China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (0386.HK)
0386.HK on Hong Kong Stock
5.67HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
Name
Age
Since
Current Position
|
Houliang Dai
|53
|2016
|President, Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Dehua Wang
|50
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Yongsheng Ma
|55
|2016
|Senior Vice President, Executive Director
|
Fangzheng Jiao
|54
|2015
|Senior Vice President, Director
|
Zhigang Wang
|59
|2006
|Senior Vice President, Director
|
Haichao Zhang
|59
|2015
|Senior Vice President, Director
|
Zhenyong Chang
|58
|2014
|Vice President
|
Dianwu Lei
|54
|2009
|Vice President
|
Yiqun Ling
|54
|2010
|Vice President
|
Wensheng Huang
|50
|2014
|Deputy General Manager, Secretary of the Board
|
Gang Fan
|62
|2015
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Xiaoming Jiang
|63
|2012
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Min Tang
|63
|2015
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Yan Yan
|59
|2012
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
Name
Description
|
Houliang Dai
|Mr. Dai Houliang has been serving as President and Vice Chairman of the Board in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. since August 26, 2016. He is also Chairman of the Board in two other chemical industry companies. He was Deputy Chief Financial Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Vice President in the Company. He used to be Deputy Manager and Director in Sinopec Yangzi Petrochemical Company, Director, Deputy General Manager, General Manager, Vice Chairman of the Board, and Chairman of the Board in Sinopec Yangzi Petrochemical Co., Ltd., as well as Chairman of the Board in BASF-YPC Company Limited.
|
Dehua Wang
|Mr. Wang Dehua has been serving as Chief Financial Officer in China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation since September 28, 2016. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board, Vice Chairman of the Board and Director in other four companies.
|
Yongsheng Ma
|
Fangzheng Jiao
|Mr. Jiao Fangzheng has been serving as Senior Vice President, Director in China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation since May 2015. He is also Head-Oilfield Exploration & Exploitation in the Company, where he used to be Manager-Northwest Division and Deputy Head-Oilfield Exploration & Exploitation. He also used to serve as Deputy Manager and Chief Geologist in SINOPEC Zhongyuan Oilfield Company.
|
Zhigang Wang
|Mr. Wang Zhigang has been serving as Senior Vice President, Director in China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation since May 2006. He was Vice President and Head of Oil Exploration in the Company, and Deputy Manager, General Manager as well as Director in Shengli Oilfield Subsidiary Company of SINOPEC. He obtained a Master's degree from China University of Petroleum in June 2000, majoring in Oil and Gas Development Engineering.
|
Haichao Zhang
|Mr. Zhang Haichao has been serving as Senior Vice President, Director in China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation since May 2015. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and General Manager in its subsidiary, SINOPEC Sales Co., Ltd., where he used to serve as Vice Chairman of the Board and Deputy Manager. He was Manager-Zhejiang Branch in the Company. He also used to serve as Chairman of the Board in an oil sales company, and General Manager and Deputy General Manager in a Zhejiang-based petroleum company.
|
Zhenyong Chang
|
Dianwu Lei
|Mr. Lei Dianwu has been serving as Vice President in China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation since May 22, 2009. He is also serving as Head of Development and Planning. He used to be Assistant General Manager and Head-Development & Planning of China Petrochemical Corporation.
|
Yiqun Ling
|Mr. Ling Yiqun has been serving as Vice President in China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation since July 2010. He is also serving as Head of Refine Division in the Company. He used to serve as Executive Director and General Manager in a sales company.
|
Wensheng Huang
|
Gang Fan
|
Xiaoming Jiang
|Mr. Jiang Xiaoming has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation since May 11, 2012. He holds a Ph.D in Economics. He is also Chairman of Cyber City International Limited, as well as Independent Non-Executive Director of COSCO International Holdings Ltd. and SPG Land (Holdings) Limited (listed in Hong Kong). He was Independent Director in China Oilfield Services Limited, as well as Chairman of the Bard and Director in two other companies.
|
Min Tang
|
Yan Yan
|Mr. Yan Yan has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation since May 11, 2012. He is also serving as Non-Executive Director of NvcLighting Holding Ltd., Director in Eternal Asia Supply Chain Management LTD., as well as Independent Executive Director and Director in other companies. He used to serve as Director-Mastermind and Business Expansion for Asia Region in Sprint International Corporation.
Basic Compensation
Name
Fiscal Year Total
|
Houliang Dai
|745,300
|
Dehua Wang
|133,800
|
Yongsheng Ma
|--
|
Fangzheng Jiao
|634,700
|
Zhigang Wang
|698,800
|
Haichao Zhang
|653,600
|
Zhenyong Chang
|709,600
|
Dianwu Lei
|709,600
|
Yiqun Ling
|709,600
|
Wensheng Huang
|702,000
|
Gang Fan
|300,000
|
Xiaoming Jiang
|300,000
|
Min Tang
|300,000
|
Yan Yan
|300,000
As Of 31 Dec 2016
Options Compensation
Name
Options
Value
|
Houliang Dai
|0
|0
|
Dehua Wang
|0
|0
|
Yongsheng Ma
|0
|0
|
Fangzheng Jiao
|0
|0
|
Zhigang Wang
|0
|0
|
Haichao Zhang
|0
|0
|
Zhenyong Chang
|0
|0
|
Dianwu Lei
|0
|0
|
Yiqun Ling
|0
|0
|
Wensheng Huang
|0
|0
|
Gang Fan
|0
|0
|
Xiaoming Jiang
|0
|0
|
Min Tang
|0
|0
|
Yan Yan
|0
|0