Yes Bank Ltd (YESB.NS)

Yes Bank seeks members' nod for 1:5 stock split

Yes Bank says co included in FTSE4Good Emerging Index
YES BANK included in the FTSE4Good Emerging Index . The selection reinforces YES BANK's position as a global sustainability leader in India, with strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance . YES BANK is the first and only Indian Bank to be selected in both FTSE4Good Emerging Index and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index - Emerging Markets

Indian shares scale new highs; Yes Bank, HCL Tech gain on upbeat Q1 July 27 - Indian shares hit a record high for a third straight session on Thursday as upbeat results from Yes Bank Ltd and HCL Technologies and a rally in Asian shares lifted investor sentiment.

BRIEF-India's Yes Bank says does not expect any major impact on asset quality July 26 Yes Bank Ltd Chief Executive Rana Kapoor says:

BRIEF-India's Yes Bank June-qtr net profit up 32 pct * June quarter net profit 9.66 billion rupees versus net profit of 7.32 billion rupees year ago

India's Yes Bank Q1 net profit beats estimates; bad loan ratio falls July 26 India's Yes Bank reported a 32 percent rise in quarterly profit, beating estimates, helped by higher interest and fee income.

Yes Bank says Santander signs agreement with co to boost UK-India trade, local business networking opportunities

