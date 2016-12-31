China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (0386.HK)

Name Description

Houliang Dai Mr. Dai Houliang has been serving as President and Vice Chairman of the Board in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. since August 26, 2016. He is also Chairman of the Board in two other chemical industry companies. He was Deputy Chief Financial Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Vice President in the Company. He used to be Deputy Manager and Director in Sinopec Yangzi Petrochemical Company, Director, Deputy General Manager, General Manager, Vice Chairman of the Board, and Chairman of the Board in Sinopec Yangzi Petrochemical Co., Ltd., as well as Chairman of the Board in BASF-YPC Company Limited.

Dehua Wang Mr. Wang Dehua has been serving as Chief Financial Officer in China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation since September 28, 2016. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board, Vice Chairman of the Board and Director in other four companies.

Fangzheng Jiao Mr. Jiao Fangzheng has been serving as Senior Vice President, Director in China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation since May 2015. He is also Head-Oilfield Exploration & Exploitation in the Company, where he used to be Manager-Northwest Division and Deputy Head-Oilfield Exploration & Exploitation. He also used to serve as Deputy Manager and Chief Geologist in SINOPEC Zhongyuan Oilfield Company.

Zhigang Wang Mr. Wang Zhigang has been serving as Senior Vice President, Director in China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation since May 2006. He was Vice President and Head of Oil Exploration in the Company, and Deputy Manager, General Manager as well as Director in Shengli Oilfield Subsidiary Company of SINOPEC. He obtained a Master's degree from China University of Petroleum in June 2000, majoring in Oil and Gas Development Engineering.

Haichao Zhang Mr. Zhang Haichao has been serving as Senior Vice President, Director in China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation since May 2015. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and General Manager in its subsidiary, SINOPEC Sales Co., Ltd., where he used to serve as Vice Chairman of the Board and Deputy Manager. He was Manager-Zhejiang Branch in the Company. He also used to serve as Chairman of the Board in an oil sales company, and General Manager and Deputy General Manager in a Zhejiang-based petroleum company.

Dianwu Lei Mr. Lei Dianwu has been serving as Vice President in China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation since May 22, 2009. He is also serving as Head of Development and Planning. He used to be Assistant General Manager and Head-Development & Planning of China Petrochemical Corporation.

Yiqun Ling Mr. Ling Yiqun has been serving as Vice President in China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation since July 2010. He is also serving as Head of Refine Division in the Company. He used to serve as Executive Director and General Manager in a sales company.

Xiaoming Jiang Mr. Jiang Xiaoming has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation since May 11, 2012. He holds a Ph.D in Economics. He is also Chairman of Cyber City International Limited, as well as Independent Non-Executive Director of COSCO International Holdings Ltd. and SPG Land (Holdings) Limited (listed in Hong Kong). He was Independent Director in China Oilfield Services Limited, as well as Chairman of the Bard and Director in two other companies.