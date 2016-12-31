Hang Seng Bank Ltd (0011.HK)

Name Description

Kuo Fung Ch'ien Dr. Kuo Fung (Raymond) Ch'ien, GBS, CBE, JP, Ph.D. is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Hang Seng Bank Ltd. His other major appointments : Justice of the Peace, China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited – Independent Non-executive Director, Economic Development Commission of HKSAR Government – Non-official Member Federation of Hong Kong Industries – Honorary President, Swiss Re Limited – Independent Non-executive Director, The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited – Independent Non-executive Director, The Tianjin Municipal Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference – Member of Standing Committee. His Past major appointments ; University of Pennsylvania, USA – Trustee (2006 – 2016), MTR Corporation Limited – Non-executive Chairman (2003 – 2015), The Wharf (Holdings) Limited – Independent Non-executive Director (2002 – 2015), UGL Limited – Non-executive Director (2012 – 2014), Convenience Retail Asia Limited – Independent Non-executive Director (2001 – 2014), Hong Kong Mercantile Exchange Limited – Independent Non-executive Director (2009 – 2013), China.com Inc – Chairman (1999 – 2013), Ascendas China Commercial Fund Management Limited – Chairman (2011 – 2012), CDC Software Corporation – Director (2009 – 2012) The Hong Kong/European Union Business Cooperation Committee – Chairman (2005 – 2012), CDC Corporation – Chairman (1999 – 2011) HSBC Private Equity (Asia) Limited – Chairman (1997 – 2010), The APEC Business Advisory Council – Hong Kong Member (2004 – 2009) ^ Inchcape plc – Independent Non-executive Director (1997 – 2009), HSBC Holdings plc – Independent Non-executive Director (1998 – 2007), Independent Commission Against Corruption – Chairman of Advisory Committee on Corruption (1998 – 2006), Executive Council of HKSAR Government – Member (1997 – 2002) ,Executive Council of Hong Kong, then under British Administration – Member (1992 – 1997).

Louisa Cheang Ms. Louisa W. W. Cheang has been appointed as the Chief Executive, Vice Chairman of the Company, with effect from July 1, 2017. She served as Alternate Chief Executive (2009 – 2014) Regional Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Asia Pacific (2010 – 2014) Regional Director of Personal Financial Services, Asia Pacific (2009 – 2010) Head of Personal Financial Services, Hong Kong (2007 – 2009) Head of Marketing, Asia Pacific (2004 – 2007) Head of Marketing, Hong Kong (2002 – 2003) Senior Manager Product and Marketing (2000 – 2001) Senior Manager Credit Card Product Development (1999 – 2000) at The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited. Bachelor of Social Science – The University of Hong Kong Honorary Certified Financial Management Planner – The Hong Kong Institute of Bankers

Wing Lok Leung Mr. Leung (Andrew) Wing Lok is Chief Financial Officer of Hang Seng Bank Ltd. He joined the Bank in July 1997 (left in 2006) and rejoined in July 2009. His Major positions held within Hang Seng Group : Hang Seng Bank Limited – Chief Financial Officer; Member of Executive Committee, Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited – Director, Hang Seng Insurance Company Limited – Director, Hang Seng Investment Management Limited – Chairman. His Past major positions : Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited – Deputy General Manager, Financial Management (2007 – 2009), Hang Lung Properties Limited – Senior Manager, Corporate Finance (2006 – 2007), Hang Seng Bank Limited – Senior Manager and Deputy Head of China Business (2005 – 2006), Senior Manager and Deputy Head of Greater China Business (2003 – 2005), Senior Manager of Corporate Banking (2001 – 2003), Senior Manager and Deputy Head of Financial Control (1997 – 2001). He is Associate – The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries, Associate – The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, UK. Bachelor of PRC Law – Peking University, PRC, Bachelor of Social Sciences (Major in Management) – The University of Hong Kong Chartered Professional Accountant, Canada (CPA (Canada), CMA). Fellow –The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, UK. Fellow – The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Master of Science, Data processing – University of Ulster, UK. Master of Science in Electronic Commerce and Internet Computing – The University of Hong Kong.

