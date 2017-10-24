Edition:
ZPG PLC (ZPG.L)

ZPG.L on London Stock Exchange

356.90GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.50 (+0.14%)
Prev Close
356.40
Open
353.10
Day's High
357.30
Day's Low
353.10
Volume
203,003
Avg. Vol
911,210
52-wk High
401.20
52-wk Low
273.83

Mon, Oct 16 2017

BRIEF-ZPG says ‍signed new long term marketing agreement with Connells Limited

* ZPG PLC - ‍SIGNED A NEW LONG TERM MARKETING AGREEMENT WITH CONNELLS LIMITED

BRIEF-ZPG Plc says has received FCA approval for acquisition of Dot Zinc Limited

* Has received FCA approval for acquisition of Dot Zinc Limited

BRIEF-ZPG to acquire DOT Zinc for 80 mln pounds

* HAS CONDITIONALLY AGREED TO ACQUIRE DOT ZINC LIMITED FOR £80 MILLION ON A CASH-FREE, DEBT-FREE BASIS, PLUS A PERFORMANCE-BASED EARN-OUT OF UP TO £60 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-ZPG buys property print marketing business Ravensworth for undisclosed sum​

* ‍HAS ACQUIRED RAVENSWORTH FOR AN UNDISCLOSED SUM​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Revenues rise at Zoopla as traffic hits record high

LONDON, May 24 British property group ZPG plc , which owns property websites Zoopla and PrimeLocation, posted a 22 percent rise in half-year revenue as traffic to its sites hit a record high and the number of agents signed up to its platforms rose.

BRIEF-UK's CMA considering ZPG, Websky deal led to merger situation

* Considering if completed acquisition by ZPG Plc of Websky Limited led to relevant merger situation Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

