Kunlun Energy Co Ltd (0135.HK)

Name Description

Weihe Huang Mr. Huang Weihe is Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is currently the vice president of PetroChina Company Limited (“PetroChina”), the general manager of the Natural Gas Sales Branch (previously known PetroChina Natural Gas and Pipelines Company) and the chairman of PetroChina Pipelines Company Limited. Mr Huang is a professor-level senior engineer and obtained a doctorate degree in petroleum storage and transportation engineering from China University of Petroleum (Beijing) in 2005. He has nearly 30 years of working experience in China’s oil and gas industry. Mr Huang was appointed as deputy director of the Survey & Design Institute of China Petroleum Pipeline Bureau (“CPPB”), director of the Survey & Design Institute of CPPB, assistant to director of the Survey & Design Institute of CPPB, deputy director and chief engineer of CPPB, general manager of PetroChina Pipeline Company, and general manager of PetroChina West-East Gas Pipeline Company. In December 2002, he was appointed as the general manager of PetroChina Natural Gas and Pipeline Company. In May 2008, Mr Huang was appointed as the chief engineer of PetroChina. In October 2011, Mr Huang was appointed as the vice president of PetroChina.

Bowen Zhang Mr. Zhang Bowen is President of the Company. He joined the Company as an Executive Director in January 2007. He holds a Bachelor degree from Xidian University in computer science and a Master degree in petroleum geology from Daqing Petroleum Institute. Since he graduated, Mr Zhang joined CNODC, a subsidiary of CNPC. He has 26 years of working experience in the oil and gas industry. Immediately before he joined the Company, he was the executive vice president of CNPC America Limited. Mr Zhang is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company.

Yongqi Zhao Mr. Zhao Yongqi is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Kunlun Energy Company Limited. Mr Zhao is a professor-level senior economist and he has over 30 years of experience in the oil and gas industry in China. Mr Zhao became the deputy general manager of PetroChina Dagang Oil Fields Sales Company in May 1997, the deputy general manager of PetroChina North China Sales Company in December 1999, the general manager of PetroChina Inner Mongolia Sales Company in October 2004. He became the general manager of China Marine Bunker Co., Ltd. in November 2009, the general manager of PetroChina Kunlun Gas Co., Ltd. (“Kunlun Gas”) in August 2011, and began to concurrently serve as an executive director of the same company in October 2011. Mr Zhao was elected a representative to the 11th National People’s Congress of the PRC in January 2008.

Gang Wang Mr. Wang Gang is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He is a professor-level senior accountant and is currently the chief accountant of the Company. Mr Wang graduated from Beijing Institute of Finance and Trade majoring in financial accounting, and obtained an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) degree from the College of Business of the University of Houston in the United States. Mr Wang has about 30 years of working experience in the petroleum industry in China. He previously worked in the supply and sales unit of the Finance Bureau of the Ministry of Petroleum Industry of the PRC, and the infrastructure financing division, financial management division and taxation and prices division of the Finance Bureau of CNPC. He was also previously the deputy head of taxation and prices division of the finance and assets department of CNPC, and the deputy head, and later head, of taxation and prices division of the finance department of PetroChina. Mr Wang was the chief accountant of West-East Gas Pipeline Branch from February 2006, the chief accountant of Kunlun Gas from August 2008, and his current position commenced from February 2016.

Cheng Cheng Mr. Cheng Cheng serves as Vice President, Company Secretary of the Company. He served as an Executive Director from June 2004 to May 2016 and is currently a Vice President of the Company. Before joining the Company, Mr Cheng has over 25 years industry experience working at various departments and sections of CNPC including 3 years in Canada as vice president of CNPC International (Canada) Limited. Mr Cheng has a master’s degree of Business Administration from the University of Calgary, Canada, a master’s degree in Energy and Environment Economy from Scuola Superiore Enrico Mattei, Milan, Italy and Diploma in Petroleum Technical Economy from Jianghan Institute of Petroleum, the PRC.

Shilu Ding Mr. Ding Shilu is Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as the deputy general manager of M&A department of CNPC and PetroChina and the director of investment companies. Mr Ding is a professorlevel senior economist. He has over 40 years of working experience in China’s oil industry. Mr Ding obtained a Bachelor of Engineering from Nanchang Institute of Aeronautical Technology with a major in aviation casting profession in 1982, and obtained a Master’s degree in Economics from Heilongjiang Academy of Social Sciences in 1988. Mr Ding was appointed as the deputy director general of M&A department of CNPC and the deputy general manager of PetroChina since October 2003, and was appointed as the deputy general manager of M&A department of CNPC and PetroChina and the director of investment companies in June 2012.

