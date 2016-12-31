Power Assets Holdings Ltd (0006.HK)

Name Description

Kin Ning Fok Mr. Fok (Canning) Kin Ning serves as a Executive Chairman of the Board of Power Assets Holdings Ltd. He has been appointed to the Board in 1985 and became Chairman in 2005. He is Chairman of The Hongkong Electric Company, Limited (HK Electric), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and a Director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Fok is the Group Managing Director of Hutchison Whampoa Limited (Hutchison), the Deputy Chairman of Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited (CKI), a Non-executive Director of Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited (Cheung Kong) and a Director of Hutchison International Limited (HIL), all being substantial shareholders of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (SFO). He is the Chairman of Hutchison Harbour Ring Limited, Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited, Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited and Hutchison Port Holdings Management Pte. Limited (HPHMPL) which is the trustee-manager of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (HPH Trust) and the Co-Chairman of Husky Energy Inc. Mr. Fok is also an Alternate Director of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited. Mr. Fok holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Diploma in Financial Management, and is a member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia.

Chao Chung Charles Tsai Mr. Tsai Chao Chung Charles serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Power Assets Holdings Ltd. He was appointed to the Board and Chief Executive Officer on 29 January 2014. He has been with the Group since June 1987. Mr. Tsai is the General Manager of Power Assets Investments Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. He is also a Director or Alternate Director of most of the subsidiaries and certain joint ventures of the Company. Mr. Tsai has been responsible for the Group’s investments outside Hong Kong since 1997. He holds a Bachelor of Applied Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering, and is a Registered Professional Engineer and a Chartered Engineer.

Kee Ham Chan Mr. Chan (Ivan) Kee Ham serves as Chief Financial Officer of Power Assets Holdings Ltd. He was appointed to the Board in June 2012. Mr. Chan is a Director of all the subsidiaries and certain joint ventures of the Company. He is also an Executive Director of HKEIML, HKEIL and its wholly owned subsidiary HK Electric. He is an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of CKI and a Director of Envestra Limited. Mr. Chan joined HWL in January 1992 and has been with the CKH Group since May 1994. Both CKI and HWL are substantial shareholders of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. All the companies mentioned above, except HKEIML and HK Electric, are listed companies. Mr. Chan is a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, and is also a member of the Institute of Certified Management Accountants (Australia).

Wai Cheong Ng Mr. Ng (Alex) Wai Cheong is Group Legal Counsel, Company Secretary of Power Assets Holdings Ltd. He has been with the Group since November 2008. Mr. Ng is also the Group Legal Counsel and Company Secretary of HK Electric Investments Manager Limited (the trustee-manager of HK Electric Investments) and HK Electric Investments Limited. He has over 15 years of experience in legal, regulatory and compliance fields. Mr. Ng holds a Bachelor’s degree in Science and a Bachelor’s degree in Laws. He was admitted as a solicitor in Hong Kong and in England and Wales.

Loi Shun Chan Mr. Chan (Dominic) Loi Shun serves as Executive Director of Power Assets Holdings Limited. He is also Alternate Director to Mr. Kam Hing Lam, an Executive Director of the Company, and a Director of all the subsidiaries of the Company including HK Electric. He is an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of CKI and a Director of Envestra Limited. Mr. Chan joined Hutchison in January 1992 and has been with the Cheung Kong Group since May 1994. Both CKI and Hutchison are substantial shareholders of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Mr. Chan is a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, and is also a member of the Institute of Certified Management Accountants (Australia).

Neil McGee Mr. Neil Douglas McGee serves as Executive Director of Power Assets Holdings Ltd. He was appointed to the Board in 2005 as an Executive Director, and re-designated as a Non-executive Director in 2012 and as an Executive Director on 29 January 2014. He was Group Finance Director from February 2006 to August 2012. Mr. McGee has worked with the Group and the HWL Group from 1978 holding various legal, corporate secretarial and finance positions. He is also a Director or Alternate Director of certain joint ventures of the Company. Mr. McGee is currently the Managing Director of Hutchison Whampoa Luxembourg Holdings S.à r.l. and a Director of Husky Energy Inc., a listed company. Mr. McGee holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Bachelor of Laws degree.

Chi Tin Wan Mr. Wan Chi Tin serves as Executive Director of Power Assets Holdings Ltd. He was appointed to the Board in 2005. He was Group Managing Director from 1 January 2013 to 29 January 2014. Mr. Wan is also a Director of most of the subsidiaries and certain joint ventures of the Company. He is also the Chief Executive Officer and an Executive Director of HKEIL, a company listed together with HKEI, an Executive Director of HKEIML and the Managing Director of HK Electric. He has worked for the Group since 1978, holding various positions including Director of Engineering (Planning & Development), Chief Executive Officer of Powercor Australia Limited and CitiPower Pty., associate companies of the Group in Australia. Mr. Wan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering and is also a Chartered Engineer. He is an Honorary Fellow of the Energy Institute, a Fellow of the Institution of Engineering and Technology and a Fellow of the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers. He is a Council Member of the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers and a member of the Engineers Registration Board of Hong Kong.

