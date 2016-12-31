CNOOC Ltd (0883.HK)

Name Description

Hua Yang Mr. Yang Hua is the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Yang is a professor-level senior economist and graduated from China University of Petroleum with a B.S. degree in petroleum engineering. He also received an MBA degree from the Sloan School of Management at MIT as a Sloan Fellow. Mr. Yang joined China National Offshore Oil Corporation (“CNOOC”) in 1982 and has over 30 years of experience in petroleum exploration and production. From 1982 to 1992, Mr. Yang served in a number of positions in CNOOC Research Center including the Director of Field Development Department, the Manager of Reservoir Engineering Department and the Project Manager. Thereafter, Mr. Yang was mainly involved in international business, M&A, corporate finance and capital market operations. From 1993 to 1999, he served as the Deputy Chief Geologist, the Deputy Director and the Acting Director for Overseas Development Department of CNOOC and the Vice President of CNOOC International Limited. From 1999 to 2011, Mr. Yang served in a number of positions in the Company including Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Yang also served as an Assistant President of CNOOC from November 2006 to April 2010 and as Vice President of CNOOC from April 2010 to August 2011. Mr. Yang served as Director and President of CNOOC from August 2011 to April 2015. He was appointed as Chairman of CNOOC in April 2015. He was appointed as the Chairman and Director of Nexen Energy ULC, a subsidiary of the Company, with effect from 15 June 2016. Mr. Yang was appointed as Chairman of the Board and Chairman of the Nomination Committee of the Company with effect from 19 May 2015.

Keqiang Xu Mr. Xu Keqiang is the President, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Xu is a senior engineer. He graduated from Northwest University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Oil and Gas Geology. He received a master’s degree in Coalfi eld Oil and Gas Geology from Northwest University in 1996. Mr. Xu joined China National Petroleum Corporation in 1996 and served different positions. From April 2003 to April 2005, he served as Deputy General Manager of Sinopetro Investment Company Ltd. From April 2005 to September 2008, he served as Deputy General Manager of CNPC International (Kazakhstan) Ltd. and concurrently General Manager of CNPC Ai-Dan Munai Joint Stock Company. From September 2008 to March 2014, he served as Deputy General Manager of CNPC International (Kazakhstan) Ltd. and concurrently General Manager of Joint Stock Company CNPC International Aktobe Petroleum. From March 2014 to March 2017, he served as General Manager of PetroChina Tuha Oilfield Company, and Director of Tuha Petroleum Exploration & Development Headquarters. In March 2017, Mr. Xu was appointed as a Vice President of CNOOC. Mr. Xu was appointed as an Executive Director and the President of the Company with effect from 18 April 2017.

Guangyu Yuan Mr. Yuan Guangyu is the Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Yuan is a professor-level senior engineer. He graduated from China University of Petroleum with a bachelor’s degree in drilling engineering. He graduated from the EMBA program of China Europe International Business School in 2007 with an MBA degree. Mr. Yuan joined CNOOC in 1982 and has over 30 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. From February 1993 to October 2001, Mr. Yuan served as Deputy Manager of CNOOC Bohai Drilling Company, Deputy General Manager of CNOOC China Offshore Oil Northern Drilling Company, Deputy General Manager of the Operational Department of CNOOC, General Manager of CNOOC China Offshore Oil Northern Drilling Company. From October 2001 to January 2009, Mr. Yuan served as General Manager and President of CNOOC Services, and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, Chief Executive Officer and President of China Oilfield Services Limited (a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Shanghai Stock Exchange). In November 2006, Mr. Yuan was appointed as the Assistant President of CNOOC. In January 2009, Mr. Yuan was appointed as the Executive Vice President of the Company. In April 2013, Mr. Yuan was appointed as Director of Bohai Petroleum Administrative Bureau of CNOOC and General Manager of CNOOC China Limited Tianjian Branch, a subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Yuan also serves as the Director and General Manager of CNOOC China Limited and the Director of CNOOC International Limited, both subsidiaries of the Company. He was appointed as the Chairman of CNOOC International Limited with effect from 15 June 2016. Mr. Yuan was appointed as an Executive Director and President of the Company with effect from 15 June 2016. Mr. Yuan was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company and resigned as the President of the Company with effect from 18 April 2017.

