Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK)

Name Description

Huateng Ma Mr. Ma Huateng is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Tencent Holdings Ltd. Mr Ma has overall responsibilities for strategic planning and positioning and management of the Group. Mr Ma is one of the core founders and has been employed by the Group since 1999. Prior to his current employment, Mr Ma was in charge of research and development for Internet paging system development at China Motion Telecom Development Limited, a supplier of telecommunications services and products in China. Mr Ma is a deputy to the 12th National People’s Congress. Mr Ma has a Bachelor of Science degree specialising in Computer and its Application obtained in 1993 from Shenzhen University and more than 23 years of experience in the telecommunications and Internet industries. He is a director of Advance Data Services Limited, which has an interest in the shares of the Company which would fall to be disclosed to the Company under the provisions of Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO. Mr Ma also serves as a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company.

Chi Ping Lau Mr. Lau Chi Ping is President, Executive Director of Tencent Holdings Ltd. Mr Lau joined the Company in 2005 as the Chief Strategy and Investment Officer and was responsible for corporate strategies, investments, merger and acquisitions and investor relations. In 2006, Mr Lau was promoted as President of the Company to manage the day-to-day operation of the Company. In 2007, he was appointed as an executive director of the Company. Prior to joining the Company, Mr Lau was an executive director at Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C.’s investment banking division and the Chief Operating Officer of its Telecom, Media and Technology Group. Prior to that, he worked at Mckinsey & Company, Inc. as a management consultant. Mr Lau received a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Michigan, a Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University and an MBA degree from Kellogg Graduate School of Management, Northwestern University. On 28 July 2011, Mr Lau was appointed as a non-executive director of Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an Internet based software developer, distributor and software service provider listed in Hong Kong. On 10 March 2014, Mr Lau was appointed as a director of JD.com, Inc., an online direct sales company in China, which has been listed on NASDAQ since May 2014. On 31 March 2014, Mr Lau was appointed as a director of Leju Holdings Limited, an online-to-offline real estate services provider in China, which has been listed on New York Stock Exchange since April 2014. Mr Lau also serves as a director/corporate representative of certain subsidiaries of the Company.

Shek Hon Lo Mr. Lo Shek Hon (John) is Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President of Tencent Holdings Ltd. He joined the Company in 2004 and served as the Company’s Financial Controller from 2004 to 2008. Mr Lo was appointed as the Company’s Vice President and Deputy Chief Financial Officer in 2008 and was appointed as Chief Financial Officer in May 2012. Prior to joining the Company, Mr Lo worked in PricewaterhouseCoopers as Senior Manager (audit services). He is a Fellow of the CPA Australia, a Fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants. Mr Lo received a Bachelor of Business in Accounting from Curtin University and an EMBA degree from Kellogg Graduate School of Management, Northwestern University and HKUST. Mr Lo currently serves as a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company.

Yuxin Ren Mr. Ren Yuxin is Chief Operating Officer and President - Interactive Entertainment Group and Mobile Internet Group of Tencent Holdings Ltd. He joined the Company in 2000 and had served as General Manager for the Value-Added Services Development Division and General Manager for Interactive Entertainment Business Division. Since September 2005, Mr Ren has been responsible for the research and development, operations, marketing and sales of gaming products for the Interactive Entertainment Business. Since May 2012, Mr Ren has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer and is now in charge of the overall operation of the Interactive Entertainment Group, Mobile Internet Group and Social Network Group. He is also in charge of the operation of Online Media Group starting from 24 March 2017. Prior to joining the Company, Mr Ren has worked in Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Mr Ren received a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science and Engineering from the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China in 1998 and an EMBA degree from China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) in 2008. Mr Ren currently serves as a director or officer of certain subsidiaries of the Company.

Seng Yee Lau Mr. Lau Seng Yee is Senior Executive Vice President, President - Online Media Group of Tencent Holdings Ltd. He joined the Company in 2006. Mr Lau serves as Chairman of Tencent Advertising, Group Marketing and Global Branding starting from 24 March 2017 and is responsible for overseeing the Company’s Advertising, Group Marketing and Global Branding businesses as well as developing international strategic partnership relationship. Before that, he was in charge of Online Media Group. Mr Lau is a seasoned professional in the media industry with a rare 22 years of on-ground China market experience. In 2007, Mr Lau sat in the advisory board for ad:tech, the globally renowned organisation for Online Marketing. Mr Lau held the post of Vice President of China Advertising Association since 2007. Mr Lau was appointed as the Adjunct Professor of School of Journalism and Communication by Xiamen University in 2010 and also by Fudan University in 2014. Prior to joining the Company, Mr Lau was the Managing Partner of Publicis China and Chief Executive Officer for BBDO China, as well as a few management positions in other multinations. Mr Lau received an EMBA degree from Rutgers State University of New Jersey, USA. He also completed the Advanced Marketing Management program, and the Advanced Management Program (AMP) in Harvard Business School. In 2011, Mr Lau was honoured by New York based AdAge publication as one of “The World’s 21 Most Influential People in Marketing and Media Industry, 2009-2010”. In 2015, he is named as Global Media Person of the year award by Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Mr Lau currently sits as a board member in the Asia Pacific Advisory Board of Harvard Business School.