Wai Chung Lam Mr. Lam (Gordon) Wai Chung is Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive of Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited. His Major positions held within Hang Seng Group : Hang Seng Bank Limited – Member of Executive Committee. Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited – Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive; Chairman of Executive Committee. His Past major positions : Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited – First Deputy Chief Executive and Head of Network (2012 – 2013), Deputy Chief Executive, Head of Business Development, Corporate and Commercial Banking (2012), HSBC Bank (China) Company Limited – Managing Director and Head of Global Banking (2007 – 2011), Chief Credit Officer (2003 – 2007), China Banking Regulatory Commission Shanghai Office – Leader of the Foreign Bank Basel ll Working Committee (2007), The Hong Kong Association of Banks – Chairman of Preparatory Committee for Hong Kong Commercial Credit Reference Agency (2003), The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited – Senior Manager, Credit Risk Management, Asia Pacific (1988 – 2003), Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce in China – One of Founding members (1993 – 1994). He holds Bachelor of Business Administration – The Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Eunice Chan Mrs. Chan Eunice is Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Her Major positions held within Hang Seng Group : Hang Seng Bank Limited – Chief Operating Officer; Member of Executive Committee, Hang Seng Real Estate Management Limited – Director, Hang Seng Security Management Limited – Director. Her Past major position : The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited – Head of Operations Asia Pacific (2015 – 2016), Regional Head of Service Delivery Asia Pacific (2012 – 2015), Head of Service Delivery Hong Kong (2011 – 2012), Head of Securities Operations Centre (2007 – 2011), Senior Manager, Network Services Centre Operations (2004 – 2007), Manager, Implementation (Payment and Cash Management) (2001 – 2004). She holds Bachelor of Arts (Major in Economics) – University of Brandon, Canada.

Shuk Pui Chan Ms. Chan (Ivy) Shuk Pui is Chief Risk Officer of Hang Seng Bank Ltd. Her Major positions held within Hang Seng Group : Hang Seng Bank Limited – Chief Risk Officer; Member of Executive Committee, Hang Seng Security Management Limited – Director. Her Past major positions : The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited – Chief Risk Officer, HSBC Bank (Taiwan) Limited (2010 – 2014), Senior Manager of Credit Risk Management Department (2005 – 2010), Senior Relationship Manager of Credit Risk Management Department (2002 – 2005), Treasury Credit Risk Manager (1997 – 2001), Various positions in HSBC in the areas of Trade Services, Retail Banking, Corporate Banking Relationship Manager, Credit Operations (1988 – 1997). She holds Professional Diploma in Company Secretaryship and Administration – The Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

Wing Han Kwan Ms. Kwan (Margaret) Wing Han is Executive Director, Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management of the Company. Her Major positions held within Hang Seng Group : Hang Seng Bank Limited – Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management; Member of Executive Committee, Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited – Member of Hang Seng Index Advisory Committee, Hang Seng Insurance Company Limited – Director. Her Past major positions : Hang Seng Bank Limited – Head of Consumer Assets (2013 – 2016), Head of Unsecured Loans (2005 – 2013), Senior Marketing and Business Development Manager, Unsecured Lending (2002 – 2005), Senior Marketing Communications Manager (2001 – 2002), Manager, Marketing Communications (1995 – 2001), Standard Chartered Bank – Advertising Manager (1990 – 1994). She holds Bachelor of Social Sciences in Business Studies – The University of Hong Kong

Yee Ning Wang Ms. Wang (Elaine) Yee Ning is Head of Human Resources of the Company. Her Major positions held within Hang Seng Group : Hang Seng Bank Limited – Head of Human Resources; Member of Executive Committee. Her Past major positions : The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited – Regional Head of Development and Regional Head of Talent (2014 – 2016), Regional Head of Human Resources, Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Asia Pacific (2011 – 2014), Head of Human Resources, HSBC China (2009 – 2011), BP Asia Limited – Vice President, Human Resources China & Gas Asia Pacific Business Unit (2005 – 2008), Regional Human Resources Manager (2002 – 2004), Head of Human Resources, BP Amoco Chemicals Asia Pacific (1992 – 2001). She holds Master of Health Services Management – The University of New South Wales, Australia Bachelor of Applied Science – The University of Sydney, Australia

Yin Shing Lam Mr. Lam (Donald) Yin Shing is Head - Commercial Banking of Hang Seng Bank Ltd. His positions held within Hang Seng Group : Hang Seng Bank Limited – Head of Commercial Banking; Member of Executive Committee, Hang Seng Insurance Company Limited – Director. His Past major positions Hang Seng Bank Limited – Head of Commercial Banking Relationship Management (2005 – 2006), Deputy Head of Commercial Banking Relationship Management (2004 – 2005), Department Head, Commercial Banking Relationship Management Department A (2003 – 2004), Playmates Holdings Limited – Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer (2001 – 2003), The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited – Senior Marketing and Planning Manager (1999 – 2001), Held various senior positions in Corporate and Commercial Banking (1987 – 1999). He is Associate – The Hong Kong Institute of Bankers Bachelor of Social Science (1st Class Honor) – The University of Hong Kong. Master of Business Administration – The Chinese University of Hong Kong. Master of Science in e-Commerce – The Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Lik Sang Chan Mr. Chan (Nixon) Lik Sang is Non-Executive Director of the Company., since 01 July 2016. His Other major appointment Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing (Financial Institutions) Review Tribunal – Member. His Past major appointments: Employers’ Federation of Hong Kong – Chairman of Banking and Financial Services Group (2013 – 2016), EPS Company (Hong Kong) Limited – Director (2011 – 2016), Hang Seng Bank Limited – Executive Director (2014 – 2016), Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management (2011 – 2016), Member of Executive Committee (2009 – 2016), Head of Corporate and Commercial Banking (2009 – 2011), Hang Seng Management College – Governor (2010 – 2016), Hang Seng School of Commerce – Director (2009 – 2016), TransUnion Limited – Director (2011 – 2016), MasterCard Asia/Pacific Advisory Board – Director (2012 – 2015), Small and Medium Enterprises Committee – Member (2009 – 2014), The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited – Senior Executive, Commercial Banking (2005 – 2009), Held various senior positions in commercial banking and personal financial services (1993 – 2005). He holds Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration – The University of Hawaii, USA.

Sarah Legg Ms. Sarah Catherine Legg is Non-Executive Director of Hang Seng Bank Ltd. Her Other major appointments HSBC Holdings plc – Group General Manager; Group Financial Controller, The Hong Kong Society for Rehabilitation – Honorary Vice-President. Her Past major appointments : The Hong Kong Association of Banks – Acting Chairman (2015), Chairman of the Basel Implementation Committee (2012 and 2015), The Hong Kong Society for Rehabilitation – Honorary Treasurer (2006 – 2015), The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited – Alternate Chief Executive (2010 – 2015), Chief Financial Officer (2010 – 2015), Chief Accounting Officer (2006 – 2010), HSBC Bank (Taiwan) Limited – Director (2011 – 2015), HSBC Securities Investments (Asia) Limited – Director (2006 – 2015), HSBC Bank Bahamas Limited – President (2010 – 2014), HSBC Markets (Bahamas) Limited – President (2010 – 2014), HSBC Asia Holdings BV – Director (2011 – 2013), HSBC Holdings plc – Senior Manager, Finance Transformation (2003 – 2006), HSBC Bank plc – Head of Product Control, Global Banking and Markets (1999 – 2003).

Hong Sui Lo Dr. Lo (Vincent) Hong Sui, GBS, JP is Non-Executive Director of Hang Seng Bank Ltd. His Other major appointments Justice of the Peace, Business and Professionals Federation of Hong Kong – Honorary Life President, Chongqing Municipal Government – Economic Adviser, Council for the Promotion and Development of Yangtze – President, Great Eagle Holdings Limited – Non-executive Director, Hong Kong Trade Development Council – Chairman, Shanghai Tongji University; Shanghai University – Advisory Professorship, Shui On Group – Chairman, Shui On Land Limited – Chairman, SOCAM Development Limited – Chairman, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology – Honorary Court Chairman, The Twelfth National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference – Member. His Past major appointments : Airport Authority Hong Kong – Chairman (2014 – 2015), Board Member (2013 – 2015), Lantau Development Advisory Committee of HKSAR Government – Non-official Member (2014 – 2015), APEC Business Advisory Council – Hong Kong’s Representative (2010 – 2014), Shui On Land Limited – Chief Executive Officer (2004 – 2011), China Telecom Corporation Limited – Independent Non-executive Director (2002 – 2008), New World China Land Limited – Independent Non-executive Director (1999 – 2004), The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology – Chairman of the Council (1999 – 2002), Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce – Chairman (1991 – 1992), Basic Law Consultative Committee – Executive Committee Member (1985 – 1990). He holds Doctorate in Business Administration (honoris causa) – The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Doctor of Business (honoris causa) – The University of New South Wales, Australia.