Jian Liu Mr. Liu Jian has been appointed as the Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Liu is a professor-level senior engineer. He graduated from Huazhong University of Science and Technology with a Bachelor degree and he received his MBA degree from Tianjin University. Mr. Liu first joined CNOOC in 1982 and has over 30 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. He served as the manager of CNOOC Bohai Corporation Oil Production Company, a subsidiary of CNOOC, Deputy General Manager of the Tianjin Branch and the General Manager of the Zhanjiang Branch of CNOOC China Limited, a subsidiary of the Company. From 2003 to 2009, Mr. Liu served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Development and Production Department and Executive Vice President of the Company, primarily responsible for the offshore oil and gas fi elds development and production of the Company. Mr. Liu served as an Assistant President of CNOOC from November 2006 to April 2010 and as a Vice President of CNOOC from April 2010 to August 2015. In August 2015, Mr. Liu was appointed as the General Manager of CNOOC. Mr. Liu also served as the director of CNOOC China Limited, CNOOC International Limited and CNOOC Southeast Asia Limited, all being subsidiaries of the Company. Besides, Mr. Liu served as the Chief Executive Offi cer, Vice Chairman and Chairman of China Oilfield Services Limited (a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Shanghai Stock Exchange) from March 2009 to December 2016 and Chairman of Offshore Oil Engineering Co. Ltd. (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange) from December 2010 to November 2016. He was appointed as Chairman and Director of CNOOC China Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, with effect from 28 February 2017. Mr. Liu was appointed as the Vice Chairman and a Non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 20 December 2016.

Hua Zhong Mr. Zhong Hua was Chief Financial Officer of CNOOC Ltd. Mr. Zhong is a professor-level senior economist and senior engineer and graduated from Southwest Petroleum Institute (now Southwest Petroleum University) with a bachelor’s degree in Oil Exploitation. He received a master’s degree in Petroleum Engineering from Heriot- Watt University in the United Kingdom. He joined CNOOC in 1982, and has been working in the oil and gas industry for over 30 years. From 1982 to 1999, Mr. Zhong served as Petroleum Engineer of China Offshore Oil Nanhai West Corporation (“COONWC”), Expro Northsea Staff in UK, Deputy Manager of Downhole Services Company of Oil Production Company of COONWC, Manager of Wei 10-3 Oilfield, Oilfield Superintendent of CNOOC Indonesia Project, Supervisor of Ya 2-1-3 HTHP Well Testing Project, Deputy Manager of Drilling and Exploitation Institute, Manager of Science and Technology Development Department and Manager of Administration Department of COONWC. From September 1999 to October 2005, Mr. Zhong was General Manager of Administration Department and General Manager and Director of Development and Planning Department of the Company. From August 2005 to September 2010, Mr. Zhong served as Vice President, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of China Oilfield Services Limited, a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Shanghai Stock Exchange, a subsidiary of CNOOC. On 16 September 2010, Mr. Zhong was appointed as Chief Financial Offi cer of the Company. From March 2012 to November 2015, Mr. Zhong served as Joint Company Secretary of the Company.

Wei Chen Mr. Chen Wei serves as Executive Vice President, Compliance Officer, General Counsel of the Company. He is a professor-level senior engineer. He received his B.S. degree from East China Petroleum Institute (now China University of Petroleum) and MBA from Tsinghua University. He has over 30 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. Mr. Chen joined CNOOC in 1984 and previously served as the Deputy Manager for the Development Department of CNOOC Exploration and Development Research Center, the Deputy Manager of the Overseas Research Department, the Manager of the Information Department, and the Deputy Director of CNOOC Research Center. He has also served as General Manager of Human Resources Department and General Manager of Science and Technology Development Department of CNOOC, and a Senior Vice President of the Company and General Manager of Administration Department of the Company. In July 2003, Mr. Chen was appointed as the Director of CNOOC Research Center (later became President of CNOOC Research Institute). In February 2012, Mr. Chen was appointed as the Worker’s Director of CNOOC. In March 2013, Mr. Chen was appointed as the Assistant President of CNOOC and the Executive Vice President of the Company. In May 2016, Mr. Chen was appointed as the General Counsel of CNOOC, the General Counsel and Compliance Officer of the Company.