Andrew Hunter Mr. Andrew John Hunter serves as Executive Director of Power Assets Holdings Ltd. He was appointed to the Board in 1999, prior to which he was Finance Director of the Hutchison Property Group. Mr. Hunter was Group Finance Director from 1999 to January 2006, and is a Director of certain joint ventures of the Company. Mr. Hunter is currently Deputy Managing Director of CKI, a listed company and a substantial shareholder of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Mr. Hunter also holds directorships in certain compaines controlled by certain substantial shareholders of the Company. Mr. Hunter holds a Master of Arts degree and a Master’s degree in Business Administration and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland and of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He has over 33 years of experience in accounting and financial management.

Siu Tong Fung Mr. Fung Siu Tong serves as Assistant General Manager - Business Development of Power Assets Investments Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. He has been with the Group since September 1990. Mr. Fung is responsible for business development activities which include both acquisition and greenfield development globally. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Jeffrey Kwok Mr. Jeffrey Kwok serves as Senior Manager - Business Development of Power Assets Investments Limited, subsidiary of the Company. He has been with the Group since September 1981. Mr. Kwok is responsible for both greenfield development and acquisition activities in various countries and assumes active management role in some of the Group’s investments. He holds a Master of Science degree in engineering and is a Chartered Engineer in the United Kingdom, a member of the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers and the Institution of Mechanical Engineers in the United Kingdom.

Tak Kei Pak Mr. Pak Tak Kei serves as Senior Manager - Business Development of Power Assets Investments Limited, subsidiary of the Company. He has been with the Group since December 1993. Mr. Pak is responsible for initiation of the Group’s investments globally. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in mechanical engineering, a Master of Science degree in building services engineering and a Master of Business Administration degree. He is a Chartered Engineer in the United Kingdom, a member of the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers and the Institution of Mechanical Engineers in the United Kingdom.

Tzar Kuoi Li Mr. Li Tzar Kuoi, LL.D., serves as Non-Executive Director of Power Assets Holdings Ltd. He was appointed to the Board in 1994 and re-designated from an Executive Director to a Non-executive Director on 29 January 2014. Mr. Li is the Chairman of CKI and CK Life Sciences Int’l., (Holdings) Inc., the Managing Director, the Deputy Chairman and the Chairman of Executive Committee of CKH, the Deputy Chairman of HWL and the Co-Chairman of Husky Energy Inc., all being listed companies. He is also the Deputy Chairman of Li Ka Shing Foundation Limited, Li Ka Shing (Overseas) Foundation and Li Ka Shing (Canada) Foundation, and a Director of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited. Mr. Li serves as a member of the Standing Committee of the 12th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of the People’s Republic of China. He is a member of the Council for Sustainable Development of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Vice Chairman of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Li is also the Honorary Consul of Barbados in Hong Kong. He acts as a Director of certain substantial shareholders of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO, namely CKH, HWL, CKI, Li Ka-Shing Unity Trustee Company Limited, Li Ka-Shing Unity Trustee Corporation Limited, Li Ka-Shing Unity Trustcorp Limited, Hyford Limited and HIL. Mr. Li also holds directorships in certain companies controlled by certain substantial shareholders of the Company. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering, a Master of Science degree in Structural Engineering and an honorary degree, Doctor of Laws, honoris causa (LL.D.).

Yuk-keung Ip Mr. Ip Yuk-keung serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Power Assets Holdings Ltd., since 29 January 2014. Mr. Ip is an international banking and real estate professional with over 30 years of banking experience in United States, Asia and Hong Kong. He was formerly Managing Director of Citigroup and Managing Director of Investments at Merrill Lynch (Asia Pacific). Mr. Ip is adjunct professor of and council member/advisor to a number of universities in Hong Kong, United States and Macau, an Honorary Fellow of Vocational Training Council, a Beta Gamma Sigma Honoree at City University of Hong Kong and an Executive Fellow in Asia of Washington University in St. Louis. Mr. Ip is an Independent Non-executive Director of Aeon Credit Service (Asia) Company Limited, Eagle Asset Management (CP) Limited which is the manager of Champion Real Estate Investment Trust, Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, New World China Land Limited and TOM Group Limited, all of which, except for Eagle Asset Management (CP) Limited, are listed companies and Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a listed real estate investment trust. Mr. Ip holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Mathematics and Computer Science, a Master of Science in Applied Mathematics and a Master of Science in Accounting and Finance.

Ralph Shea Mr. Ralph Raymond Shea serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Power Assets Holdings Ltd. Mr. Shea was appointed to the Board in 1985. Mr. Shea has been an Independent Non-executive Director of HKEIML which is the trustee-manager of HKEI, and HKEIL which is a company listed together with HKEI, and a Director of HK Electric, since October 2015. Mr. Shea is a solicitor of England and Wales and of Hong Kong.

Chung Hin Wong Mr. Wong Chung Hin, CBE, serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Power Assets Holdings Ltd. Mr. Wong is also a Director of HK Electric. He is a solicitor. He is an Independent Non-executive Director of Hutchison, a listed company and a substantial shareholder of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. He is also Independent Non-executive Director of The Bank of East Asia, Limited, a listed company.