Sino Land Co Ltd (0083.HK)

Chee Siong Ng Mr. Ng Chee Siong (Robert) is Executive Chairman of the Board of Sino Land Company Limited. He is an Executive Director since 1981 and Chairman of the Group since 1991, was called to the Bar in 1975. He has been actively engaged in property investment and development in Hong Kong during the last 40 years and is also a director of a number of subsidiaries and associated companies of the Company. Mr. Ng is the Chairman of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited, the holding company of the Company, and the Chairman of Sino Hotels (Holdings) Limited. In addition, he is a Director of The Real Estate Developers Association of Hong Kong and a member of the 11th and 12th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Velencia Lee Ms. Velencia Lee serves as Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary of Sino Land Company Limited. She has been Company Secretary since January 1, 2012. She has been its Chief Financial Officer since January 1, 2014. Ms. Lee is an Associate Member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and an Associate Member of The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Prior to joining the Company, she had been the Company Secretary of other companies listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Wing Kwong Chan Mr. Chan Wing Kwong (Ringo) is Executive Director of Sino Land Company Limited., since January 2008. He is a an Executive Director since January 2008. He first joined the Company in 1988 and had been an Associate Director (Group Treasury) of the Company since 2005. He is also a director of a number of subsidiaries and associated companies of the Company. Mr. Chan holds a Master Degree of Business Administration and is a Fellow Member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and an Associate Member of The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (Practising). Mr. Chan has over 32 years of experience in accounting and finance.

Mo Lin Ip Ms. Ip Mo Lin (Alice) is Executive Director of Sino Land Company Limited, since June 2011. She is an Executive Director since June 2011, joined the Company in 2007 and had been an Associate Director of the Company since 2009. Ms. Ip has a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of British Columbia, Canada and has extensive experience in the areas of organization development and human resources management. Ms. Ip currently oversees the Company’s human resources management and development. She is a member of the Hong Kong Management Association Quality Award Organizing Committee and the Hong Kong Institute of Human Resource Management Minimum Wage and Standard Work Hours Taskforce. Ms. Ip is also a member of the Hong Kong Professionals and Senior Executives Association and a registered member of the Board of Registration of Social Worker, British Columbia. She is also a director of a number of subsidiaries and associated companies of the Company

Ching Keung Lee Mr. Lee Ching Keung (Gordon) serves as Executive Director of Sino Land Company Limited, since January 2013. Mr. Lee is an Executive Director since January 2013. Mr. Lee first joined the Company in 1989 and left the Company in 1995. He rejoined the Company in 1997 and has been an Associate Director (Development Division) of the Company since 2006. He is also a director of a number of subsidiaries and associated companies of the Company. Mr. Lee is a member of The Hong Kong Institute of Architects, a Registered Architect and an Authorized Person (Architect). He has extensive experience in design, project management, quality management, construction site management and cost management and is in charge of the Development Division.

Win Kong Ng Mr. Ng Win Kong (Daryl) is Executive Director of Sino Land Company Limited. He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics, a Master Degree of Science in Real Estate Development from Columbia University in New York and an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from Savannah College of Art and Design. Mr. Ng first joined the Company as Executive (Development) in 2003. He is a director of a number of subsidiaries and associated companies of the Company, and an Executive Director of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited and Sino Hotels (Holdings) Limited. He is also an Independent Non-Executive Director of The Bank of East Asia, Limited. He is a General Committee member of The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies, a member of the Global Leadership Council of Columbia University in the City of New York, a member of the 10th Sichuan Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (“CPPCC”), a member of the 12th Beijing Municipal Committee of the CPPCC, a member of the 10th and 11th Committees of the All-China Youth Federation and the Deputy Chairman of the Chongqing Youth Federation. He is a trustee member of World Wide Fund for Nature Hong Kong, the Vice Chairman of Hong Kong United Youth Association, a member of the Executive Committee of Hong Kong Sheng Kung Hui Welfare Council Limited and a member of Friends of Hong Kong Association Limited. Mr. Ng’s major public service appointments include being a member of the Social Welfare Advisory Committee of the Government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (“HKSAR”), a co-opted member of the Community Care Fund Task Force of Commission on Poverty of HKSAR, a member of the Council for Sustainable Development of HKSAR, a member of the Council of the University of Hong Kong, a member of the Court of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, a member of the Steering Committee on the Promotion of Electric Vehicles of HKSAR and an Associate Member of the Central Policy Unit of HKSAR.

Kwong Yeung Mr. Yeung Kwong has been appointed as Executive Director of Sino Land Company Limited. He first joined the Company in 2005 and had been an Associate Director of the Company since 2006. Mr. Yeung holds degrees in both Law and Architecture, is a Registered Architect, a non-practising Barrister, and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators. Mr. Yeung was in charge of Sino Property Services (“SPS”), the property management arm of the Sino Group with a 6,500 headcount. SPS provides comprehensive property management services and is composed of 4 key business units, Sino Estates Management Limited, Sino Security Services Limited, Sino Parking Services Limited and Result Cleaning Services Limited. He is also a director of a number of subsidiaries companies and certain associated companies of the Company.