Yong Li Mr. Li Yong is an Executive Vice President, General Manager - Tianjin Branch of the Company. He is a senior engineer. He received his B.S. degree from Southwest Petroleum University, master of Petroleum Economics from Scuola E Mattei of Italy and MBA from Peking University. He has over 30 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. Mr. Li joined CNOOC in 1984 and previously served as Comprehensive Technology Manager and Drilling Manager of Exploration Department of CNOOC, Director of Drilling Office of Exploration and Development Department of the Company. In April 2003, he was appointed as Deputy General Manager of Tianjin Branch of CNOOC (China) Limited. In October 2005, he was appointed as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of COSL. In April 2009, he was appointed as Executive Director and President of COSL. In September 2010, he served as Executive Director, Chief Executive Officer and President of COSL. In June 2016, he was appointed as Assistant President of CNOOC, Executive Vice President of the Company, Director of CNOOC Bohai Petroleum Administration Bureau and General Manager of CNOOC China Limited Tianjin Branch.

Yuhong Xie Mr. Xie Yuhong is Executive Vice President, Chief Geologist, General Manager - Exploration Department of the Company. Mr. Xie obtained a Ph.D. Degree from China University of Geosciences in 2005. From 1982 to 1995, Mr. Xie served as an engineer of Research Institute and Exploration Department of CNOOC Naihai West Corporation. From 1995 to 1996, he served as the Deputy Manager of Exploration Department of CNOOC Naihai West Corporation. From 1996 to 1999, he served as Manager of Tepu Company of CNOOC Naihai West Corporation, Deputy Chief Earth Physicist and Manager of Exploration Department of Naihai West Corporation. From 2001 to 2005, he was Deputy Chief Manager of CNOOC China Limited Zhanjiang Branch. From 2005 to 2013, he served as the Chief Manager of CNOOC China Limited Zhanjiang Branch. From 2013 to 2015, he was appointed as the Director of Naihai West Petroleum Administrative Bureau of CNOOC. In July 2015, he was appointed as Deputy Chief Geologist of CNOOC, Deputy Chief Geologist and General Manager of Exploration Department of the Company. In May 2016, he was appointed as the Chief Geologist of CNOOC, an Executive Vice President and General Manager of Exploration Department of the Company.

Guohua Zhang Mr. Zhang Guohua is Senior Vice President of the Company and the General Manager of CNOOC China Limited Zhanjiang Branch of the Company. He is a professor-level senior engineer. He graduated from Shandong Oceanographic Institute (now Ocean University of China) with a bachelor degree. He studied in the Business Institute of University of Alberta in Canada in 2001. He joined CNOOC in 1982 and served as Deputy Chief Geologist and Manager of Exploration Department of CNOOC Naihai West Corporation, a subsidiary of CNOOC, Chief Geologist of CNOOC Research Center, Assistant to General Manager of CNOOC China Limited and the General Manager of Exploration Department of the Company. In March 2003, he was appointed as Senior Vice President of the Company. In October 2005, Mr. Zhang was appointed as Senior Vice President of the Company and General Manager of CNOOC China Limited Shanghai Branch. In July 2009, he was appointed as Director of Donghai Petroleum Administrative Bureau of CNOOC. In July 2015, he was appointed as Director of Nanhai West Petroleum Administrative Bureau of CNOOC and General Manager of CNOOC China Limited Zhanjiang Branch.

