Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N)

XOM.N on New York Stock Exchange

83.24USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.13 (+0.16%)
Prev Close
$83.11
Open
$83.14
Day's High
$83.68
Day's Low
$83.07
Volume
3,190,069
Avg. Vol
3,599,943
52-wk High
$93.21
52-wk Low
$76.05

Wed, Oct 18 2017

BRIEF-ExxonMobil acquires a crude oil terminal in Texas from Genesis Energy

* ExxonMobil acquires crude oil terminal to serve growing Permian Basin production

BRIEF-ExxonMobil expanding New Jersey research and engineering center

* ExxonMobil expanding New Jersey research and engineering center

CORRECTED-ExxonMobil opens 3rd cogeneration power plant in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Oct 12 U.S. oil major ExxonMobil officially opened its third cogeneration power plant in Singapore on Thursday on the site of its Jurong refinery, increasing its total cogeneration capacity in the city-state by nearly a quarter.

BRIEF-Exxonmobil exec says might look at deep water and gas in India

* Exxonmobil exec says looking at terms under the new oil and gas blocks bidding regime to evaluate investments in India

Exxon shuts two subsea production systems ahead of Tropical Storm Nate

HOUSTON, Oct 6 Exxon Mobil Corp said on Friday it has stopped oil production at its Julia and Hadrian South subsea production systems in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.

HOUSTON Exxon Mobil Corp said on Thursday it is evacuating all staff from its Lena platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.

Exxon evacuating staff from U.S. Gulf platform ahead of Nate

HOUSTON, Oct 5 Exxon Mobil Corp said on Thursday it is evacuating all staff from its Lena platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.

BRIEF-ExxonMobil announces fifth discovery offshore Guyana

* ExxonMobil - ‍well encounters a reservoir of 75 feet of high-quality, oil-bearing sandstone​

Exxon says Beaumont refinery back at normal operations post Harvey

HOUSTON Exxon Mobil Corp said on Wednesday its 362,300-barrel-per-day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery was at normal operations for the first time since Hurricane Harvey shut the plant on Aug. 30.

Exxon Beaumont refinery coker remains shut -sources

HOUSTON The 45,000 barrel per day (bpd) coking unit remains shut at ExxonMobil Corp's 362,300 bpd Beaumont, Texas, refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations.

