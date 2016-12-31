Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (0293.HK)

Name Description

John Slosar Dr. John Robert Slosar is Executive Chairman of the Board of Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd., effective March 14, 2014. He has been a Director of the Company since July 2007 and its Chairman since March 2014. He was appointed Chief Operating Officer in July 2007 and Chief Executive of the Company in March 2011. He is also Chairman of John Swire & Sons (H.K.) Limited, Swire Pacific Limited, Swire Properties Limited and Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited and a Director of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited and Air China Limited. He joined the Swire group in 1980 and has worked with the group in Hong Kong, the United States and Thailand.

Rupert Hogg Mr. Rupert Bruce Grantham Trower Hogg is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, effective May 1, 2017. He joined the Swire group in 1986 and has worked with the group in Hong Kong, Southeast Asia, Australia and the United Kingdom. He has been a Director of Cathay Pacific since March 2014 and a Director of JSSHK since December 2014. He has served as Chief Operating Officer of Cathay Pacific since March 2014 and is also Chairman of AHK Air Hong Kong Limited and a Director and chairman of the executive committee of Cathay Dragon. He holds a Master of Arts degree in History from Edinburgh University.

Jianjiang Cai Mr. Cai Jianjiang is Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd., with effect from March 14, 2014. He graduated from Civil Aviation University of China majoring in aviation control and English. has been a Director of the Company since November 2009 and Deputy Chairman since March 2014. He is General Manager of China National Aviation Holding Company and Chairman of Air China Limited.

Martin Murray Mr. Martin James Murray is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, effective June 1, 2017. He holds a Bachelor of Accountancy degree from the University of Glasgow and is a Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accounts. He is also a Director of Hong Kong Dragon Airlines Limited. He was previously Deputy Finance Director of Swire Pacific Limited. He joined the Swire group in 1995 and has worked with the group in Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore and Australia.

Gregory Hughes Mr. Gregory Thomas Forrest Hughes is Executive Director, Chief Operations and Service Delivery Officer of the Company, effective June 1, 2017. He joined the Swire group in 1987 and worked with Cathay Pacific in Hong Kong, Korea, Indonesia, Japan and Australia from October 1989 to August 2009. He was seconded to John Swire & Sons Pty. Limited, Australia in August 2009, where he served as Commercial Director from August 2009 and also as Chief Operating Officer from August 2010 until September 2015. He has been a Director and has served as Group Director Components & Engine Services of HAECO since September 2015. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Law from the University of Sydney.

Kar Pui Loo Mr. Loo Kar Pui Paul is a Executive Director, Chief Customer and Commercial Officer of the Company, effective June 1, 2017. He has been Director Corporate Development & IT of Cathay Pacific since June 2016. He was appointed Director Corporate Development of Cathay Pacific in August 2015 and his responsibilities were extended to include information technology in June 2016. Before becoming Director Corporate Development, he was General Manager China of Cathay Pacific. He joined Cathay Pacific in 1991 and has worked with Cathay Pacific in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan, the Middle East, the Philippines and Taiwan. He holds a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Engineering from the University of Toronto and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Michigan.

Ting Yat Cheng Mr. Cheng Ting Yat Dane is Director - Sales and Marketing of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited since July 2014. He joined the Company in 1986.

Christopher Gibbs Mr. Christopher Patrick Gibbs is Engineering Director of Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd since January 2007. He joined the Company in 1992. He holds a degree in Aeronautical Engineering from University of Bristol, a Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering from North Carolina State University, and a Master of Business Administration from University of London.

James Ginns Mr. James William Ginns is Director - Service Delivery of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited since August 2014. He joined the Swire group in 1991.

Simon Large Mr. Simon Richard St. John Large is a Director Cargo of the Company since August 2015. He joined the Swire group in 1991.

Tom Owen Mr. Tom William Owen is a Director - People of the Company since August 2015. He joined the Swire group in 1995.

Anna Thompson Ms. Anna Louise Thompson is a Director - Flight Operations of the Company since April 2015. She joined the Swire group in 1990.

Ying Wah Yau Mr. Yau Ying Wah is Director - Service Delivery of the Company, effective June 1, 2017. He has been a Director of the Company since September 2015. He has been Chief Executive Officer of Hong Kong Dragon Airlines Limited since July 2014. He was previously Chief Executive Officer of Cathay Pacific Services Limited, which operates the Cathay Pacific Cargo Terminal at Hong Kong International Airport. He joined the Company in 1982 and worked in a number of airport-related positions.

Yat Hung Fu Mr. Fu Yat Hung (David) is the Company Secretary of Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. since January 2006. He has been Company Secretary since January 2006. He joined the Swire group in 1988. He is a member of the Takeovers and Mergers Panel and the Takeovers Appeal Committee of the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong. He is also a member of the Standing Committee on Company Law Reform.