Zongjie Qiu Mr. Qiu Zongjie is Vice President, General Manager - Development and Production Department of the Company. He graduated from China University of Petroleum with a master degree. From 1982 to 1993, he served as Cadre and Deputy Manager of Oil Testing Company of CNOOC Nanhai West Corporation Oil Production Company. From 1993 to 1999, he served as Manager of Weizhou 11-4 oilfield, head of the operation division, Principal Engineer, Deputy Manager, Manager (and Manager of Oilfield Development Department) of CNOOC Nanhai West Corporation Oil Production Company respectively. From 1999 to 2001, he served as Manager of Petroleum Production Department of CNOOC Nanhai West Corporation. From 2001 to 2005, he served as Deputy General Manager of CNOOC China Limited Zhanjiang Branch. From 2005 to 2007, he served as Deputy General Manager of CNOOC China Limited Shenzhen Branch. From 2007 to 2016, he served as General Manager of Development and Production Department of the Company. He has been a Vice President and General Manager of Development and Production Department of the Company since February 2017.

Zaisheng Liu Mr. Liu Zaisheng is Vice President of the Company. Mr. Liu is a Vice President of the Company and Director of Beijing Research Center of CNOOC China Limited, General Manager of CNOOC China Limited Beijing Branch, Director of CNOOC Energy Technology Development Research Institute and General Manager of CNOOC Energy Technology Development Research Institute Company Limited. Mr. Liu graduated from Southwest Petroleum Institute (now Southwest Petroleum University) with a bachelor’s degree. From 1983 to 1994, he served as Deputy Manager of District Research First Team of Exploration and Development Department Research Institute of Nanhai East Oil Corporation of CNOOC. From 1994 to 1997, he served as Principal of Seismic Engineer and Principal of Geologist of Exploration and Development Department of Nanhai East Oil Corporation of CNOOC. From 1997 to 1999, he served as Deputy Manager of Exploration and Development Department of Nanhai East Oil Corporation of CNOOC. From 1997 to 2001, he served as Deputy Director of Scientifi c and Technology Research Institute of Nanhai East Oil Corporation of CNOOC. From 2001 to 2004, he served as Director of Nanhai East Institute of the Research Center of CNOOC China Limited. From 2004 to 2009, he served as Manager, Assistant to General Manager, Deputy General Manager and Acting General Manager of Technology Department of CNOOC China Limited Shenzhen Branch respectively. From 2009 to 2016, he served as General Manager of CNOOC China Limited Shenzhen Branch and Director of Nanhai East Petroleum Administrative Bureau of CNOOC and General Manager of CNOOC Deepwater Development Limited respectively. From April to November 2016, he served as Director of Beijing Research Center of CNOOC China Limited, General Manager of CNOOC China Limited Beijing Branch, and General Director of CNOOC Energy Technology Development Research Institute and General Manager of CNOOC Energy Technology Development Research Institute Company Limited.

Yunhua Deng Mr. Deng Yunhua is the Deputy Chief Exploration Engineer of the Company. Mr. Deng graduated from the Scientific Research Institute of Petroleum Exploration and Development with a major in Petroleum Geology and Exploration and received a master’s degree in Engineering in 1988. He was assistant geologist and then geologist in the Exploration Department of CNOOC Bohai Corporation Institute from 1988 to 1989; and served as the Team Leader of the Comprehensive Petroleum Geological Research Team, Project Manager, Deputy Principal of Geologist, Deputy Principal Geologist and Director of the Exploration Department and Deputy Chief Geologist in the CNOOC Bohai Corporation Institute. Mr. Deng became Deputy Chief Geology Engineer and Deputy General Manager of CNOOC China Limited Tianjian Branch from 1999 to 2005. He was Deputy Director of CNOOC Research Center from 2005 to 2006. He served as the Deputy Chief Exploration Engineer of the Company and the Deputy Director of CNOOC Research Center from 2006 to 2007. Mr. Deng served as Deputy Chief Geology Engineer of CNOOC, Deputy Chief Exploration Engineer of the Company and Deputy Director of CNOOC Research Center from 2007 to 2009; and Deputy Chief Geology Engineer of CNOOC, Deputy Chief Exploration Engineer of the Company and Deputy General Director of CNOOC Research Institute from 2009 to 2015. In November 2015, he was appointed as the Deputy Chief Geology Engineer of CNOOC, Deputy Chief Exploration Engineer of the Company and Deputy Director of Beijing Research Center of CNOOC China Limited.