Sing Yip Ng Mr. Ng (Kenneth) Sing Yip is Non-Executive Director of Hang Seng Bank Limited. His Other major appointments Competition Tribunal Users’ Committee of HKSAR Government – Member, Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce – Vice Chairman of Legal Committee, HSBC Bank (China) Company Limited – Non-executive Director, HSBC Bank (Vietnam) Ltd. – Chairman of Board of Supervision, The University of Hong Kong – Member of Asian Institute of International Financial Law Advisory Board of the Faculty of Law. His Past major appointments : Standing Committee on Company Law Reform – Member (2011 – 2017), The Law Society of Hong Kong – Council Member (2002 – 2016), The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited – General Counsel, Asia Pacific (1998 – 2016), Deputy Head of Legal and Compliance Department (1993 – 1998), Assistant Group Legal Adviser (1987 – 1993), Board of Review of Inland Revenue Ordinance of HKSAR Government – Member (2008 – 2014), ^ Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. – Non-executive Director (2006 – 2013). He holds Bachelor’s Degree and Master’s Degree in Laws (L.L.B. and L.L.M.) – University of London, UK, Bachelor’s Degree in Laws (L.L.B.) – Beijing University, PRC.

Tung Shun Wong Mr. Wong (Peter) Tung Shun, JP, is Non-Executive Director of Hang Seng Bank Ltd. His Other position held within Hang Seng Group ^ Hang Seng Bank Limited – Member of Nomination Committee Other major appointments : Justice of the Peace, Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. – Vice Chairman and Non-executive Director, Cathay Pacific Airways Limited – Independent Non-executive Director, Chongqing Mayor’s International Economic Advisory Council – Member, Economic Development Commission of HKSAR Government – Non-official Member, Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce – Vice Chairman; Member of General Committee, Hong Kong Monetary Authority – Member of The Exchange Fund Advisory Committee, HSBC Bank (China) Company Limited – Chairman and Non-executive Director; Chairman of Nomination Committee; Member of Remuneration Committee, HSBC Bank Malaysia Berhad – Non-Independent Executive Director, HSBC Holdings plc – Group Managing Director; Member of Group Management Board, International Consultative Conference on the Future Economic Development of Guangdong Province – Economic Advisor to the Governor of Guangdong Province of the People’s Republic of China, Our Hong Kong Foundation Limited – Special Counsellor, Qianhai & Shekou Area of Shenzhen, China (Guangdong) Pilot Free Trade Zone, and Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone of Shenzhen – Member of the Consulting Committee, The Community Chest of Hong Kong – Board Member; First Vice President; Chairman of Executive Committee, The Eleventh Hubei Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference – Member; Member of Standing Committee, The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited – Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive; Executive Director, The Hong Kong Institute of Bankers – President, The Twelfth National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference – Member.

Cho Chak Chan Dr. Chan (John) Cho Chak, GBS, JP, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Hang Seng Bank Ltd. His Other positions held within Hang Seng Group, Hang Seng Bank Limited – Chairman of Remuneration Committee; Member of Nomination Committee. His Other major appointments: Justice of the Peace, Guangdong Investment Limited – Independent Non-executive Director, Long Win Bus Company Limited – Non-executive Director, RoadShow Holdings Limited – Chairman and Non-executive Director,^ Swire Properties Limited – Independent Non-executive Director, The Community Chest of Hong Kong – Board Member; Member of Executive Committee, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology – Chairman of the Court, The Kowloon Motor Bus Company (1933) Limited – Non-executive Director, Transport International Holdings Limited – Deputy Chairman and Independent Non-executive Director. His Past major appointments The Community Chest of Hong Kong – Third Vice President (2014 – 2015), Chairman of Public Relations Committee (2014 – 2015), Vice Patron (2004 – 2011), Hong Kong Monetary Authority – Member of The Exchange Fund Advisory Committee (2008 – 2014), Sir Edward Youde Memorial Fund – Chairman of the Council (2007 – 2013), The Hong Kong Jockey Club – Chairman (2006 – 2010), HKSAR Commission on Strategic Development – Non-Official Member (2005 – 2009), Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited – Independent Non-executive Director (2000 – 2003), Hong Kong Civil Service – Private Secretary to the Governor; Deputy Secretary (General Duties); Director of Information Services; Deputy Chief Secretary; Secretary for Trade and Industry; Secretary for Education and Manpower (1964 – 1978; 1980 – 1993).

