANY”‍​

Bain bid for Japan ad agency Asatsu-DK too low - shareholder Silchester TOKYO U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital LP's $1.35 billion (£1.02 billion) offer to buy Japan's third-largest advertising agency Asatsu-DK Inc is too low, its second-largest shareholder Silchester International Investors LLP has said.

Breakingviews - Bain has advantage on WPP in Japanese ad-land spat HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - In a Japanese ad-land spat, Bain Capital has the advantage. On Monday, the U.S. buyout firm unveiled a 152 billion yen ($1.3 billion) deal to privatise Asatsu-DK, Japan’s third-largest advertising agency. This gives ADK’s bosses a way to escape a disappointing 1998 tie-up with Britain’s WPP.

BRIEF-Morgan Stanley to sell up to 22.5 mln shares in WPP via accelerated bookbuild * MORGAN STANLEY ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF UP TO 22.5 MILLION SHARES IN WPP BY MEANS OF AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING