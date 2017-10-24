WPP PLC (WPP.L)
1,366.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-7.00 (-0.51%)
1,373.00
1,387.00
1,387.00
1,355.00
3,789,564
5,834,021
1,928.07
1,345.00
Thu, Oct 19 2017
LONDON Shares in WPP fell more than three percent on Thursday on a triple whammy of bad news for the world's biggest advertising group, less than two months after it issued a major profit warning.
LONDON, Oct 19 Shares in WPP fell more than three percent on Thursday on a triple whammy of bad news for the world's biggest advertising group, less than two months after it issued a major profit warning.
LONDON WPP, the world's biggest advertising agency, on Thursday stepped up its efforts to stop U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital from buying Japan's Asatsu-DK Inc, saying the offer significantly undervalued its stake in the firm.
LONDON, Oct 12 WPP, the world's biggest advertising agency, on Thursday stepped up its efforts to stop U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital from buying Japan's Asatsu-DK Inc, saying the offer significantly undervalued its stake in the firm.
BRIEF-WPP responds to Asatsu-DK statement regarding tender offer for co's shares
* NOTED ADK’S “DELAYED FAQ REGARDING TENDER OFFER FOR THE SHARES OF THE COMPANY”
Bain bid for Japan ad agency Asatsu-DK too low - shareholder Silchester
TOKYO U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital LP's $1.35 billion (£1.02 billion) offer to buy Japan's third-largest advertising agency Asatsu-DK Inc is too low, its second-largest shareholder Silchester International Investors LLP has said.
* Top shareholder WPP also believes offer undervalues ADK -source
Breakingviews - Bain has advantage on WPP in Japanese ad-land spat
HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - In a Japanese ad-land spat, Bain Capital has the advantage. On Monday, the U.S. buyout firm unveiled a 152 billion yen ($1.3 billion) deal to privatise Asatsu-DK, Japan’s third-largest advertising agency. This gives ADK’s bosses a way to escape a disappointing 1998 tie-up with Britain’s WPP.
BRIEF-Morgan Stanley to sell up to 22.5 mln shares in WPP via accelerated bookbuild
* MORGAN STANLEY ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF UP TO 22.5 MILLION SHARES IN WPP BY MEANS OF AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING
UPDATE 3-Bain aims to buy Japan advertising agency Asatsu-DK for $1.4 bln
* Asatsu-DK wants to end WPP alliance (Writes through, adds source on WPP view)