Kar Shun Cheng Dr. Cheng (Henry) Kar Shun is Independent Non-Executive Director of Hang Seng Bank Ltd. His Other major appointments Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited – Chairman and Executive Director, FSE Engineering Holdings Limited – Chairman and Non-executive Director, HKR International Limited – Independent Non-executive Director, International Entertainment Corporation – Chairman and Executive Director, New World China Land Limited – Chairman and Managing Director, New World Department Store China Limited – Chairman and Non-executive Director, New World Development Company Limited – Chairman and Executive Director, Newton Resources Ltd – Chairman and Non-executive Director, NWS Holdings Limited – Chairman and Executive Director, SJM Holdings Limited – Non-executive Director, The Better Hong Kong Foundation – Chairman of the Advisory Council, The Twelfth National Committee of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference – Standing Committee Member. His Past major appointment : Lifestyle International Holdings Limited – Non-executive Director (2004 – 2015). He holds Honorary Doctor of Business Administration in Hospitality Management – The Johnson & Wales University, USA. Honorary Doctor of Laws – The University of Western Ontario, Canada. Doctor of Social Sciences (honoris causa) – The University of Hong Kong.

Lai Yuen Chiang Ms. Chiang Lai Yuen, JP, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Hang Seng Bank Ltd. Her Other position held within Hang Seng Group Hang Seng Bank Limited – Member of Remuneration Committee Her Other major appointments Justice of the Peace, Aviation Development and Three-runway System Advisory Committee – Member, Chen Hsong Holdings Limited – Executive Director; Chief Executive Officer, Chen Hsong Investments Limited – Director, China Shenzhen Machinery Association – Vice-President, Federation of Shenzhen Industries – Vice-Chairman, Hospital Authority – Board Member, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology – Member of the Court, The Shenzhen Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference – Member of Standing Committee, The Toys Manufacturers’ Association of Hong Kong – Vice-President. Her Past major appointments: Directorate Salaries and Conditions of Service of HKSAR Government – Member of Standing Committee (2008 – 2014), The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology – Member of the Council (2006 – 2012), The Open University of Hong Kong – Member of the Council (2006 – 2012), Disciplined Services Salaries and Conditions of Service of HKSAR Government – Member of Standing Committee (2005 – 2010). She holds Bachelor Degree of Arts – Wellesley College, USA. She was awarded “Young Industrialist Awards of Hong Kong” by the Federation of Hong Kong Industries (2004)

Zuliu Hu Dr. Hu (Fred) Zuliu is Independent Non-Executive Director of Hang Seng Bank Ltd., since May 2011. His Other major appointments : China Medical Board – Trustee, Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co., Ltd. – Independent Non-executive Director, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited – Independent Non-executive Director; Member of Investment Advisory Committee; Member of Nomination Committee; Member of Project Oversight Committee, National Center for Economic Research at Tsinghua University – Director and Professor, Primavera Capital Limited – Founder and Chairman, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co., Ltd. – External Supervisor, The Nature Conservancy Asia Pacific Region – Co-Chairman, Yale-China Association – Trustee, YUM China Holdings, Inc. – Non-executive Chairman; Chairman of Nominating and Governance Committee. His Past major appointments : Great Wall Pan Asia Holdings Limited (formerly known as “Armada Holdings Limited”) – Independent Non-executive Director (2010 – 2016), Securities and Futures Commission – Member of Advisory Committee (2009 – 2011), Goldman Sachs Group Inc. – Chairman of Greater China (2008 – 2010), Managing Director (2000 – 2010), HKSAR Commission on Strategic Development – Member (2007 – 2009), ^ Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co., Ltd. – Independent Director (2002 – 2008). He holds Master of Arts and Doctor of Philosophy in Economics – Harvard University, USA Master of Science in Engineering Science – Tsinghua University, PRC.