Lisong Song Mr. Song Lisong serves as Chief Safety Official and General Manager of QHSE (Quality, Health, Safety & Environmental Protection) Department of CNOOC Ltd. He graduated in 1982 with a bachelor’s degree from the Department of Petroleum Development of East China Petroleum Institute (now China University of Petroleum), majoring in Drilling Engineering. In 1999, he graduated with a master’s degree of management from Department of Economic Management of School of Management, TianJin University. From 1982 to 1994, he served as Supervisor and Platform Manager for Bohai Oil Corporation, and a staff member of the offshore division of the Technology Safety Department and the head of the offshore safety division of the Technical Safety and Environmental Protection Department respectively. From 1994 to 1999, Mr. Song served as Director of the Safety Production Division and head of the Safety Office of the HSE Department of CNOOC. From 1999 to 2001, he served as Deputy Manager of the HSE Department of the Company. From 2001 to 2003, he served as Director of operational safety of the HSE Department of CNOOC. From 2003 to 2013, he served as the General Manager of the HSE Department of CNOOC and the Company. From March 2013 to September 2016, he served as the Deputy Chief Safety Offi cial of CNOOC, the Chief Safety Offi cial and General Manager of the QHSE Department of the Company. From September 2016 to now, he has been serving as the Deputy Chief Safety Offi cial of CNOOC and the Chief Safety Offi cial of the Company.

Weilin Zhu Mr. Zhu Weilin, Ph.D., is Chief Geologist of Cnooc Ltd. Mr. Zhu is a professor-level senior engineer. He graduated from Tongji University with a Ph.D. degree. Mr. Zhu joined CNOOC in 1982. Prior to 1999, he conducted researches in CNOOC Research Center and served as the Deputy Manager of the Exploration Department, Manager of Science Management Department, and Deputy Chief Geologist and Chief Geologist of the Research Center. From 1999 to 2007, Mr. Zhu served as the Deputy Manager of Exploration Department of CNOOC, Deputy General Manager and General Manager of Exploration Department of the Company, General Manager of CNOOC China Limited Zhanjiang Branch and Vice President of the Company. Mr. Zhu also serves as the Director of CNOOC China Limited and CNOOC International Limited, the subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Zhu has spent a long time in exploration research and management of oil and natural gas in offshore China. He was granted the Special Subsidies from the government, nominated as candidate for the “National Hundred, Thousand, and Ten Thousand Talent Project”, named as an Excellent Science and Technology Worker of the Nation and awarded the Li Siguang Award for Geosciences, the highest tribute in geosciences awards level. In August 2007, Mr. Zhu was appointed as the Chief Geologist of CNOOC, Executive Vice President of the Company and the General Manager of the Exploration Department of the Company, responsible for the Company’s oil and gas exploration operations. In July 2015, Mr. Zhu was appointed as the Chief Geologist of CNOOC and Executive Vice President of the Company. In May 2016, Mr. Zhu retired as an Executive Vice President of the Company.