Kwok Leung Chu Mr. Chu Kwok Leung is Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective May 1, 2017. He serves as the Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, till May 1, 2017. He joined the John Swire & Sons Limited (“Swire”) group in 1984 and has worked with the group in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Taiwan, Thailand and Australia. He has been a Director of Cathay Pacific since March 2011 and a Director of John Swire & Sons (H.K.) Limited (“JSSHK”) and Swire Pacific since March 2014. He served as Chief Operating Officer of Cathay Pacific from March 2011 to March 2014 and has served as Chief Executive of Cathay Pacific since March 2014. He holds a Bachelor of Social Science degree from the University of Hong Kong and a Master of Commerce degree from the University of New South Wales.

Mei Shuen Low Ms. Low Mei Shuen Michelle has been appointed as the Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective October 1, 2017. She joined the John Swire & Sons Limited (“Swire”) group in 1987 and has worked with the group in Hong Kong. She was Finance Director of Swire Pacific Limited – Trading & Industrial Division from May 2003 to March 2007, Finance Director of The China Navigation Company Limited from September 2005 to February 2007, and Director Finance of Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited from March 2007 to August 2010. She is a Director of John Swire & Sons (H.K.) Limited (“JSSHK”), Swire Pacific Limited (“Swire Pacific”) and Swire Properties Limited. Ms. Low graduated from The University of Hong Kong with a Bachelor of Social Sciences (Honours) degree in November 1982 and obtained a Bachelor of Laws degree in Chinese Law from Tsinghua University in July 2007. She is a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Illinois CPA Society and the CFA Institute.

Zhiyong Song Mr. Song Zhiyong is Non-Executive Director of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited., with effect from March 14, 2014. He graduated from the Second Flying Academy of China Air Force with a bachelor’s degree in aviation. He is a Director and President of Air China Limited.

Merlin Swire Mr. Merlin Bingham Swire is Non-Executive Director of Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd since June 1, 2010. He has been a Director of the Company since June 2010. He is also Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive and a shareholder of John Swire & Sons Limited and a Director of Swire Pacific Limited, Swire Properties Limited and Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited. He joined the Swire group in 1997 and has worked with the group in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland China and London. He is brother to Samuel Swire, a Non-Executive Director of the Company.

Samuel Swire Mr. Samuel Compton Swire is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Swire has been a Director of the Company since January 2015. He is also a Director and shareholder of John Swire & Sons Limited and a Director of Swire Pacific Limited. He joined the Swire group in 2003 and has worked with the group in Hong Kong, Singapore, Mainland China, Sri Lanka and London. He is brother to Merlin Swire, a Non-Executive Director of the Company.

Feng Xiao Mr. Xiao Feng is Non-Executive Director of the company. Mr. Feng is Chief Financial Officer of Air China Limited (“Air China”) which is a substantial shareholder of Cathay Pacific. He graduated from Harbin Civil Engineering & Architectural Institute majoring in management engineering. He holds an undergraduate degree and is a senior accountant. He started his career in July 1990, and served as an accountant of the Infrastructure Office, Deputy Section Chief and Section Chief of the Finance Office, Treasury Manager of the Finance Department and Deputy General Manager of the Finance Department of Air China and the Chief Financial Officer and Deputy General Manager of Shandong Airlines Company Limited. He served as the General Manager of the Finance Department of Air China from December 2009 to July 2014. He has been serving as the Chief Financial Officer of Air China since July 2014 and is responsible for financial management of Air China.

Xiaohang Zhao Mr. Zhao Xiaohang is Non-Executive Director of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited since June 1, 2011. He holds a Master's degree in Management Engineering and a Master's degree in Economics from Tsinghua University. He is Vice President of Air China Limited, Chairman of Dalian Airlines Company Limited and a Director of China National Aviation Corporation (Group) Limited and China National Aviation Company Limited.

John Harrison Mr. John Barrie Harrison is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited., effective 20 May 2015. Mr. Harrison holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from Durham University and is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He is an Independent Non- Executive Director of AIA Group Limited, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The London Metal Exchange Limited, LME Clear Limited and BW Group Limited and Vice Chairman of BW LPG Limited. He was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of KPMG, China and Hong Kong and Chairman of KPMG Asia Pacific from 2003 to 2009 and was Deputy Chairman of KPMG International from 2008 until his retirement from KPMG in September 2010.

Yun Lien Lee Ms. Lee Yun Lien is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd since January 13, 2010. She holds Bachelor of Arts in History of Art from Smith College. She is Chairman of Hysan Development Company Limited, an Independent Non- Executive Director of CLP Holdings Limited, Noble Group Limited, HSBC Holdings plc, The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited and Hang Seng Bank Limited. She was a member of the Australian Government Takeovers Panel from March 2001 until March 2010.

Lieh Cheung Tung Mr. Tung Lieh Cheung is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited., effective 20 May 2015. has been a Director of the Company since May 2015. He is an Executive Director of Orient Overseas (International) Limited and Director and Chief Executive Officer of Orient Overseas Container Line Limited. He is also an Independent Non-Executive Director of Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited.