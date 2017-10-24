Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (WTE.TO)
WTE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
24.48CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.01 (-0.04%)
Prev Close
$24.49
Open
$24.47
Day's High
$24.64
Day's Low
$24.40
Volume
45,606
Avg. Vol
115,524
52-wk High
$29.05
52-wk Low
$19.07
BRIEF-Westshore Terminals Investment throughput volumes for 2017 are anticipated to be nearly 29 mln tonnes at rates comparable to 2016
* Throughput volumes for 2017 are anticipated to be approximately 29 million tonnes at rates comparable to 2016
BRIEF-Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation announces normal course issuer bid
* Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation announces normal course issuer bid
UPDATE 1-Westshore stock recovers after Canada region seeks U.S. coal ban
April 27 Shares of port-operator Westshore Terminals Investment Corp recovered some lost ground on Thursday after dropping sharply a day earlier on news British Columbia had urged the government to ban U.S. coal exports from provincial ports in a trade spat.