Shan Lu Mr. Lu Shan is Senior Executive Vice President, President - Technology and Engineering Group of Tencent Holdings Ltd. He joined the Company in 2000 and had served as General Manager for IM Product Divisions, Vice President for Platform Research and Development System and Senior Vice President for Operations Platform System. Since March 2008, Mr Lu has been in charge of management of the Operations Platform System of the Company. Since May 2012, Mr Lu has been in charge of management of Technical Engineering Group. Prior to joining the Company, he worked for Shenzhen Liming Network Systems Limited. Mr Lu received a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science and Technology from University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) in 1998. Mr Lu currently serves as a director or officer of certain subsidiaries of the Company.

James Mitchell Mr. James Gordon Mitchell is Chief Strategy Officer, Senior Executive Vice President of Tencent Holdings Ltd., since August 2011. He joined the Company in August 2011. He is responsible for various functions, including the Company’s strategic planning and implementation, investor relationships, and mergers, acquisitions and investment activity. Prior to joining the Company, Mr Mitchell had worked in investment banking for 16 years. Most recently, Mr Mitchell was a managing director at Goldman Sachs in New York, leading the bank’s Communications, Media and Entertainment research team, which analysed Internet, entertainment and media companies globally. Mr Mitchell received a degree from Oxford University and holds a Chartered Financial Analyst Certification. Mr Mitchell currently serves as a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company.

Tao Sang Tong Mr. Tong Tao Sang is Senior Executive Vice President, President - Social Network Group of Tencent Holdings Ltd. He joined the Company in 2005. Mr Tong started as a technical architect, and led the product development of the social network platform, Qzone. He drove the open platform initiative of Qzone, which led to the development of the performance advertising business and the cloud services. Since May 2012, Mr Tong has been responsible for the QQ messaging and Qzone social networking platforms, the VIP subscriptions business, QQ Music and the Tencent Cloud services. Prior to joining the Company, Mr Tong worked for Sendmail, Inc. on managing the product development of operator-scale messaging systems. Mr Tong also worked for Oracle on the development and testing of Oracle Server and Oracle Applications. Mr Tong received a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Engineering from University of Michigan, Ann Arbor in 1994 and a Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University in 1997. Mr Tong currently serves as a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company.

David Wallerstein Mr. David A. M. Wallerstein is Chief exploration Officer, Senior Executive Vice President of Tencent Holdings Ltd. He joined the Company in 2001. He drives the Company’s active participation in new and emerging technologies, business areas, and ideas from his base in Palo Alto, California. Mr Wallerstein has worked on Tencent’s entrance into new business areas since 2001. Prior to joining the Company, Mr Wallerstein worked with Naspers in China. Mr Wallerstein currently serves as a director of a subsidiary of the Company.

Xiaolong Zhang Mr. Zhang Xiaolong is Senior Executive Vice President, President of Weixin Group of Tencent Holdings Ltd. He joined the Company in March 2005 and served as the General Manager for the Guangzhou R&D Division and led the QQ Mail team to be the top mail service provider in China. Later he was promoted to Corporate Vice President and since September 2012, Mr Zhang has been appointed as Senior Vice President in charge of the product and team management of Weixin/WeChat and QQ Mail. He is also responsible for the management and review of major innovation projects. In May 2014, Mr Zhang was promoted to Senior Executive Vice President, in charge of the Weixin Group. Prior to joining the Company, Mr Zhang developed Foxmail independently in 1997 as the first generation of Internet software developer in China. He joined Boda China as Corporate Vice President in 2000, responsible for corporate mail developing. Mr Zhang received his Master’s degree in Telecommunications from Huazhong University of Science and Technology in 1994.

Kaitian Guo Mr. Guo Kaitian is Senior Vice President of Tencent Holdings Ltd. He joined the Company in 2002 and has been responsible for overseeing the Company’s functional divisions of administration, legal affairs, government relations, charity fund, procurement as well as the functional management of the branches in Beijing, Shanghai and Chengdu. Mr Guo received a Bachelor of Law degree from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law in 1996. Mr Guo currently serves as a director of a subsidiary of the Company.

Xiaoyi Ma Mr. Ma Xiaoyi is Senior Vice President of Tencent Holdings Limited. He joined the Company in 2007 and has been responsible for international publishing of Tencent Games, establishing and maintaining long-term business partnerships and cooperation for the Company since November 2008. Prior to joining the Company, Mr Ma served as a General Manager of Games Division of OPTIC Communication Co., Ltd. Prior to that, Mr Ma worked as a General Manager in Shanghai EasyService Technology Development Ltd. Mr Ma graduated from Shanghai Jiaotong University, and received an EMBA degree from Fudan University in 2008. Mr Ma currently serves as a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company.

Dan Xi Mr. Xi Dan is Senior Vice President of Tencent Holdings Ltd. He joined the Company in 2002 and has been responsible for overseeing the Company’s talent development and functional management since May 2008. Prior to joining the Company, Mr Xi was responsible for HR management in ZTE Corporation and has more than 21 years of experience in IT and Internet industries. Mr Xi received a Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Computer Science from Shenzhen University in 1996 and an MBA degree from Tsinghua University in 2005. Mr Xi currently serves as a director or officer of certain subsidiaries of the Company.

