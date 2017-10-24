Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N)
83.24USD
23 Oct 2017
$0.13 (+0.16%)
$83.11
$83.14
$83.68
$83.07
3,190,069
3,599,943
$93.21
$76.05
Wed, Oct 18 2017
BRIEF-ExxonMobil acquires a crude oil terminal in Texas from Genesis Energy
* ExxonMobil acquires crude oil terminal to serve growing Permian Basin production
BRIEF-ExxonMobil expanding New Jersey research and engineering center
* ExxonMobil expanding New Jersey research and engineering center
CORRECTED-ExxonMobil opens 3rd cogeneration power plant in Singapore
SINGAPORE, Oct 12 U.S. oil major ExxonMobil officially opened its third cogeneration power plant in Singapore on Thursday on the site of its Jurong refinery, increasing its total cogeneration capacity in the city-state by nearly a quarter.
BRIEF-Exxonmobil exec says might look at deep water and gas in India
* Exxonmobil exec says looking at terms under the new oil and gas blocks bidding regime to evaluate investments in India
Exxon shuts two subsea production systems ahead of Tropical Storm Nate
HOUSTON, Oct 6 Exxon Mobil Corp said on Friday it has stopped oil production at its Julia and Hadrian South subsea production systems in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.
Exxon evacuating staff from U.S. Gulf platform ahead of Nate
HOUSTON Exxon Mobil Corp said on Thursday it is evacuating all staff from its Lena platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.
BRIEF-ExxonMobil announces fifth discovery offshore Guyana
* ExxonMobil - well encounters a reservoir of 75 feet of high-quality, oil-bearing sandstone
Exxon says Beaumont refinery back at normal operations post Harvey
HOUSTON Exxon Mobil Corp said on Wednesday its 362,300-barrel-per-day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery was at normal operations for the first time since Hurricane Harvey shut the plant on Aug. 30.
Exxon Beaumont refinery coker remains shut -sources
HOUSTON The 45,000 barrel per day (bpd) coking unit remains shut at ExxonMobil Corp's 362,300 bpd Beaumont, Texas, refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations.