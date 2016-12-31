Bank of East Asia Ltd (0023.HK)

Name Description

Kwok Po Li Dr. Hon. Sir Li Kwok Po, OBE., CPA., LL.D., is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive of The Bank Of East Asia Ltd. GBM, GBS, OBE, JP, MA Cantab. (Economics & Law), Hon. LLD (Cantab), Hon. DSc. (Imperial), Hon. LLD (Warwick), Hon. DBA (Edinburgh Napier), Hon. D.Hum.Litt. (Trinity, USA), Hon. LLD (Hong Kong), Hon. DSocSc (Lingnan), Hon. DLitt (Macquarie), Hon. DSocSc (CUHK), FCA, FCPA, FCPA (Aust.), FCIB, FHKIB, FBCS, CITP, FCIArb, Officier de l’Ordre de la Couronne, Grand Officer of the Order of the Star of Italian Solidarity, The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon, Commandeur dans l’Ordre National de la Légion d’Honneur Chairman & Chief Executive and Member of the Nomination Committee Sir David, aged 78, joined the Bank in 1969. He was appointed a Director in 1977, Chief Executive in 1981, Deputy Chairman in 1995 and Chairman in 1997. Sir David is the Chairman or a Director of various members of the Bank Group, and he is also the Chairman or a Member of various board committees of the Bank and its Group members. Sir David is an Independent Non-executive Director of Guangdong Investment Limited, The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited, PCCW Limited, San Miguel Brewery Hong Kong Limited and Vitasoy International Holdings Limited. He is also a Director of Hong Kong Interbank Clearing Limited. He was a Director of CaixaBank, S.A. (listed in Spain) and an Independent Non-executive Director of SCMP Group Limited (now known as Great Wall Pan Asia Holdings Limited). Sir David is a Member of the Council of the Treasury Markets Association. He is Founding Chairman of The Friends of Cambridge University in Hong Kong Limited, Chairman of the Advisory Board of The Salvation Army, Hong Kong and Macau Command and Chairman of the Executive Committee of St. James’ Settlement. He was a Member of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong from 1985 to 2012.

Kai-cheong Li Mr. Li Kai-cheong, FCCA, CPA, FCIS, FCS, HKSI is Deputy Chief Executive & Chief Investment Officer of the Company. Mr. Li, joined the Bank in 1987 as Chief Internal Auditor. He was promoted to Deputy Chief Executive & Chief Investment Officer in April 2009. Mr. Li is primarily responsible for the Bank’s investment activities and treasury & broking operations including treasury markets. He is also a Director of various members of the Bank Group and a Member of various committees appointed by the Board. Mr. Li is a Fellow of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries, the Institute of Chartered Secretaries & Administrators, and The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. In addition, he is an Associate of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a Member of the Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute. Mr. Samson Li received his Professional Diploma in Accountancy from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

Hon-shing Tong Mr. Tong Hon-shing BSc, ACIB, FHKIB, FCIS, FCS, is Deputy Chief Executive, Chief Operating Officer of The Bank of East Asia Limited. He joined the Bank in 1975. He was promoted to Assistant General Manager in 1995 and to General Manager in 2000. He was General Manager & Head of Personal Banking Division from 2001 to March 2009. He was further promoted to Deputy Chief Executive and Chief Operating Officer in April 2009. Mr. Tong is primarily responsible for strategic planning and control, operations support, compliance, human resources, and corporate communications of the Bank. He is also a Director of various members of the Bank Group and a Member of various committees appointed by the Board. Mr. Tong is a Fellow of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries & Administrators as well as an Associate of The Hong Kong Institute of Bankers and The Chartered Institute of Bankers. He holds a BSc from the University of Manchester.

Kwok-cheung Li Prof. Li Kwok-cheung is Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of The Bank Of East Asia Ltd. GBS, MA, MD, M.B.B.Chir (Cantab), DSc (Hon), DLitt (Hon), Hon DSc (Med), LLD (Hon), Hon Doc (Soka), FRCS (Eng & Edin), FRACS, Hon FACS, Hon FRCS (Glasg & I), Hon FRSM, Hon FPCS, Hon FCSHK, Hon FRCP (Lond), JP Deputy Chairman, Non-executive Director and Member of the Risk Committee Professor Li, was a Director of the Bank (1995-2002) and was re-appointed a Director in 2008 and was appointed a Deputy Chairman in 2009. Professor Li is a Member of the Executive Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (“HKSAR”) (he was also a Member during 2002 to June 2007). He is a Member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. Professor Li is also the Chairman of the Council for Sustainable Development of the Government of HKSAR and the Chairman of the Council of the University of Hong Kong. Professor Li is an Independent Non-executive Director of Shangri- La Asia Limited and Nature Home Holding Company Limited, and a Non-executive Director (from May 2010 to December 2014, and was re-appointed on 20th January, 2016) of BioDiem Ltd. (delisted from Australian Securities Exchange in November 2013). He was a Non- Independent Non-executive Director of AFFIN Holdings Berhad (listed in Malaysia) and a Director of CaixaBank, S.A. (listed in Spain). Professor Li was the Secretary for Education and Manpower of the Government of HKSAR (2002-June 2007). Before these appointments, he was the Vice Chancellor of the Chinese University of Hong Kong (1996-2002) and was the Chairman of Department of Surgery and the Dean of Faculty of Medicine of the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Chi-Yun Wong Dr. Chi-Yun Wong, MBE, is an Independent Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of The Bank Of East Asia Ltd. He is the Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer of VTech Holdings Limited. Dr. Wong is an Independent Non-executive Director of China-Hongkong Photo Products Holdings Ltd. and Li & Fung Ltd. Dr. Wong holds a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from the University of Hong Kong, a Master of Science degree in electrical and computer engineering from the University of Wisconsin and an honorary degree of Doctor of Technology from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

Man-bun Li Mr. Man-bun Li is Deputy Chief Executive - China and International Business, Executive Director of The Bank of East Asia Limited. He joined the Bank Group in 2002. He was General Manager & Head of Wealth Management Division of the Bank from July 2004 to March 2009. In April 2009, he was appointed Deputy Chief Executive, primarily responsible for the Bank’s China and international businesses, and assisting the Chief Executive in the overall management and control of the Bank Group. He serves as a Director of several members of the Bank Group, and sits on various board committees of the Bank and its Group members. Mr. Li is currently an Independent Non-executive Director of Towngas China Company Limited, Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited and China Overseas Land & Investment Limited. Mr. Li currently holds a number of public and honorary positions, including being a Member of the Twelfth National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a Member of the Advisory Committee of the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong, Chairman of the Traffic Accident Victims Assistance Advisory Committee of the Government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (“HKSARG”), a Member of the HKSARG Small and Medium Enterprises Committee, a Member of the HKSARG Harbourfront Commission and a Member of the HKSARG Aviation Development Advisory Committee. He is a Member of the Hong Kong-Europe Business Council, a Member of the Hong Kong-Taiwan Business Co-operation Committee, a Committee Member of the Hong Kong Chapter, the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (the “ICAEW”), a Member of the Inaugural Financial Consulting Committee for Authority of Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone of Shenzhen, and a Council Member of The Hong Kong Management Association 2014/2015.

Man-kiu Li Mr. Li Man-kiu MA (Cantab), MBA, LPC, is Deputy Chief Executive - Hong Kong Business, Executive Director of The Bank of East Asia Limited., He first joined the Bank in 2000 as General Manager & Head of Corporate Banking Division. In April 2009, he was appointed Deputy Chief Executive for Hong Kong Business, assisting the Chief Executive in the overall management and control of the Bank Group. He serves as a Director of several members of the Bank Group, and sits on various board committees of the Bank and its Group members. Mr. Li is currently an Independent Non-executive Director of Sino Land Company Limited, Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited, Sino Hotels (Holdings) Limited, China State Construction International Holdings Limited, COSCO Pacific Limited and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd (which is dual listed in Hong Kong and Shanghai), and is a Non-executive Director of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (listed in London) and an Alternate Independent Non-executive Director of San Miguel Brewery Hong Kong Limited. He also serves as a Member of the International Advisory Board of Abertis Infraestructuras, S.A. (listed in Spain). He was previously an Alternate Director of AFFIN Holdings Berhad (listed in Malaysia). Mr. Li is a Member of the Guangdong Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a Member of the All-China Youth Federation, Deputy Chairman of the Beijing Youth Federation and a Counsellor of the Hong Kong United Youth Association. He is a Board Member of The Community Chest of Hong Kong and a Member of the MPF Industry Schemes Committee of the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority. Mr. Li is also an Advisory Committee Member of the Hong Kong Baptist University’s School of Business and a Vice President of The Hong Kong Institute of Bankers’ Council. Furthermore, he serves as a Member of the Election Committees responsible for electing the Chief Executive of the HKSAR and deputies of the HKSAR to the 12th National People’s Congress.

Chun-tak Law Mr. Law Chun-tak is Company Secretary of The Bank of East Asia Limited., since January 1, 2010. Mr. Law has over 20 years’ experience in company secretarial field of which 13 years’ experience was gained in one of the listed banks in Hong Kong. Prior to joining the Bank, Mr. Law was a senior assistant company secretary of a listed conglomerate group in Hong Kong and was responsible for handling corporate secretarial matters of a number of listed companies in the group. Mr. Law holds a bachelor degree in accountancy from the City University of Hong Kong and a bachelor degree in law from the University of London. He is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and an associate member of The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries.

Isidro Faine Casas Dr. Isidro Faine Casas is Non-executive Director of The Bank of East Asia Limited. He was appointed a Director in June 2009. He is Chairman of Criteria CaixaCorp, S.A., the holding company of the industrial and financial investment group in Spain (listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange since 2007), Caja de Ahorros y Pensiones de Barcelona “la Caixa”, the first Spanish and European savings bank and controlling shareholder of Criteria CaixaCorp, S.A., “la Caixa” Foundation. Dr. Faine Casas was a Director of Brisa Auto-Estradas de Portugal, S.A. from 2003 to 2008 (listed in Portugal). Dr. Faine Casas is also currently a Director of the French non-listed company Sanef (Société des Autoroutes du Nord et de l’Est de la France Société Anonyme). Dr. Fainé is a member of the Royal Academy of Economics and Finance and of the Royal Academy of Doctors, First Deputy Chairman of the Association of Spanish Savings Banks (CECA) and Chairman of the Association of Catalan Savings Banks. Dr. Faine Casas began his professional banking career as Investment Manager for Banco Atlántico in 1964, later becoming General Manager of Banco de Asunción in Paraguay in 1969. On his return to Barcelona, he held various managerial posts in financial entities: Head of Personnel at Banca Riva y García (1973), Director and General Manager of Banca Jover (1974) and General Manager of Banco Unión (1978). Dr. Faine Casas joined Caja de Ahorros y Pensiones de Barcelona and was appointed Deputy Executive General Manager in 1982. He was appointed General Manager in 1999 and was further appointed Chairman of Caja de Ahorros y Pensiones de Barcelona in 2007. Among other academic and professional qualifications, Dr. Faine holds a PhD in Economic and Business Sciences, an International Senior Managers Program in Business Administration from Harvard University, and a Diploma in Senior Business Management from the IESE Business School.

Ka-kit Lee Dr. Lee Ka-kit, is Non-Executive Director of the Bank of East Asia Ltd. Dr. Lee, was appointed a Director in 2013. Dr. Lee is a Member of the Standing Committee of the 12th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. He is the Vice Chairman of Henderson Land Development Company Limited and Henderson Investment Limited, both of which are listed public companies, as well as Henderson Development Limited. He is also a Non-executive Director of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited. Dr. Lee has been appointed as a Justice of the Peace by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and awarded an Honorary University Fellowship by The University of Hong Kong since 2009. He was awarded an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Business Administration by Edinburgh Napier University in July 2014. He was awarded the Gold Bauhinia Star (GBS) in 2015 by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. He has been appointed Council Member of Hong Kong Trade Development Council for two years from 2016. He was educated in the United Kingdom.

Kwok Sing Li Mr. Li Kwok Sing (Aubrey) is Non-Executive Director of The Bank of East Asia Ltd. Mr. Li, was appointed a Director in 1995. He is Chairman of IAM Holdings (Hong Kong) Limited and Chairman of the Advisory Board of MCL Financial Group Limited, both Hong Kong based investment firms. Mr. Li possesses extensive experience in the fields of investment banking, merchant banking and capital markets. He is also an Independent Non-executive Director of Cafe de Coral Holdings Limited, China Everbright International Limited, Kunlun Energy Company Limited, Kowloon Development Co. Ltd, Pokfulam Development Company Limited and Tai Ping Carpets International Limited. Mr. Li has an ScB in Civil Engineering from Brown University and a Master of Business Administration from Columbia University. Mr. Li is the cousin of Dr. the Hon. Sir David LI Kwok-po, Professor Arthur LI Kwok-cheung and Mr. Stephen Charles LI Kwok-sze, and the uncle of Mr. Adrian David LI Man-kiu and Mr. Brian David LI Man-bun.