Jiewen Li Ms. Li Jiewen is General Manager (Director) of Investor Relations Department, Joint Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Li is a senior economist and Certified Senior Enterprise Risk Manager and a member of CPA Australia. Ms. Li graduated from Shanghai Jiao Tong University with a bachelor’s degree in Naval Architecture and Ocean Engineering in 1987. She received a master’s degree in Management from Zhejiang University in 2001. Ms. Li joined CNOOC in 1987 and has been working in the oil and gas industry for over 30 years. From 1987 to 1989, Ms. Li was a Assistant Engineer in Nanhai East Oil Corporation of CNOOC. From 1990 to 2003, she worked as the Assistant Engineer, Budget and Planning Engineer, Budget Supervisor, Assistant Finance Manager of CACT (CNOOC-AGIPChevron- Texaco) Operators Group. From February 2004 to October 2006, she served as the Finance Manager of CNOOC China Limited Shenzhen Branch. From October 2006 to November 2010, Ms. Li was the Deputy General Manager of the Controllers Department of the Company. Ms. Li served as the General Manager of the Controllers Department of the Company from November 2010 to June 2016. Ms. Li also served as the Director of Nexen Energy ULC, a subsidiary of the Company. Ms. Li has been also appointed as the General Manager (Director) of the Investor Relations Department (Offi ce for the Board of Directors) of the Company since October 2015. Ms. Li was appointed as Joint Company Secretary of the Company with effective from 27 November 2015.

Sik Yu Tsue Ms. Tsue (May) Sik Yu is Joint Company Secretary of Cnooc Ltd. She graduated from Curtin University of Technology in Australia with a bachelor of commerce in accounting. Ms. Tsue furthered her education at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Master of Corporate Governance from 2004 to 2006, and MBA from The University of Hong Kong from 2014 to 2016. She is a fellow member of both the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries since 2012 and became a member of Company Secretaries Panel and Advisor for Academy of Professional Certifi cation in the same year, and became a member of ACCA since 2016. Furthermore, she is also a fellow member and certifi ed risk trainer of the Institute of Crisis and Risk Management and an associate member of CPA Australia. From August 1998 to March 1999, Ms. Tsue worked in LG International (HK) Ltd. as a senior accounts clerk. Ms. Tsue joined China Ocean Oilfi eld Services (HK) Limited in 1999 as an accountant. She helped to manage the finance of the CNOOC Insurance Limited since 2000 and became its employee in 2004 as a manager of fi nance department. She serves as company secretary of CNOOC Insurance Limited since March 2007. Ms. Tsue was appointed as Joint Company Secretary of the Company with effect from 25 November 2008.

Guangqi Wu Mr. Wu Guangqi serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Wu is a geologist, professor-level senior economist, Certified Senior Enterprise Risk Manager and Certifi ed Internal Auditor and graduated with a B.S. degree from the Ocean University of China, majoring in Marine Geology. He also holds a master degree in Management from China University of Petroleum and a doctor degree in Management from Huazhong University of Science and Technology. Mr. Wu joined CNOOC in 1982. From 1994 to 2001, he served as the Deputy General Manager of CNOOC Oil Technical Services Company, a subsidiary of CNOOC, the Director of the Administration Department of CNOOC and the Director of the Ideology Affairs Department of CNOOC successively. Mr. Wu was appointed as an Assistant President of CNOOC in 2003, and has been the Vice President of CNOOC since 2004. Mr. Wu also serves as the Chairman of CNOOC Marine Environment and Ecology Protection Foundation, and served as the Vice Chairman of China Association of Risk Professionals, the Vice Chairman of China Association of Oceanic Engineering, the Director-General of National Energy Deepwater Oil & Gas Engineering Technology Research Centre Council. Mr. Wu served as an Independent Non-executive Director of China Yangtze Power Limited, a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, from May 2003 to July 2010. Mr. Wu has served as the Compliance Offi cer of the Company since 1 June 2005 and he also serves as a Director of CNOOC International Limited and served as a Director of CNOOC China Limited, all being the subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Wu was appointed as an Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 June 2005. Mr. Wu has been re-designated from an Executive Director to a Nonexecutive Director of the Company and has resigned as the Compliance Offi cer of the Company with effect from 15 June 2016.