Chenye Xu Mr. Xu Chenye is Chief Information Officer of Tencent Holdings Ltd. He oversees the strategic planning and development for the website properties and communities, customer relations and public relations of the Company. Mr Xu is one of the core founders and has been employed by the Group since 1999. Prior to that, Mr Xu had experiences in software system design, network administration as well as marketing and sales management in his previous position at Shenzhen Data Telecommunications Bureau. Mr Xu received a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from Shenzhen University in 1993 and a Master of Science degree in Computer Science from Nanjing University in 1996. Mr Xu currently serves as a director or officer of certain subsidiaries of the Company.

Jacobus Bekker Mr. Jacobus Petrus Bekker is Non-Executive Director of Tencent Holdings Ltd., since November 2012. Koos led the founding team of the M-Net/MultiChoice pay-television business in 1985. He was also a founder director of MTN in cellular telephony. Koos headed the MIH group in its international and Internet expansions until 1997, when he became chief executive of Naspers. He serves on the boards of other companies within the group and associates, as well as on public bodies. In April 2015, he succeeded Mr Vosloo as non-executive chair. Academic qualifications include BA Hons and honorary doctorate in commerce (Stellenbosch University), LLB (University of the Witwatersrand) and MBA (Columbia University, New York).

Charles Searle Mr. Charles St. Leger Searle is Non-Executive Director of Tencent Holdings Ltd., since June 2001. Mr Searle is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Naspers Internet Listed Assets. He serves on the board of a number of companies associated with the Naspers Group, including Mail.ru Group Limited that is listed on the London Stock Exchange and MakeMyTrip Limited that is listed on NASDAQ. Prior to joining the Naspers Group, he held positions at Cable & Wireless plc and at Deloitte & Touche in London and Sydney. Mr Searle is a graduate of the University of Cape Town and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia and New Zealand. Mr Searle has more than 23 years of international experience in the telecommunications and Internet industries. Mr Searle also serves as a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company.

Iain Bruce Mr. Iain Ferguson Bruce is Independent Non-Executive Director of Tencent Holdings Ltd., since April 2004. Mr Bruce joined KPMG in Hong Kong in 1964 and was elected to its partnership in 1971. He was the Senior Partner of KPMG from 1991 until his retirement in 1996 and served as Chairman of KPMG Asia Pacific from 1993 to 1997. Since 1964, Mr Bruce has been a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland, and is a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, with over 52 years of international experience in accounting and consulting. He is also a fellow of The Hong Kong Institute of Directors and the Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute (formerly known as Hong Kong Securities Institute). Mr Bruce is an independent non-executive director of Citibank (Hong Kong) Limited and MSIG Insurance (Hong Kong) Limited. Mr Bruce is currently an independent non-executive director of Goodbaby International Holdings Limited, a manufacturer of durable juvenile products, The 13 Holdings Limited (formerly known as Louis XIII Holdings Limited), a construction, engineering services and hotel development company, and Wing On Company International Limited, a department store operating and real property investment company; all of these companies are publicly listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr Bruce is also a non-executive director of Noble Group Limited, a commodity trading company that is publicly listed on The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited and an independent non-executive director of Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited, a China-based vertically integrated photovoltaic product manufacturer that is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Mr Bruce was an independent non-executive director of Vitasoy International Holdings Limited, a beverage manufacturing company, up to 4 September 2014, and of Sands China Ltd., an operator of integrated resorts and casinos, up to 11 March 2016, both of these companies are publicly listed on the Stock Exchange.

Dong Sheng Li Mr. Li Dong Sheng is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Tencent Holdings Ltd., since April 2004. Mr Li is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TCL Corporation, the Chairman of the Hong Kong listed TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Limited and the Chairman of the Hong Kong listed TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited, all of which produce consumer electronic products. Mr Li is a non-executive director of Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited, a leading property developer and property related service provider in China that is listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr Li is also an independent director of Legrand, the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, shares of which are listed on New York Stock Exchange Euronext. Mr Li graduated from South China University of Technology in 1982 with a Bachelor degree in radio technology and has more than 21 years of experience in the information technology field.

Ian Stone Mr. Ian Charles Stone is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Tencent Holdings Ltd., since April 2004. Mr Stone is currently an independent advisor on Technology, Media and Telecoms after retiring from PCCW in Hong Kong in 2011. His career in the last 27 years has been primarily in leading mobile telecoms businesses, and new wireless and Internet technology, during which time he held senior roles in PCCW, SmarTone, First Pacific, Hong Kong Telecom and CSL, as Chief Executive or at Director level, primarily in Hong Kong, and also in London and Manila. Since 2011, Mr Stone has provided telecoms advisory services to telecom companies and investors in Hong Kong, China, South East Asia and the Middle East. Mr Stone has more than 46 years of experience in the telecom and mobile industries. Mr Stone is a fellow member of The Hong Kong Institute of Directors. Mr Stone also serves as an independent non-executive director of a subsidiary of the Company.