Enlai Wu Mr. Wu Enlai is Executive Director of Kunlun Energy Co Ltd. He currently is the secretary to the Board of PetroChina. As a professor-level senior engineer, Mr Wu has over 30 years of work experience in scopes, such as the oil refining and petrochemical and industry in China, overseas project operation, M&A, management of listed companies. Mr Wu obtained a bachelor’s degree from China University of Petroleum (formerly known China University of Petroleum (Huadong)) with a major in refining and petrochemical in August 1982, and obtained a master’s degree in Management Science & Engineering from China University of Petroleum in June 1999. He also obtained an MBA degree in June 2002 from University of Calgary, Canada. Mr Wu served as the deputy director general of PetroChina Tarim Petrochemical Engineering Construction Headquarters from August 1997 to December 1999, the deputy director general of M&A department of China National Petroleum Corporation (“CNPC”) from August 2002 to December 2003, the deputy general manager of China National Oil and Gas Exploration and Development Corporation (“CNODC”) from January 2004 to April 2005, the head of the Preparatory Work Team for PetroChina Guangxi Petrochemical Company from May to September 2005, the general manager of Guangxi Petrochemical Company from October 2005 to October 2013 and the head of Enterprise Coordination Team of PetroChina in Guangxi since September 2010. He was appointed as the secretary to the Board of PetroChina in November 2013, and served as the executive director and general manager of China Petroleum Hong Kong (Holding) Limited from December 2013 to February 2016; Mr Wu has been the Executive Director of the Company since December 2013 and was its Chairman of the Board from December 2013 to February 2016.

Yaoming Zhang Mr. Zhang Yaoming is Executive Director of the Company. He is currently the chief accountant of PetroChina Natural Gas Sales Branch Company (previously known PetroChina Natural Gas and Pipelines Company) and the director of the natural gas sales and settlement center. Mr Zhang is a senior accountant. He has nearly 40 years of work experience in the oil industry in China. Mr Zhang was appointed as the head of financial asset department of PetroChina Dagang Oil Fields Sales Branch Company in November 1999, the chief accountant of PetroChina Natural Gas and Pipelines Company in April 2002, and appointed currently position in November 2011.

Zhongxun Zhao Mr. Zhao Zhongxun is Executive Director of the Company. He is currently the deputy general manager of department of planning and programming of CNPC and PetroChina. Mr Zhao is a senior economist. He has nearly 30 years of working experience in the oil industry in China. Mr Zhao obtained a Bachelor of Engineering from China University of Petroleum (Huadong) with a major in management of industrial engineering in 1988, and obtained a EMBA degree from the Business School of the University of Texas (Arlington) in 2006. Mr Zhao was appointed as the deputy general manager of department of planning and programming of PetroChina since October 2006, the deputy director general of department of planning and programming of CNPC and the deputy general manager of department of planning and programming of PetroChina since June 2007, the deputy general manager of department of planning and programming of CNPC and PetroChina in May 2011.

Kwok Sing Li Mr. Li (Aubrey) Kwok Sing is Independent Non-Executive Director of KunLun Energy Company Limited, since 1998. He is chairman of IAM Holdings (Hong Kong) Limited, a Hong Kong based investment firm, and has over 35 years’ experience in merchant banking and commercial banking. He is a non-executive director of The Bank of East Asia, Limited, an independent non-executive director of Cafe de Coral Holdings Limited, China Everbright International Limited, Kowloon Development Company Limited, Pokfulam Development Company Limited and Tai Ping Carpets International Limited. Mr Li has a Master of Business Administration from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Brown University.

Xiao Feng Liu Dr. Liu Xiao Feng, Ph.D. is Independent Non-Executive Director of KunLun Energy Company Limited, since 16 April 2004. Dr Liu has more than 23 years of experience in corporate finance and has worked in various international financial institutions since 1993, including N.M. Rothschild & Sons, NM Rothschild & Sons (Hong Kong) Limited, JP Morgan Chase, DBS Asia Capital Limited, China Resources Capital Holdings Company Limited. He was an independent non-executive director of Haier Electronics Group Company Limited (stock code: 1169) since June 2007 up to June 2014, an independent non-executive director of Honghua Group Limited (stock code: 196) since January 2008 and an independent non-executive director of Cinda International Holdings Limited (stock code: 111) since July 2016, the issued shares of all of which are listed on the Stock Exchange. He is also currently an independent director of UBS Securities Co., Ltd. Dr Liu obtained a Master’s degree and a Ph.D. from the Faculty of Economics, University of Cambridge in 1988 and 1994 respectively, a Master of Science degree in Development Studies from the University of Bath, England, in 1987, and a Bachelor of Economics degree from Southwest University of Finance and Economics, China (previously known as Sichuan Institute of Finance and Economics, China) in 1983.