Sung Hong Chiu Mr. Chiu Sung Hong is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Cnooc Ltd. Mr. Chiu received an LL.B. degree from the University of Sydney. He was admitted as a solicitor of the Supreme Court of New South Wales and the High Court of Australia. He has over 30 years’ experience in legal practice and had been a director of a listed company in Australia. Mr. Chiu was the founding member of the Board of Trustees of the Australian Nursing Home Foundation and served as the General Secretary of the Australian Chinese Community Association of New South Wales. Mr. Chiu is also an Independent Non-executive Director of Tianda Pharmaceuticals Limited (formerly Yunnan Enterprises Holdings Limited, Tianda Holdings Limited) since April 2008, a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Mr. Chiu is also an Independent Nonexecutive Director of Bank of China (Australia) Limited (a wholly subsidiary of Bank of China Limited). Mr. Chiu was appointed as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 7 September 1999.

Juen-Yee Lau Prof. Lau (Lawrence) Juen-Yee serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Cnooc Ltd. He graduated with a B.S. (with Great Distinction) in Physics from Stanford University in 1964, and received his M.A. and Ph.D. degrees in Economics from the University of California at Berkeley in 1966 and 1969 respectively. He joined the faculty of the Department of Economics at Stanford University in 1966, becoming Professor of Economics in 1976, the fi rst Kwoh- Ting Li Professor in Economic Development in 1992, and Kwoh-Ting Li Professor in Economic Development, Emeritus in 2006. From 2004 to 2010, Professor Lau served as Vice-chancellor (President) of The Chinese University of Hong Kong. From September 2010 to September 2014, Professor Lau served as Chairman of CIC International (Hong Kong) Co., Limited. Professor Lau specializes in economic development, economic growth, and the economies of East Asia, including that of China. He has authored, co-authored, or edited seven books and published more than 180 articles and notes in professional journals. Professor Lau is a member of the 12th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and a Vice-Chairman of its Economics Subcommittee. Professor Lau also serves as a member of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Exchange Fund Advisory Committee and Chairman of its Governance Sub-Committee, and a member of its Currency Board Subcommittee and Investment Sub-Committee, and Chairman of Board of Directors of the Chinese University of Hong Kong (Shenzhen) Advanced Finance Institute, aka Shenzhen Finance Institute. In addition, he also serves as a Member and Chairman of the Prize Recommendation Committee, LUI Che Woo Prize Company, as well as a Vice-Chairman of Our Hong Kong Foundation. He was appointed a Justice of the Peace in Hong Kong in July 2007.

Kevin Lynch Mr. Kevin G. Lynch is Independent Non-Executive Director of Cnooc Ltd. Mr. Lynch obtained a B.A. degree from Mount Allison University, a M.A. degree in Economics from the University of Manchester, and a doctorate degree in Economics from McMaster University. He also holds ten honorary degrees. Mr. Lynch was made a life Member of the Privy Council for Canada, and an Officer of the Order of Canada. He is the Vice Chairman of BMO Financial Group and also a distinguished former public servant with 33 years of service with the Government of Canada. Mr. Lynch served as Deputy Minister of Industry of Canada from 1995 to 2000, Deputy Minister of Finance of Canada from 2000 to 2004, Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund from 2004 to 2006 and was appointed as Clerk of the Privy Council for Canada, Secretary to the Cabinet and Head of the Public Service from 2006 to 2009. Mr. Lynch is the Chancellor of the University of King’s College, Senior Fellow of Massey College, former Chair of the Board of Governors of the University of Waterloo, Chair of the Canadian Ditchley Foundation, and past Chair of the World Economic Forum’s Global Policy Council on the Global Financial System. He also serves on other boards including the Killam Trusts, Sobey Foundation, Communitech, the Governor General’s Rideau Hall Foundation, the Asia Pacifi c Foundation of Canada. Mr. Lynch is currently a director of Empire Company Limited (Sobey’s) listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, a director of Canadian National Railway Company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange, and Co-chair of Ontario Economic Summit. Mr. Lynch was appointed as an Independent Nonexecutive Director of the Company on 27 November 2013, and such appointment took effect from 1 March 2014.