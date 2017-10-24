Whitbread PLC (WTB.L)
3,942.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-11.00 (-0.28%)
3,953.00
3,964.00
3,973.00
3,935.00
526,820
599,948
4,333.00
3,365.00
Tue, Oct 10 2017
Whitbread to take full ownership of south China Costa operations
Whitbread's Costa coffee chain is buying the 49 percent of a joint venture in south China held by Yueda Group to bolster its presence in the country, the British firm said on Tuesday.
Fitch Affirms Whitbread at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, August 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Whitbread Plc's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook and Short-Term IDR at 'F2.' Fitch has also affirmed the senior unsecured rating for Whitbread Group Plc at 'BBB'. Whitbread Group Plc is the main entity that issues debt within the group. All bonds have guarantees from Whitbread Plc and main subsidiaries Premier Inn and Costa Limited. The company's 'B
FTSE propped up by Whitbread, Berkeley as Provident Financial plummets
LONDON, June 21 British shares slipped less than their European peers on Wednesday as gains from Whitbread helped mitigate losses from sub-prime lender Provident Financial.
Whitbread's first-quarter sales rise 7.6 percent
Britain's Whitbread, which runs the Costa Coffee chain and Premier Inn hotels, reported a 7.6 percent rise in first-quarter sales on improved trading at both its businesses.
Britain's FTSE edges up, Whitbread sinks on deteriorating consumer outlook
LONDON, April 25 British shares edged higher on Tuesday as a strong Europe-wide market rally after the first round of the French election dissipated and investors focused on corporate results which indicated tougher times ahead for consumer goods stocks.
Britain's Costa Coffee-owner Whitbread sees tougher times ahead
Whitbread Plc , which runs British brands such as Costa Coffee and Premier Inn hotels, warned on Tuesday of the impact of a tougher consumer environment, sending its shares seven percent lower.
