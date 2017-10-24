Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N)

BRIEF-ExxonMobil expanding New Jersey research and engineering center * ExxonMobil expanding New Jersey research and engineering center

CORRECTED-ExxonMobil opens 3rd cogeneration power plant in Singapore SINGAPORE, Oct 12 U.S. oil major ExxonMobil officially opened its third cogeneration power plant in Singapore on Thursday on the site of its Jurong refinery, increasing its total cogeneration capacity in the city-state by nearly a quarter.

BRIEF-Exxonmobil exec says might look at deep water and gas in India * Exxonmobil exec says looking at terms under the new oil and gas blocks bidding regime to evaluate investments in India

Exxon shuts two subsea production systems ahead of Tropical Storm Nate HOUSTON, Oct 6 Exxon Mobil Corp said on Friday it has stopped oil production at its Julia and Hadrian South subsea production systems in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.

Exxon evacuating staff from U.S. Gulf platform ahead of Nate HOUSTON, Oct 5 Exxon Mobil Corp said on Thursday it is evacuating all staff from its Lena platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.

BRIEF-ExxonMobil announces fifth discovery offshore Guyana * ExxonMobil - ‍well encounters a reservoir of 75 feet of high-quality, oil-bearing sandstone​

Exxon says Beaumont refinery back at normal operations post Harvey HOUSTON Exxon Mobil Corp said on Wednesday its 362,300-barrel-per-day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery was at normal operations for the first time since Hurricane Harvey shut the plant on Aug. 30.