Yun Lien Lee Ms. Lee (Irene) Yun Lien is Independent Non-Executive Director of Hang Seng Bank Ltd. Her Other major appointments Cathay Pacific Airways Limited – Independent Non-executive Director; Chairman of Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee, CLP Holdings Limited – Independent Non-executive Director; Member of Audit Committee, Finance & General Committee, and Sustainability Committee, Hysan Development Company Limited – Executive Chairman; Chairman of Nomination Committee and Strategy Committee, HSBC Holdings plc – Independent Non-executive Director, Noble Group Limited – Independent Non-executive Director; Member of Audit Committee, Investment & Capital Markets Committee, Nominating Committee and Risk Committee, The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited – Independent Non-executive Director; Member of Audit Committee; Member of Risk Committee. Her Past major appointments : JP Morgan Australia – Member of Advisory Council (2005 – 2013), QBE Insurance Group Limited – Non-executive Director (2002 – 2013), Keybridge Capital Limited – Non-executive Chairman (2009 – 2012), Executive Chairman (2006 – 2009), The Myer Family Company Pty Limited – Non-executive Director (2009 – 2011), ING Bank (Australia) Limited – Non-executive Director (2005 – 2011), Australian Government Takeovers Panel – Member (2001 – 2010), Sealcorp Holdings Limited – Chief Executive Officer (1998 – 1999), Commonwealth Bank of Australia – Head of Corporate Finance (1993 – 1998), Citicorp Investment Bank Limited in New York, London and Sydney – Executive Director (1977 – 1987). She holds Bachelor of Arts Degree – Smith College, USA. Barrister-at-Law in England and Wales, Member – The Honourable Society of Gray’s Inn, UK.

Ka-Cheung Li Dr. Li (Eric) Ka Cheung, OBE LL.D. is Independent Non-Executive Director of Hang Seng Bank Ltd. His Other positions held within Hang Seng Group ; Hang Seng Bank Limited – Chairman of Audit Committee; Member of Risk Committee. His Other major appointments : Justice of the Peace, China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited – Independent Non-executive Director; Chairman of Audit Committee, Independent Commission on Remuneration for the Members of the District Councils of HKSAR Government – Chairman, Legal Aid Services Council – Chairman, Li, Tang, Chen & Co, Certified Public Accountants – Senior Partner, Long Win Bus Company Limited – Director, RoadShow Holdings Limited – Independent Non-executive Director; Chairman of Audit Committee, SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited – Independent Non-executive Director; Chairman of Audit Committee, Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited – Independent Non-executive Director; Chairman of Audit Committee, The Education University of Hong Kong Foundation – Member of the Board of Stewards, The Financial Reporting Council – Member of Honorary Advisory Panel, The Hong Kong Jockey Club – Steward; Chairman of Audit Committee, The Kowloon Motor Bus Company (1933) Limited – Director, The Twelfth National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference – Member, Transport International Holdings Limited – Independent Non-executive Director; Chairman of Audit Committee, Wong’s International Holdings Limited – Independent Non-executive Director; Chairman of Audit Committee. His Past major appointments ; The Education University of Hong Kong – Chairman of Finance Committee; Treasurer of the Council (2009 – 2015), The Presidium of the Election of Deputies of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to the Twelfth National People’s Congress – Member (2013), Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. – Independent Non-executive Director; Chairman of Audit Committee (2007 – 2013).

Yat Sun Tang Mr. Yat Sun (Richard) Tang, MBA, SBS, JP, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Hang Seng Bank Ltd. His Other major appointments ; Justice of the Peace, China Overseas Friendship Association – Executive Director-General, Customs and Excise Service Children’s Education Trust Fund – Chairman of Investment Advisory Board, Fight Crime Committee – Member, Hong Kong Commercial Broadcasting Company Limited – Director, Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants – Member of Investigation Panel A, King Fook Holdings Limited – Vice Chairman, Miramar Hotel & Investment Company, Limited – Director, Richcom Company Limited – Chairman and Managing Director, Tang Shiu Kin and Ho Tim Charitable Fund – Advisor, The Twelfth National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference – Member, Wheelock and Company Limited – Independent Non-executive Director. His Past major appointments : Steering Committee of HKSAR Government Scholarship Fund – Member (2008 – 2014), Customs and Excise Service Children’s Education Trust Fund Committee – Chairman (2006 – 2012), Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants – Member of Disciplinary Panel A (2006 – 2012), Correctional Services Children’s Education Trust – Chairman of Investment Advisory Board (2006 – 2011). He holds Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration – Menlo College, California, USA, Master’s Degree in Business Administration – University of Santa Clara, California, USA.