Ronald Arculli The Hon. Ronald Joseph Arculli, GBS, CVO, OBE, JP, serves as Non-Executive Director of Sino Land Company Limited. He has been a Director of the Company since 1981 and was re-designated from an Independent Non-Executive Director to a Non-Executive Director in July 2005. The Honourable Ronald Arculli through Ronald Arculli and Associates provides consultancy services to the Company. He is also a Non-Executive Director of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited and Sino Hotels (Holdings) Limited. He was an Independent Non-Executive Director of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited from 2006 to April 2013, for which he was also a former Independent Non-Executive Chairman from 2006 to April 2012. He has a long and distinguished record of public service on numerous government committees and advisory bodies. He was the Chairman of The Hong Kong Jockey Club from 2002 to August 2006. He is a practising solicitor and has served on the Legislative Council from 1988 to 2000. He was a Non-Official Member of the Executive Council of the HKSAR Government from November 2005 to June 2012, for which he also acted as Convenor of the Non-Official Members since December 2011. He chairs FWD Group, Hong Kong Arts Festival Society Limited, the Honorary Advisory Committee of SVHK Foundation Limited and Common Purpose Charitable Foundation Limited in Hong Kong. He is also a Director of Asia Art Archive Limited and a Trustee, Vice-Chair of the Trustees and Director of IFRS Foundation. He is a Board Member and the Vice-Chairman of the Board of The West Kowloon Cultural District Authority and chairs its Executive Committee and Development Committee. The Honourable Ronald Arculli is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Hang Lung Properties Limited and a Non-Executive Director of HKR International Limited, HK Electric Investments Manager Limited (as trustee-manager of HK Electric Investments) and HK Electric Investments Limited (all are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited except HK Electric Investments Manager Limited).

Man-kiu Li Mr. Li Man-kiu (Adrian David), JP is Independent Non-executive Director of Sino Land Company Limited, since April 2005. He was Executive Director & Deputy Chief Executive of The Bank of East Asia, Limited. He is also an Independent Non-Executive Director of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited and Sino Hotels (Holdings) Limited. Mr. Li is a member of the Guangdong Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a member of the All-China Youth Federation, Deputy Chairman of the Beijing Youth Federation and a Counsellor of the Hong Kong United Youth Association. Mr. Li is currently an Independent Non-Executive Director of China State Construction International Holdings Limited and COSCO Pacific Limited, and an Alternate Independent Non-Executive Director of San Miguel Brewery Hong Kong Limited, all companies listed in Hong Kong. In addition, he is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd., which is dual listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, a Non-Executive Director of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange, and an Alternate Director of AFFIN Holdings Berhad, which is listed on the Bursa Malaysia. He also serves as a member of the International Advisory Board of Abertis Infraestructuras, S.A., a company listed in Spain. Mr. Li holds a Master of Management degree from the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University in the US, and a Master of Arts degree and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Law from the University of Cambridge in Britain. He is a member of The Law Society of England and Wales, and The Law Society of Hong Kong.

Kay Eng Ong Mr. Ong Kay Eng (Steven ) serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Sino Land Company Limited, since October 2011. He is also an Independent Non-Executive Director of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited and Sino Hotels (Holdings) Limited since July 2005. He is a Director of Altrade Investments Pte. Ltd. in Singapore and a substantial shareholder of Hwa Hong Corporation Limited, which is listed on the main board of the Singapore Stock Exchange. Mr. Ong has been a veteran banker with extensive experience in banking and finance over 43 years. He was the General Manager and Country Head for American Express Bank in Singapore for nearly 10 years and also the Chief Representative and Country Manager in China for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. for 16 years. Mr. Ong remained as the bank’s advisor and consultant for 2 years after he left China in 2006 having resided in the country for over 16 years. He was the Chairman of Foreign Bankers’ Association in Beijing, PRC from 1999 to 2000.

Cho Bau Wong Mr. Wong Cho Bau, JP, serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Sino Land Company Limited, January 2015. He is also an Independent Non-Executive Director of Sino Hotels (Holdings) Limited. He is an Honorary Fellow of City University of Hong Kong and currently serves as Chairman of East Pacific (Holdings) Ltd., Shenzhen East Pacific Group Ltd., Donghai Airlines Co., Ltd., Donghai Jet Co., Ltd., and the sole shareholder of Digital Broadcasting Corporation Hong Kong Ltd.. Mr. Wong has more than 30 years of business experience and is one of the pioneers on the establishment of Shenzhen Special Economic Zone. His business interests have expanded from property development to industrial, hotel, aviation, tourism and recently extended to media. Mr. Wong is a National Committee Member of the 10th, the 11th and the 12th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, an Executive Councilor of the 4th Council of China Overseas Friendship Association and a Committee Adviser of Hong Kong Association for The Promotion of Peaceful Reunification of China. He was formerly a Councilor of the 1st and the 2nd Council and an Executive Councilor of the 3rd Council of China Overseas Friendship Association. He is also a Director of Hong Kong Chiu Chow Chamber of Commerce.