Kwok-sze Li Mr. Li Kwok-sze is Non-Executive Director of The Bank of East Asia Limited. Mr. Li, was appointed a Director in 2006. He is a Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. Mr. Li holds a Bachelor of Science (Hons.) Degree in Mathematics from King’s College, University of London, U.K. He is a Director of a hedge fund based in Europe and Affin Hwang Investment Bank Berhad. He has extensive experience in investment banking, having held senior capital markets positions with international investment banks in London and Hong Kong. Mr. Li is a member of the Executive Committee and the Honorary Treasurer of The Keswick Foundation. Mr. Li is the cousin of Dr. the Hon. Sir David LI Kwok-po, Professor Arthur LI Kwok-cheung and Mr. Aubrey LI Kwok-sing, and the uncle of Mr. Adrian David LI Man-kiu and Mr. Brian David LI Man-bun.

Masayuki Oku Mr. Masayuki Oku is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is Chairman of the Board of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (“SMFG”) (listed in Japan and USA). He is an Independent Non-executive Director of Panasonic Corporation, Kao Corporation, Komatsu Ltd. and Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., all of which are companies listed in Japan. Save as disclosed, Mr. Oku has not held any directorships in other listed public companies in the last three years. Mr. Oku is also an Auditor of Nankai Electric Railway Co. Ltd. (listed in Japan). Mr. Oku began his career in 1968 at The Sumitomo Bank, Limited and was elected as a member of the Board of Directors of the bank in 1994. In 1999, Mr. Oku was appointed Secretary General of the Integration Strategy Committee of the bank, leading its merger process with The Sakura Bank, Limited, which culminated in the formation of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (“SMBC”) in 2001. In 2003, he became Deputy President of SMBC. In 2005, he was appointed President and CEO of SMBC and Chairman of the Board of SMFG, the holding company of SMBC. During his tenor as President and CEO of SMBC, he also served as Chairman of Japanese Bankers Association in 2007 and 2010. In April 2011, he resigned as President and CEO of SMBC to devote himself to his duties as Chairman of the Board of SMFG. Mr. Oku also served as Vice Chairman of Nippon Keidanren (Japan Business Federation) during the period from May 2011 to June 2015. Mr. Oku received a Bachelor of Law degree from Kyoto University in 1968 and a Master of Laws (LL.M) degree from Michigan Law School in 1975. He was awarded the Order of Industrial Service Merit Silver Tower by the Government of the Republic of Korea in 2009.

Kin-por Chan The Hon. Chan Kin-por is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Chan, was appointed a Director on 15th March, 2017. He is currently a member of the Legislative Council (Insurance Functional Constituency) of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (“LegCo”). Among other duties, he serves as Chairman of the LegCo Finance Committee. Mr. Chan has extensive experience in the fields of banking and insurance. He is an Associate of The Chartered Insurance Institute (U.K.). He has become a member of the Munich Re China Advisory Board since 2009 after serving as the Chief Executive of the Munich Reinsurance Company – Hong Kong Branch for 4 years. Prior to these appointments, he had worked in various positions at one of the leading banks in Hong Kong for more than 3 decades and left as the Assistant General Manager and Head of its Insurance Group in 2005. He was also Chairman of the Chinese Insurance Association of Hong Kong from 1998 to 1999 and the Hong Kong Federation of Insurers from 2004 to 2005.

Lai Tai Fan Hsu Dr. Lai tai Fan Hsu is an Independent Non-executive Director of the Bank with effect from 25th February, 2016. She is currently an Independent Non-executive Director of China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, COSCO Pacific Limited and China COSCO Holdings Company Limited. Save as disclosed, Dr. Fan has not held any directorships in other listed public companies in the last three years. Save as disclosed, Dr. Fan does not hold any position with the Bank or with other members of the Bank Group. Dr. Fan is one of Hong Kong’s best-known public figures and has an outstanding track record of service to the community. Dr. Fan was appointed to the Legislative Council from 1983 to 1992 and was a Member of the Executive Council from 1989 to 1992. She became the President of the Provisional Legislative Council in 1997, and has since been re-elected as the President of the First, Second and Third Legislative Council. Her term of office ended on 30th September, 2008. Dr. Fan has served as President of the legislature of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (“HKSAR”) for 11 years. In the lead-up to Hong Kong’s reunification with China, Dr. Fan played a valuable role as a Member of the Preliminary Working Committee for the Preparatory Committee for the HKSAR from 1993 to 1995 and of the Preparatory Committee for the HKSAR from 1995 to 1997. She was elected as a Hong Kong Deputy to both the Ninth and Tenth sessions of the National People’s Congress (“NPC”) between 1998 and 2008. She was also a Member of the Standing Committee of the Eleventh session of the NPC from 2008 to 2013 and is currently a Member of the Standing Committee of the Twelfth session of the NPC. Outside the political arena, Dr. Fan is the Patron of the Hong Kong Kidney Foundation and the Hong Kong Transplant Sports Association. She is also the Honorary President of the Hong Kong Breast Cancer Foundation.

