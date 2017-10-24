Edition:
WPP PLC (WPP.L)

WPP.L on London Stock Exchange

1,366.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-7.00 (-0.51%)
Prev Close
1,373.00
Open
1,387.00
Day's High
1,387.00
Day's Low
1,355.00
Volume
3,789,564
Avg. Vol
5,834,021
52-wk High
1,928.07
52-wk Low
1,345.00

WPP hit by problems at rival Publicis and client Unilever

LONDON Shares in WPP fell more than three percent on Thursday on a triple whammy of bad news for the world's biggest advertising group, less than two months after it issued a major profit warning.

WPP objects to Bain's offer for Japan's Asatsu-DK

LONDON WPP, the world's biggest advertising agency, on Thursday stepped up its efforts to stop U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital from buying Japan's Asatsu-DK Inc, saying the offer significantly undervalued its stake in the firm.

BRIEF-WPP responds to Asatsu-DK statement regarding tender offer for co's shares

* NOTED ADK’S “DELAYED FAQ REGARDING TENDER OFFER FOR THE SHARES OF THE COMPANY”‍​

Bain bid for Japan ad agency Asatsu-DK too low - shareholder Silchester

TOKYO U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital LP's $1.35 billion (£1.02 billion) offer to buy Japan's third-largest advertising agency Asatsu-DK Inc is too low, its second-largest shareholder Silchester International Investors LLP has said.

Bain bid for Japan ad agency Asatsu-DK too low -shareholder Silchester

* Top shareholder WPP also believes offer undervalues ADK -source

Breakingviews - Bain has advantage on WPP in Japanese ad-land spat

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - In a Japanese ad-land spat, Bain Capital has the advantage. On Monday, the U.S. buyout firm unveiled a 152 billion yen ($1.3 billion) deal to privatise Asatsu-DK, Japan’s third-largest advertising agency.  This gives ADK’s bosses a way to escape a disappointing 1998 tie-up with Britain’s WPP.

BRIEF-Morgan Stanley to sell up to 22.5 mln shares in WPP via accelerated bookbuild

* MORGAN STANLEY ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF UP TO 22.5 MILLION SHARES IN WPP BY MEANS OF AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING

UPDATE 3-Bain aims to buy Japan advertising agency Asatsu-DK for $1.4 bln

* Asatsu-DK wants to end WPP alliance (Writes through, adds source on WPP view)