Delman Lee Dr. Delman Lee is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Dr. Lee was appointed a Director on 21st March, 2017. He is currently the President and Chief Technology Officer of TAL Apparel Limited. He is also a non-executive director of Tradelink Electronic Commerce Limited. He was a non-executive director of Luckytex (Thailand) Public Co. Ltd. (listed in Thailand). Dr. Lee is a Council Member of The Hong Kong Productivity Council, a Council Member of The Hong Kong Management Association and the Vice Chairman of Sustainable Fashion Business Consortium. Dr. Lee possesses extensive experience in information technology and management in global operations. He also has a strong background in research. Dr. Lee holds a doctorate from the University of Oxford and a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from the Imperial College, London.

Kwok-wing Li Mr. Meocre Li Kwok-wing is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 1st September, 2016. He is the Chief Executive of Alpha Alliance Finance Holdings Limited. Save as disclosed, he has not held any directorships in other listed public companies in the last three years. He was the Chief Executive of ICEA Finance Holdings Limited (“ICEA”), an investment banking joint venture between The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and the Bank, prior to the company’s becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Bank, which was subsequently renamed as Tung Shing Holdings Company Limited and disposed to SinoPac Securities (Cayman) Holdings Limited on 6th April, 2016 (details of which was disclosed in the Bank’s announcement dated 6th April, 2016). Before ICEA, he was the Managing Director and Head of Corporate Finance of NatWest Securities Asia from March 1995 to March 1998. He was the Managing Partner of Arthur Andersen, one of the major international accounting firms, taking charge of its Hong Kong and China operations from September 1993 to February 1995. Mr. Meocre Li received a Bachelor of Commerce degree, with distinction, from University of Alberta, Canada. Upon graduation, he was awarded the Financial Executives Institute Silver Medal for “Highest Standing in Finance”. He also earned a Postgraduate Management Diploma from the Harvard Business School, and is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Meocre Li is an Independent Non-executive Director of The Bank of East Asia (China) Limited (“BEA China”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Bank. He is also the chairman of its audit committee and a member of its connected transactions control committee and risk management committee. Save as disclosed, Mr. Meocre Li does not hold any position with the Bank or with other members of the Bank Group.

Yau-lai Lo Mr. Lo Yau-lai is an Independent Non-executive Director of The Bank of East Asia Limited. He is the Executive Chairman of Vitasoy International Holdings Limited. Mr. Lo graduated from the University of Illinois with a Bachelor of Science degree in Food Science and gained his Master of Science degree in Food Science from Cornell University. Mr. Lo is a Director of Ping Ping Investment Company Ltd. Mr. Lo is a Life Member of the Cornell University Council.

Win-kong Ng Mr. Daryl Ng Win-kong is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Ng is currently an Executive Director of Sino Land Company Limited, Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited and Sino Hotels (Holdings) Limited. Save as disclosed, Mr. Ng has not held any directorships in other listed public companies in the last three years. He is also an Independent Non-executive Director of Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited and BEA Life Limited, both are wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Bank. Save as disclosed, he does not hold any other position with the Bank or other members of the Bank Group. Mr. Ng holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics and a Master Degree of Science in Real Estate Development from Columbia University in New York. Mr. Ng is a General Committee member of The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies, a member of the International Advisory Council of Columbia University in the City of New York, a member of the 10th Sichuan Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (“CPPCC”), a member of the 12th Beijing Municipal Committee of the CPPCC, a member of the 10th and 11th Committees of the All-China Youth Federation and the Deputy Chairman of the Chongqing Youth Federation. He is a trustee member of World Wide Fund for Nature Hong Kong, the Vice Chairman of Hong Kong United Youth Association, a member of Executive Committee of The Boys’ & Girls’ Clubs Association of Hong Kong, a member of the Social Welfare Advisory Committee, a member of the Executive Committee of Hong Kong Sheng Kung Hui Welfare Council Limited, a member of Friends of Hong Kong Association Limited, a co-opted member of the Community Care Fund Task Force of Commission on Poverty and a member of the Council for Sustainable Development.